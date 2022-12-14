ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, MA

whdh.com

Boston police looking to ID man in string of assaults

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in a series of assault and batteries. The man in the images is wanted in connection with three separate assault & battery incidents that occurred on Saturday between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. at 130 Dartmouth St., 145 Dartmouth St. and Dartmouth St. at Appleton Street.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts police officer arrested by the department he serves after an incident

A Massachusetts police officer was arrested last week after an incident, according to the department that he serves for. Just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, James Kenneally, a Boston Police Officer since 1997, was arrested by Boston Police officers for Assault and Battery after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Boston Police Officer Arrested, Placed On Administrative Leave

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Boston Police officer who has been with the department for about 25 years has been placed on leave after he was arrested on Monday. At around 1:30 P.M. on Monday, Boston Police officers arrested James Kenneally, a BPD officer, after he was allegedly involved in a domestic incident with a family member, according to BPD News. Kenneally was arrested for Assault and Battery.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

DA: Suspect arrested in NY in murder of woman in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in New York on a murder charge in connection with the death of a woman who was found dead in an outbuilding behind a house in Stoughton earlier this week, officials said. Victor Carter, 39, who has recent addresses in Stoughton...
STOUGHTON, MA
whdh.com

Suspect appears in court for Roxbury stabbing that wounded an elderly woman

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man arrested in connection with an assault on a 68-year-old woman that left her with a stab wound to the chest appeared in court on Friday. During the arraignment of Ranlee Flores, 34, Boston police said they found him while investigating a second crime that they believed was tied to the stabbing.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Suspect charged in connection to Roxbury homicide investigation

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say a suspect has been charged in connection with a homicide investigation at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury. Michael Perry, 37, of Boston was initially charged with Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon and will now be charged with Murder. On Sunday around 8...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Suspect surrenders to police in connection with deadly Boston shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 26-year-old man has surrendered himself to police Thursday on an outstanding straight warrant in connection with a fatal shooting in Boston in August. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 58 West Dedham St. around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, found Dion Ruiz, 26, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Police officer arrested after allegedly getting into fight with brother

BOSTON - Veteran Boston Police officer James Kenneally has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly getting into a fight with one of his brothers after the death of their father.Police told WBZ-TV Officer Kenneally and his brother got into the fight Monday afternoon at a "family mourning gathering." Their father Tom Kenneally passed away the day before at age 87.Officer Kenneally was the only one arrested, police said. He's charged with assault and battery after "being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member," according to police.Kenneally was arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.No other information is available at this point in the investigation. He has been with the force since 1997.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston police officer on leave after being arrested for domestic violence

BOSTON -- A Boston police officer has been arrested for domestic violence. James Kenneally is accused of assault and battery during a domestic incident with a family member, Boston Police said Saturday. He was placed on administrative leave. Kenneally was arrested on Monday afternoon and has already been arraigned.  He has been with the force since 1997. 
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police announce arrest in attack on 68-year-old woman in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a violent assault on a senior citizen in Roxbury. On Thursday, Ranlee Flores, 34, of Roxbury, was arrested in the area of 112 Southampton St. on multiple warrants on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, destruction of personal property, and lewd and lascivious speech or behavior, according to Boston police.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Arrest made after 68-year-old woman stabbed in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have arrested a suspect in connection with an assault that left a 68-year-old woman with a stab wound to her chest. The 34-year-old Roxbury man is facing multiple charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to police. Officials say officers responded to...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

GoFundMe Created For Mother Of 3 Found Killed In Stoughton

The family of Amber Bucker has started a fundraiser to help pay for the mother of three's funeral. Stoughton police Buckner's body at an outbuilding at 743 Park St. Tuesday morning, Dec. 13. Officials have not said how she died, but investigators are treating it as a homicide. Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said her body had "significant injuries."
STOUGHTON, MA
WMUR.com

Londonderry police search for driver involved in hit-and-run

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Londonderry police are looking for a driver who hit a woman walking Friday on Chase Road, sending her to the hospital. Police said it happened around 7 a.m. Friday. The woman is expected to recover. Officials said the driver may not have realized they hit someone.
LONDONDERRY, NH
whdh.com

Police looking to identify suspect after delivery truck driver stabbed in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are looking to identify the person who stabbed a delivery driver in Roxbury Tuesday. The Frito Lay truck driver says he was dropping off his last delivery of the day at the Alltown gas station in the area of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue on Tuesday when he was suddenly attacked by an unknown man and stabbed in his right arm, according to police.
BOSTON, MA

