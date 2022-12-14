Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Boston police looking to ID man in string of assaults
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in a series of assault and batteries. The man in the images is wanted in connection with three separate assault & battery incidents that occurred on Saturday between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. at 130 Dartmouth St., 145 Dartmouth St. and Dartmouth St. at Appleton Street.
nbcboston.com
Driver Accused of Being Drunk, High in Route 3 Crash That Killed Veteran Randolph Cop
A 35-year-old woman from Rockland, Massachusetts, has been indicted on charges that she was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she caused a crash in May that killed an off-duty Randolph police officer. A grand jury on Friday returned indictments charging Kaleigh Davidson with one count each...
whdh.com
T police searching for suspect in indecent assault and battery at Downtown Crossing station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in connection with a reported indecent assault and battery. Officers responded to the reported incident at the Chauncy Street entrance of the Downtown Crossing Station at 2:30 p.m. on Friday. Anyone with...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officer arrested by the department he serves after an incident
A Massachusetts police officer was arrested last week after an incident, according to the department that he serves for. Just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, James Kenneally, a Boston Police Officer since 1997, was arrested by Boston Police officers for Assault and Battery after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member.
iheart.com
Boston Police Officer Arrested, Placed On Administrative Leave
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Boston Police officer who has been with the department for about 25 years has been placed on leave after he was arrested on Monday. At around 1:30 P.M. on Monday, Boston Police officers arrested James Kenneally, a BPD officer, after he was allegedly involved in a domestic incident with a family member, according to BPD News. Kenneally was arrested for Assault and Battery.
whdh.com
DA: Suspect arrested in NY in murder of woman in Stoughton
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in New York on a murder charge in connection with the death of a woman who was found dead in an outbuilding behind a house in Stoughton earlier this week, officials said. Victor Carter, 39, who has recent addresses in Stoughton...
whdh.com
Suspect appears in court for Roxbury stabbing that wounded an elderly woman
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man arrested in connection with an assault on a 68-year-old woman that left her with a stab wound to the chest appeared in court on Friday. During the arraignment of Ranlee Flores, 34, Boston police said they found him while investigating a second crime that they believed was tied to the stabbing.
25 people now facing charges in Merrimack Valley-based ‘Cocaine Cowboys’ trafficking enterprise
LOWELL, Mass. — A total of 25 people, many of whom are from the Merrimack Valley, are now facing charges in connection with the “Cocaine Cowboys” drug trafficking enterprise after state police announced four additional arrests Thursday. Garrett McCann, 23, Chad McCann, 29, Zaeqwan Rodriguez, 19, and...
whdh.com
Suspect charged in connection to Roxbury homicide investigation
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say a suspect has been charged in connection with a homicide investigation at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury. Michael Perry, 37, of Boston was initially charged with Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon and will now be charged with Murder. On Sunday around 8...
whdh.com
Suspect surrenders to police in connection with deadly Boston shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 26-year-old man has surrendered himself to police Thursday on an outstanding straight warrant in connection with a fatal shooting in Boston in August. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 58 West Dedham St. around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, found Dion Ruiz, 26, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police: Stolen engagement ring recovered after arrest of Malden car break-in suspect
MALDEN, Mass. — Authorities recovered a plethora of stolen property from a suspect accused of breaking into a car Friday morning. 27-year-old Alexander Torres was charged with larceny-related offenses in connection with the break-in and was arraigned in Malden District Court. Malden Police say they received a complaint early...
Boston Police officer arrested after allegedly getting into fight with brother
BOSTON - Veteran Boston Police officer James Kenneally has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly getting into a fight with one of his brothers after the death of their father.Police told WBZ-TV Officer Kenneally and his brother got into the fight Monday afternoon at a "family mourning gathering." Their father Tom Kenneally passed away the day before at age 87.Officer Kenneally was the only one arrested, police said. He's charged with assault and battery after "being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member," according to police.Kenneally was arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.No other information is available at this point in the investigation. He has been with the force since 1997.
Boston police officer on leave after being arrested for domestic violence
BOSTON -- A Boston police officer has been arrested for domestic violence. James Kenneally is accused of assault and battery during a domestic incident with a family member, Boston Police said Saturday. He was placed on administrative leave. Kenneally was arrested on Monday afternoon and has already been arraigned. He has been with the force since 1997.
whdh.com
Randolph school administrator off the job after allegations of inappropriate conduct
RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A school administrator in Randolph is off the job amid allegations of inappropriate conduct with students. The district announced its decision to place the Randolph Public Schools administrator on leave after learning of the allegations against them. “Upon learning of these allegations, we took immediate steps...
whdh.com
Boston police announce arrest in attack on 68-year-old woman in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a violent assault on a senior citizen in Roxbury. On Thursday, Ranlee Flores, 34, of Roxbury, was arrested in the area of 112 Southampton St. on multiple warrants on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, destruction of personal property, and lewd and lascivious speech or behavior, according to Boston police.
whdh.com
Arrest made after 68-year-old woman stabbed in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have arrested a suspect in connection with an assault that left a 68-year-old woman with a stab wound to her chest. The 34-year-old Roxbury man is facing multiple charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to police. Officials say officers responded to...
whdh.com
Police looking to ID suspect in vehicle vandalism in MBTA station parking lot
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in connection with the vandalism of several vehicles in the parking lot of the MBTA’s Oak Grove Station earlier this month. The images show a suspect who damaged multiple cars on...
GoFundMe Created For Mother Of 3 Found Killed In Stoughton
The family of Amber Bucker has started a fundraiser to help pay for the mother of three's funeral. Stoughton police Buckner's body at an outbuilding at 743 Park St. Tuesday morning, Dec. 13. Officials have not said how she died, but investigators are treating it as a homicide. Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said her body had "significant injuries."
WMUR.com
Londonderry police search for driver involved in hit-and-run
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Londonderry police are looking for a driver who hit a woman walking Friday on Chase Road, sending her to the hospital. Police said it happened around 7 a.m. Friday. The woman is expected to recover. Officials said the driver may not have realized they hit someone.
whdh.com
Police looking to identify suspect after delivery truck driver stabbed in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are looking to identify the person who stabbed a delivery driver in Roxbury Tuesday. The Frito Lay truck driver says he was dropping off his last delivery of the day at the Alltown gas station in the area of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue on Tuesday when he was suddenly attacked by an unknown man and stabbed in his right arm, according to police.
