Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard hunting team milestone vs. Thunder
Damian Lillard hit the signature shot of his career against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now, the Portland Trail Blazers star
Pacers' Jalen Smith starting on Friday, Aaron Nesmith coming off the bench
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Smith will get the start on Friday with Aaron Nesmith moving back to the bench. Our models expect Smith to play 16.0 minutes against Cleveland. Smith's Friday projection includes 7.7 points, 5.2 rebounds,...
Clippers starting Kawhi Leonard (injury management) on Saturday, Amir Coffey to bench
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (injury management) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Washington Wizards. Leonard will make his return after he was held out one game for injury management reasons. In 30.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Leonard to score 34.5 FanDuel points. Leonard's projection includes 19.1...
Wizards starting Kristaps Porzingis (back) on Saturday, Taj Gibson to bench
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (back) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Los Angeles Clippers. After sitting one game with back tightness, Porzingis will start at center on Saturday. In 35.0 expected minutes, our models project Porzingis to score 43.7 FanDuel points. Porzingis' projection includes 21.9 points, 9.6 rebounds,...
Watch: Remarkable heads up play by rookie CB Roger McCreary leads to Titans interception
Tennessee Titans rookie cornerback Roger McCreary may have made the play of the 2022 season Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Tied 7-7 with only 12 seconds left in the opening half, the Chargers' offense, deep in Titans' territory, threatened to take the lead before the break. However, McCreary had...
Saints' Juwan Johnson (ankle) active in Week 15
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle) is active for Week 15's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Johnson has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Falcons on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 4.1 targets against Atlanta. Johnson's Week 15 projection includes 2.7...
Bogdan Bogdanovic starting for Hawks on Friday, Jalen Johnson coming off the bench
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Bogdanovic will get the start on Friday with Jalen Johnson moving to the bench. Our models expect Bogdanovic to play 32.8 minutes against the Hornets. Bogdanovic's Friday projection includes 16.8 points, 4.8...
Josh Giddey (illness) inactive for Thunder's Saturday matchup versus Memphis
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (illness) will not play in Saturday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Giddey will not be available for the second half of their back-to-back due to an illness. Expect Lu Dort to see a boost in usage on Saturday. Dort's current projection includes 14.9 points,...
Mavericks starting Christian Wood for inactive Dwight Powell (thigh) on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Utah Jazz. Wood will make his second start this season after Dwight Powell was ruled out with a left thigh contusion. In 32.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Wood to score 41.4 FanDuel points. Wood's projection includes 21.8...
Jeremy Sochan starting for Spurs on Saturday; Keita Bates-Diop to bench
San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan will start Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Sochan has been coming off the bench as he recovered from a thigh contusion. However, he is officially ready to resume his prior role and start in the frontcourt. Keita Bates-Diop is heading to the bench in a corresponding move.
Tobias Harris (back) not listed for 76ers on Monday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris is set to play Monday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Harris missed Saturday's game due to a back ailment. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to suit up, which will likely send Matisse Thybulle back to the bench.
Heat starting Bam Adebayo (ankle) on Saturday for inactive Udonis Haslem (Achilles)
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (ankle) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the San Antonio Spurs. Adebayo will make his 28th start this season after missing one game with an ankle sprain. In 35.0 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Adebayo to score 41.2 FanDuel points. Adebayo's projection includes 20.1 points,...
Warriors list Klay Thompson (knee) as probable on Sunday
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (knee) is probable for Sunday's game versus the Toronto Raptors. Thompson is on track to play on Sunday despite being listed with left knee soreness. In 31.9 expected minutes, our models project Thompson to score 31.7 FanDuel points. Thompson's projection includes 20.1 points, 4.0...
D.J. Moore (ankle) officially active for Panthers in Week 15
Carolina Panthers receiver D.J. Moore (ankle) is officially active for the team's Week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Moore is dealing with a mild ankle sprain, but there has been very little concern about his availability for today's game. He'll suit up as the team's top receiving option again against the Steelers.
Heat starting Nikola Jovic for Caleb Martin (ankle) on Saturday
Miami Heat small forward Nikola Jovic is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the San Antonio Spurs. Jovic will make his seventh start this season after Caleb Martin was ruled out with an ankle injury. In 21.7 expected minutes, our models project Jovic to score 16.1 FanDuel points. Jovic's projection includes...
Philadelphia 76ers' Furkan Korkmaz (illness) questionable for Monday
The Philadelphia 76ers listed Furkan Korkmaz (illness) as questionable for Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Korkmaz is battling a non-COVID illness and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Raptors. He missed Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Korkmaz is averaging 4.8 points, 1.4 rebounds, and...
Tyler Boyd (finger) will play in Bengals' Week 15 contest
The Cincinnati Bengals will have Tyler Boyd (finger) available for their Week 15 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Boyd dislocated his finger in Week 14, an while he wasn't able to return to that game, he will suit up this weekend against the Bucs. Boyd has a $6,400 salary...
Hornets starting Jalen McDaniels for inactive P.J. Washington (personal) on Friday
Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels is starting in Friday's lineup against the Atlanta Hawks. McDaniels will make his tenth start this season after PJ Washington was ruled out for personal reasons. In 29.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project McDaniels to score 26.0 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection includes 12.7 points, 5.5...
Davis Bertans (illness) available for Mavericks on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans will play Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After missing time recently due to a non-COVID illness, Bertans has been cleared to make his return to the court. With the Mavs shorthanded, his availability comes at an opportune time. In 11 games...
