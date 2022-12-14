ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Official recommends lottery scholarship add more support for low-income students

By Antoinette Grajeda, Arkansas Advocate
Arkansas Advocate
Arkansas Advocate
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=112VpD_0jit9m3N00

Maria Markham, Division of Higher Education director, discusses two recommendations to improve a scholarship program during a meeting Dec. 14, 2022. (Screengrab from meeting livestream)

Legislators considered proposals to add a needs-based component to a lottery-funded scholarship program and create an appeals process for students during the Arkansas Legislative Council’s Lottery Oversight subcommittee meeting Wednesday.

Maria Markham, director of the Arkansas Division of Higher Education, said that creating a sliding scale for the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship Program would allow low-income students to receive higher levels of support.

“We have a pretty healthy net proceeds balance that we have to draw from, and with a declining student population in the state, we’ll have more and more money that we can use to support those students who need it the most,” she said.

After Arkansas voters approved the establishment of lotteries in 2008, lawmakers approved legislation in 2009 to create the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. Since then, the lottery has raised more than $1.2 billion for scholarships, and more than 675,000 college scholarships have been awarded to Arkansans, according to lottery officials .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VCkHV_0jit9m3N00

Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Director Eric Hagler (Photo courtesy of the Department of Finance and Administration)

ASL collected $58.5 million in November 2022, compared to $47.1 million in November 2021, according to a report presented by director Eric Hagler at Wednesday’s meeting. Net proceeds were $10.7 million for the month, up from $7.2 million in November 2021.

“You cannot expect that every year and you cannot expect that every month, but we’ll take those every time we can,” he said.

Hagler said Arkansas benefitted from two sizable jackpots this year, but cautioned those aren’t reliable sources of income because an entire year can pass without a large jackpot.

To that point, Sen. Kim Hammer (R-Benton) questioned how the lottery could support additional low-income students if money gets tight.

“I just don’t want to disadvantage one population over trying to advantage another population,” Hammer said.

Previously drafted legislation addressing Markham’s recommendation contained a clause that the needs-based component of the scholarship would be subject to funds available, she said. The governor has approved identical legislation for the next legislative session that starts in January.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

In addition to her proposal to support more low-income students, Markham recommended creating an appeals committee for scholarship programs that would give her the opportunity to reinstate scholarships for students who became ineligible due to extenuating circumstances.

“We have a lot of students that miss a deadline or fail to meet an eligibility requirement for extenuating circumstances, and I’m not granted any discretion to hear an appeal,” she said

Although a bill to address this issue was drafted during the last legislative session, Markham said they ran out of time and the legislation didn’t get through.

Sen. Jimmy Hickey (R-Texarkana) advised that if similar legislation is presented next year, it should specifically state what events are considered an extenuating circumstance, such as a car accident or a death in the family, to avoid going through the amendment process.

“If we could do that on the front end just to make sure because that would be a point of contention,” Hickey said.

Traditional students applying for the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship must have an ACT superscore of at least 19, be enrolled in at least 12 hours the first fall semester following high school graduation, and at least 15 hours each semester thereafter to receive funds that semester.

They must complete at least 27 credit hours their first year, and at least 30 hours each year thereafter, with a minimum 2.5 cumulative GPA.

Scholarship recipients are awarded between $1,000 and $5,000 a year. The annual application deadline is July 1.

The post Official recommends lottery scholarship add more support for low-income students appeared first on Arkansas Advocate .

Comments / 1

Related
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas lawmakers approve emergency rules for school-safety grant funding

The Arkansas Legislative Council’s executive subcommittee on Thursday approved emergency rules that will allow the disbursement of $50 million for a school-safety grant program. “If we can get these approved, then that will assist us in getting the money out to school districts sooner so that they can start putting these different safety measures in […] The post Arkansas lawmakers approve emergency rules for school-safety grant funding appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
a-z-animals.com

6 Dinosaurs that Lived in Arkansas (And Where to See Fossils Today)

6 Dinosaurs that Lived in Arkansas (And Where to See Fossils Today) The land that is now the United States was once home to a wide assortment of dinosaurs. From the terrifying T-rex to the sturdy Ankylosaurus, this land was teeming with dinosaur life. Interestingly, the state of Arkansas was not as much of a hotbed of dinosaur activity as other states. While paleontologists have found some fossils, they discovered that only a few species were located in this area. Today, we’re going to look at the dinosaurs that lived in Arkansas, the fossils that were discovered, and other prehistoric creatures that once roamed The Natural State.
ARKANSAS STATE
R.A. Heim

A $500 payment from the state is coming to eligible taxpayers

rolling up moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Is your wallet is a bit lighter right now as the holidays get closer? Here's some good news! The state of New Mexico wants to offer you some economic relief during this time through paying you an income tax rebate. Here are the details about this money that you will be getting (or it even might even already be there in your bank account).
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas Legislative Council approves rural hospital aid, court system funds

Arkansas legislators gave final approval on Friday for a new Southwest Arkansas hospital to receive $6.25 million in federal relief funds and voted down an attempt to take up several more federal aid requests. The Arkansas Legislative Council’s Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review subcommittee green-lit the American Rescue Plan Act funds for Sevier County Medical […] The post Arkansas Legislative Council approves rural hospital aid, court system funds appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Arkansans are more food insecure than other Americans, study finds

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A report released Friday from the Arkansas Governor's Food Desert Working Group finds that Arkansans are more likely to be food insecure than other Americans due to income instability, financial hardships, lack of transportation or nearby grocery stores, and/or other health issues. Based on a...
arkadelphian.com

