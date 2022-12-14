‘It just didn’t make sense’: Longtime friend says case surrounding former CHP commander leaves many questions

“If she wanted him dead, she would have done it herself. She would have made it look like self defense. She was a badass. The whole hire somebody, that’s just too sloppy for her. She’s one of the most intelligent people you’ll ever meet. It just didn’t make sense. She was a devout Catholic, she wouldn’t commit suicide. But, I went through some low stuff during my divorce, so maybe she was driven by that. It doesn’t add up.”

This was Roseville resident Jon Houde’s reaction Wednesday after a story first reported by the Appeal detailed the strange and mysterious circumstances surrounding the deaths of both Julie Harding, the former commander of the Yuba-Sutter area California Highway Patrol, and her soon-to-be ex-husband Michael Harding. Houde said he was a longtime friend of Michael Harding and felt the full story wasn’t being told by various law enforcement agencies involved in the multiple incidents that ultimately led to the deaths of the pair.