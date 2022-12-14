Read full article on original website
Man arrested in Janesville after domestic disturbance and gun possession
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is in custody after Janesville Police found a semi-automatic handgun in his possession, following a domestic disturbance on Sunday. Police responded to the domestic disturbance at the 2100 block of S. Pine St. in Janesville shortly before 2 a.m. The suspect was found in...
Janesville PD respond to Best Buy burglary Sunday morning
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Sunday morning, Janesville Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at a Best Buy. The suspects used a vehicle to force entry to the Best Buy located at 2850 Deerfield Drive. They took an undetermined amount of merchandise and fled in a car. Police are...
Loved ones share details on fatal Janesville house fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The two people who died in a Janesville house fire on Friday were a mother and a daughter, their loved ones told News 3 Now on Saturday. The Janesville Fire Department says the cause of the fire is unknown, and foul play is not suspected. RELATED: Two dead in Janesville house fire; cause under investigation On the...
Dane Co. man found safe, Silver Alert canceled
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Wisconsin Department of Justice canceled a Silver Alert Saturday evening for a Dane County man after he was found safe. 64-year-old Joseph Lumina was reported missing at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. The Silver Alert was canceled about an hour later. Lumina had last been seen Saturday...
Parents charged in child’s overdose death to stand trial in fall 2023
MADISON, Wis. — A man and woman charged with child neglect after their baby overdosed on fentanyl last year will stand trial in the fall of next year, court records show. Derrick Hawkins, 25, and Kelsey Kindschy, 32, both of Madison, face a felony charge of neglecting a child where the consequence is death as a party to a crime....
Opening their home: Marquette County couple rescues 47 animals from unhealthy situation
WESTFIELD, Wis. – At Jennifer Phillips’ home in Marquette County, the animals outnumber the people thirteen to one, in part because of her non-profit’s biggest rescue to date. Silver Lining Rescue and Rehabilitation typically takes in one or two animals at a time, but when Phillips heard about an unhealthy living situation, she decided to take in 47 exotics pets...
Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy injured in crash
A Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy was injured Sunday morning when their vehicle was hit on the interstate.
RockfordScanner.com : Shooting Victim At A Local ER
We have been sitting on this awhile now. Hoping that police would have released information. They have not, so we are just going to post the info. that has been provided to us. Sources are reporting a shooting victim at a local ER. Update: As of 12/18/22 at 2 pm:...
Wisconsin police find man with outstanding OWI warrant passed out at Buffalo Wild Wings
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Wisconsin took a man with an outstanding 6th OWI warrant into custody after he was found passed out at a Buffalo Wild Wings. According to the Madison Police Department, officers were sent to a Buffalo Wild Wings to check on someone who was passed out at the bar. Authorities say the incident happened on December 12 around 6:20 p.m.
Two people displaced after fire at Town of Beloit home
BELOIT, Wis. — Two people were forced to evacuate early Sunday due to a fire in the Town of Beloit. Crews were sent to the 400 block of East Community Drive overnight and found some coming from the roof of a building. Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control. Two people and their pets were able...
‘We ask our officers to abide by the laws’: Chief addresses arrests of Madison police officers
MADISON, Wis. — Three Madison police officers arrested over a two-week time span in November are still on nondisciplinary administrative leave and pending both criminal and internal investigations, Chief Shon Barnes said in an interview on Thursday. RELATED: Three Madison police employees on leave after arrests; one officer charged with battery, domestic abuse Barnes’ words are the first he’s said...
MPD: Man arrested after allegedly causing disturbance while intoxicated at a Madison Hooters
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was taken into custody early Friday morning after he and another woman were allegedly intoxicated and causing a disturbance at a Madison Hooter’s restaurant, police said. Madison Police Department (MPD) officers were dispatched to 2600 East Springs Dr. at 12:19 a.m. after receiving...
Man who drove into creek near Richland Center dies, sheriff’s office says
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — A 75-year-old man died early Thursday morning after the Richland County Sheriff’s Office said he drove into a creek west of Richland Center. The sheriff’s office said it got a call about the crash on County Highway Q west of Hyatt Springs Lane just before 2 a.m. A caller said the man, later identified as Werner...
Two dead in Janesville house fire; cause under investigation
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Two people were killed Friday after becoming trapped in a burning house, according to Janesville officials. According to a joint statement by the Janesville Police and Fire Departments, authorities were called to the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive at 1:14 p.m., where residents were reported trapped inside a house with visible […]
Man arrested in north Madison shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Police have arrested a 51-year-old man who they said shot a 36-year-old man inside an apartment building on Madison’s north side last week. Officers arrested the man Wednesday on tentative charges of attempted first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His arrest came five days after he allegedly shot the victim inside the...
City Bar faces 93 counts of allowing underage patrons to drink alcohol, records show
MADISON, Wis. — A downtown Madison bar faces nearly 100 charges of allowing underage patrons to consume alcohol following an incident earlier this year. Police made contact with 143 people at City Bar on State Street the night of Sept. 1 while conducting “proactive enforcement” of liquor laws. Of those, only six patrons were over the age of 21. All...
Police trying to identify vehicle, driver in connection with Fitchburg shooting
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Police in Fitchburg are asking the public for help identifying a vehicle and its driver following a shooting that left a man with non-life-threatening injuries late last month. The shooting, which police said was not a random act, happened Nov. 27 in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2400 block of High Ridge Trail....
WI hospital reports increase in severe strep infections among kids
Children's Wisconsin has seen 9 cases of invasive group A strep so far in 2022. In 2021, they reported 4 cases and in 2020 they had 5.
Madison Shooting Suspect In Custody
Police in Madison say a suspect is in custody in connection with a shooting at a north-side apartment complex last Friday. Authorities report the 51-year-old man was arrested by members of the Gang and Neighborhood Abatement Team on Wednesday. Officers responded to the scene in the 2500 block of Calypso...
Janesville police investigating after car hit by gunshots overnight
The Janesville Police Department is investigating after someone called early Friday morning saying their vehicle was hit by gunfire early Friday morning.