New SW Ark. hospital wins $6.25M grant after panel debate

Medical center’s only other option was ‘more debt than we originally hoped for’. State lawmakers approved $6.25 million in federal recovery funds for a rural Southwest Arkansas hospital on Tuesday, but not before a couple of senators complained about last-minute funding requests that seemed to bypass legislative procedures.
SEVIER COUNTY, AR
THV11

Arkansas group works to reduce food deserts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 2022 Governor's Food Desert Working Group report was released Friday morning and it revealed that more than half of the counties in Arkansas have identified food deserts. The Governor's Food Desert Working Group shared solutions in order to tackle the issue and provide more...
KYTV

Winter energy assistance becoming available soon across the Ozarks

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) announced residents could begin submitting applications for help with winter heating bills starting January 9. LIHEAP is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and is designed to lower the energy burden for low-income households. This...
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

Arkansas Attorney General Rutledge directs $140 million in opioid settlement funds to state’s general revenue fund

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is directing more than $140 million in opioid settlement money to the state’s general revenue fund. The Arkansas Legislature will be responsible for deciding how to spend the money. Many lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and distributors restrict the use of funds to initiatives addressing...
ARKANSAS STATE
Blogging Big Blue

Arkansas stimulus checks: How to be eligible for $1,500 before Christmas?

This Thursday, December 20, the Fort Smith School District in Arkansas will issue one-time bonus checks to eligible teachers in the amount of $1,500 in time for the holidays. This Thursday, December 20, the Fort Smith School District in Arkansas will issue one-time bonus stimulus checks to eligible teachers $1,500 in time for the holidays.
5newsonline.com

Arkansas governor announces TikTok ban on all state-issued devices

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson directed the head of the state's Division of Information Systems to inform all state employees that the TikTok app was banned from being used on state-issued devices. In a tweet sent on Friday, Dec. 16, Hutchinson said he made the directive last...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Families in Arkansas receive free food for holidays

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's the time of giving and right now some Arkansans are needing more than usual as inflation and hardships are at a high. On Friday night, the Martin Luther King Junior Commission wanted to ease the burden by serving hundreds of families in need. They...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas woman's SNAP card used in another state

MOUNT IDA, Ark. — Karla Martin was shocked after learning her EBT card had 31 cents instead of $300 when trying to buy her groceries on Monday. “So, I just left my cart up there and tell him I just have to find out what was going on to come back into the shop again later,” Martin said.
talkbusiness.net

Pistole promoted at Arkansas Farm Bureau

The Arkansas Farm Bureau (ArFB) Federation announced that Bryan Pistole has been promoted to Director of Public Relations. The promotion comes after eight years with the Federation, where he most recently served as creative director. Pistole has more than 30 years of experience in graphic design, video production, web services and event management.
ARKANSAS STATE
arkadelphian.com

Ag Division pairing with Anheuser-Busch to research, promote resource conservation

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and Anheuser-Busch are partnering to research and promote resource conservation for rice farming in Arkansas and the surrounding region. Their focus will be on preserving water quality and quantity and nutrient management. The corporate “Smart Agriculture” goals were stated...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ktoy1047.com

Spay/neuter ordinance in effect

The ordinance comes as the City makes an effort to control the population of stray and unwanted animals. Under the ordinance, adopted pets must be spayed or neutered within 30 days, as well as pets that have been taken to the pound and reclaimed by their owners. Pets with medical issues, those under six months old, and pets whose owners have a permit are exceptions under the ordinance.
kuaf.com

Preventing Land Loss Through Conservation, Heirs' Property Education and Land Management

There are thousands of farms in Arkansas, some families do not have an estate plan for when the time comes to pass down ownership of the land. This can lead to heirs’ property ownership. Although the Keeping it in the Family program exists to introduce conservation practices to yield a better profit for farmers, it also provides education resources for heirs' property owners.
Kait 8

Arkansas Starbucks workers join national strike

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) – Starbucks workers in Arkansas are joining the fight to have their voices heard. According to content partner KNWA, the workers at the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Wedington Drive locations started their strike on Friday, Dec. 16 in response to Starbucks closing multiple unionized locations.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTLO

Ethredge to serve on Arkansas Prosecuting Attorney’s Association Board of Directors

The Arkansas Prosecuting Attorney’s Association (APAA) announced Friday its 2023 Board of Directors. Matt Durret, Prosecuting Attorney for the 4th Judicial District will serve as President, Jeff Phillips, Prosecuting Attorney for the 5th Judicial District will service as Vice President, and Daniel Shue, Prosecuting Attorney for the 12th Judicial District will serve as Secretary-Treasurer.
talkbusiness.net

USDA sending $1 million to Arkansas for clean energy projects

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced Thursday (Dec. 15) the agency is investing $285 million in critical infrastructure to lower energy costs, expand access to clean energy for people across rural America, and combat climate change. USDA is also making an additional $300 million available under the...
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas Advocate

Little Rock, AR
540
Followers
346
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

Arkansas Advocate intends to show how state government affects the lives of everyday Arkansans so they can make informed decisions about themselves, their families and their communities. We strive to amplify the voices of all Arkansans. We focus especially on the relationship between people, power and policy. As an independent, nonpartisan news organization, Arkansas Advocate will keep an eye on the levers of power and those who manipulate them, and hold public officials accountable regardless of party or ideology. We believe news is a vital community service and ethical journalism a cornerstone of democracy, making us key players in fulfilling Arkansas’ state motto, Regnat Populus: “the people rule.” Arkansas Advocate proudly publishes the work of independent journalists. If you have a great idea and a passion for ethical, truthful storytelling, we’d love to hear from you. The Advocate also provides a forum for guest commentary on issues of interest to Arkansans. We separate opinion from our news reporting and clearly label each. Arkansas Advocate is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advocate retains full editorial independence.

 https://arkansasadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy