Cold temperatures and some snow move into Michigan

A quick spike into the 40s is likely Thursday before the first of two major cool downs moves in. Some areas will experience a few isolated snow showers into Friday before flurries into the weekend.

Tonight a wind advisory is in effect for winds gusting near 50mph for some locations. Deflate those inflatables! Don't be surprised if you hear the house making funny noises in the wind and heavy rain overnight. Creaking, howling, Christmas lights slapping the siding, and rain hitting the windows is all possible. However, aside from a few localized power outages, that would be about it. Temperatures will be above freezing - no ice hazards expected. Freezing rain remains from Mount Pleasant northward.

Into Thursday the wind dies down very quickly. Expect a sustained breeze at 10-15 mph out of the southwest, but nothing like what we experienced the night prior. There will be numerous clouds with some peeks of sunshine here or there. Highs will be in the lower 40s.

Friday we'll only warm to about freezing with a lot of cloud cover. A few on / off snow showers are possible and a west southwest wind at 10-20 mph.

Saturday / Sunday we'll be around 30 degree with a breezy west wind and overcast skies.

