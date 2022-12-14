ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nbc15.com

Janesville PD respond to Best Buy burglary Sunday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Sunday morning, Janesville Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at a Best Buy. The suspects used a vehicle to force entry to the Best Buy located at 2850 Deerfield Drive. They took an undetermined amount of merchandise and fled in a car. Police are...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Wisconsin Department of Justice canceled a Silver Alert Saturday evening for a Dane County man after he was found safe. 64-year-old Joseph Lumina was reported missing at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. The Silver Alert was canceled about an hour later. Lumina had last been seen Saturday...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Opening their home: Marquette County couple rescues 47 animals from unhealthy situation

WESTFIELD, Wis. – At Jennifer Phillips’ home in Marquette County, the animals outnumber the people thirteen to one, in part because of her non-profit’s biggest rescue to date. Silver Lining Rescue and Rehabilitation typically takes in one or two animals at a time, but when Phillips heard about an unhealthy living situation, she decided to take in 47 exotics pets...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Shooting Victim At A Local ER

We have been sitting on this awhile now. Hoping that police would have released information. They have not, so we are just going to post the info. that has been provided to us. Sources are reporting a shooting victim at a local ER. Update: As of 12/18/22 at 2 pm:...
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin police find man with outstanding OWI warrant passed out at Buffalo Wild Wings

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Wisconsin took a man with an outstanding 6th OWI warrant into custody after he was found passed out at a Buffalo Wild Wings. According to the Madison Police Department, officers were sent to a Buffalo Wild Wings to check on someone who was passed out at the bar. Authorities say the incident happened on December 12 around 6:20 p.m.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘We ask our officers to abide by the laws’: Chief addresses arrests of Madison police officers

MADISON, Wis. — Three Madison police officers arrested over a two-week time span in November are still on nondisciplinary administrative leave and pending both criminal and internal investigations, Chief Shon Barnes said in an interview on Thursday. RELATED: Three Madison police employees on leave after arrests; one officer charged with battery, domestic abuse Barnes’ words are the first he’s said...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man arrested in north Madison shooting

MADISON, Wis. — Police have arrested a 51-year-old man who they said shot a 36-year-old man inside an apartment building on Madison’s north side last week. Officers arrested the man Wednesday on tentative charges of attempted first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His arrest came five days after he allegedly shot the victim inside the...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

City Bar faces 93 counts of allowing underage patrons to drink alcohol, records show

MADISON, Wis. — A downtown Madison bar faces nearly 100 charges of allowing underage patrons to consume alcohol following an incident earlier this year. Police made contact with 143 people at City Bar on State Street the night of Sept. 1 while conducting “proactive enforcement” of liquor laws. Of those, only six patrons were over the age of 21. All...
MADISON, WI
seehafernews.com

Madison Shooting Suspect In Custody

Police in Madison say a suspect is in custody in connection with a shooting at a north-side apartment complex last Friday. Authorities report the 51-year-old man was arrested by members of the Gang and Neighborhood Abatement Team on Wednesday. Officers responded to the scene in the 2500 block of Calypso...
MADISON, WI

