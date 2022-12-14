Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Administration officials believe Ukraine has military capability to retake Crimea
A Biden administration official recently told Congress that Ukraine has the military capability to retake Crimea from Russian control. NBC News' Courtney Kube has details on the report and how a large-scale offensive could cause concern over Russia's potential use of nuclear weapons.Dec. 16, 2022.
MSNBC
Biden is slacking on his anti-death penalty pledge while states, world take action
On his way to defeating Donald Trump, whose administration brought back the federal death penalty and went on an execution spree, Joe Biden said he’d work to end capital punishment. Specifically, Biden’s 2020 campaign website said, under a bullet point titled “Eliminate the death penalty”:. Over...
MSNBC
While MBS undermines America, Joe Biden has his back on Yemen
Few people noticed, but the United States Senate came very close to ending America’s complicity in Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen earlier this week. But the very same person who had vowed to end that war intervened and stopped the Senate from taking action — President Joe Biden. The White House feared that the Senate resolution would have emboldened the Yemeni Houthi movement. But Biden may have instead signaled the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) that, even as he continues to undermine the United States, America still has his back.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
MSNBC
Senate poised to close loophole at heart of heart of Trump fake elector scheme
Senator Amy Klobuchar talks with Alex Wagner about progress being made on the Electoral Reform Act which clarifies the process for certifying electoral votes in a presidential election so people like Paul Gosar and Ted Cruz can't take it upon themselves to obstruct the will of American voters.Dec. 16, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump makes a fool of himself hawking weird imaginary trading cards
Alex Wagner looks at Donald Trump's weird new licensing deal selling schlocky photoshops of his face on action figure outfits that is so plainly scammy and cringe-inducing that even his most ardent supporters are covering their eyes and is only the latest in a recent string of stumbles as Trump's star fades.Dec. 16, 2022.
Amazon helped rescue the Ukrainian government and economy using suitcase-sized hard drives brought in over the Polish border: 'You can't take out the cloud with a cruise missile'
Additional details have been revealed about the Amazon Web Service initiative that prompted Zelenskyy to award the company the Ukrainian peace prize.
MSNBC
John Bolton: If Trump were still President, the Russians would be in Kyiv
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, now in day 297, continues to go badly for Moscow. And now the U.S. is set to send patriot defense missile systems to Ukraine, a major game changer. Former Ambassador John Bolton, who also was the former president’s National Security Advisor for a time, reacts to the latest on the war, and also Iran's increasing role.Dec. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
'So outdated, so off-key': Trump's big news is just a grift
Former President Trump on Thursday in a 'major announcement,' launched a store to sell $99 digital trading cards of himself as various characters including a sheriff, superhero and of him riding an elephant. The Morning Joe panel discusses Trump's latest move and how it shows the big grift continues.Dec. 16, 2022.
MSNBC
'Major Announcement Man': Trump hawks trading cards of himself as superhero
“This is exactly what Donald Trump should be doing,” says Chris Hayes. “Donald Trump should be selling schlocky abstract products at absurd prices for the holiday season—not commanding the most powerful nuclear arsenal in the world.”Dec. 16, 2022.
MSNBC
Nicholas Kristof: ‘Are We in the West Weaker Than Ukrainians?’
Nicholas Kristof, who spent time reporting in Ukraine, joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi who, has also been to Ukraine to cover the war with Russia, to discuss the bravery of the Ukrainians he interviewed who are fighting for democracy, why there’s greater danger in Americans and Europeans losing that “will to resist than the Ukrainians,” and why Republicans should be wary of reducing aid to Ukraine when they control the House.Dec. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
Biden releases most JFK assassination records — but withholds thousands
Government accused of using ‘scare tactics’ to frighten public about nurse strike
The government has been accused of using “scare tactics” to frighten the public about workers going on strike.Cabinet minister Oliver Dowden on Sunday was accused of pushing misleading figures about how much it would cost to meet nurses’ and other workers’ demands.Ministers have repeatedly claimed households would be worse off by £1,000 unless it cuts the wages of public sector workers in real terms.But fact-checking organisations and economic think tanks like the Institute for Fiscal Studies have said the number is too high.It comes amid walkouts across the country by nurses, rail staff, postal workers, and civil servants, among other...
MSNBC
Former Twitter employee sentenced for giving user data to Saudis
There’s an argument gaining momentum on the right, and even among some liberals, that TikTok poses a unique threat to national security — and should be banned — because its parent company, ByteDance, is owned by a Chinese organization. Anti-TikTok advocates claim this ownership arrangement means Americans’ data could be turned over to a Chinese government that U.S. officials frequently encourage us to be skeptical of.
MSNBC
Thursday’s Mini-Report, 12.15.22
Today’s edition of quick hits. * The shutdown deadline is tomorrow night: “The House passed a stopgap measure Wednesday to give Congress an extra week to complete an overdue omnibus spending package. The short-term continuing resolution, which passed on a mostly party-line vote of 224-201, would give lawmakers until Dec. 23 to complete final fiscal 2023 appropriations, brushing up against Christmas Eve for a final omnibus vote.”
Anti-abortion priest Pavone defrocked for blasphemous posts
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican has defrocked an anti-abortion U.S. priest, Frank Pavone, for what it said were “blasphemous communications on social media” as well as “persistent disobedience” of his bishop who repeatedly told him to stop his partisan activism for Donald Trump. A letter to U.S. bishops from the Vatican ambassador to the U.S., Archbishop Christophe Pierre, obtained Sunday, said that the decision against Pavone, who heads the anti-abortion group Priests for Life, had been taken Nov. 9, and that there was no chance for an appeal. Pavone has been in conflict with the bishop of Amarillo, Texas, for over a decade over his pro-life and partisan political activities that came to a head in 2016 when he put an aborted fetus on an altar and posted a video of it on two social media sites. The video was accompanied by a post saying that Hillary Clinton and the Democratic platform would allow abortion to continue and that Trump and the Republican platform wanted to protect unborn children. Even before then, Pavone successfully appealed 2011 restrictions on his ministry that Amarillo Bishop Patrick Zurek had placed on him.
