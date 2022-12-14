ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler Perry will direct movie Six Triple Eight for Netflix ... film tells story of only all-Black, female troop in World War II

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
 4 days ago

Tyler Perry is slated to direct an upcoming Netflix movie titled Six Triple Eight, which chronicles the only all-Black, female troop in World War II, the 6888th battalion.

The 53-year-old director's upcoming film, his fourth for the streaming service, comes from an adaptation from a story penned by Kevin M. Hymel for WWII History Magazine from Sovereign Media.

The upcoming film from Perry - a close friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - tells the tale of the unit, which consisted of 855 women who bravely enlisted not knowing what the task at hand was, Deadline reported.

The latest: Tyler Perry, 53, is slated to direct an upcoming Netflix movie titled Six Triple Eight, which chronicles the only all-Black, female troop in World War II, the 6888th battalion

The group was assigned the task of sorting through and redistributing a three-year buildup of mail that had not been delivered amid shortages in the war.

The 6888th battalion was successful in their endeavor in sifting through more than 17 million mail items - which was thought to be insurmountable - in half of the timeframe they had been given.

The group had to deal with racial discrimination, unfamiliar surroundings and a nation that was torn by the war, but persisted in continuing with their work, getting mail from friends and family into the hands of American soldiers.

The unit continued to push forward in the face of adversity with the motto, 'No Mail, Low Morale.'

The director's upcoming film is his fourth for the streaming service 
Members of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion were seen participating in a parade  honoring of Joan d'Arc at the marketplace where she was burned at the stake
Earlier this year, President Joe Biden signed a bill that awarded the group the Congressional Gold Medal.

Perry has previously directed three previous films for Netflix, including A Fall From Grace, A Madea Homecoming and A Jazzman’s Blues.

Perry - who recently signed a four-film deal for Amazon Studios - is producing the movie with Nicole Avant, Keri Selig, Carlota Espinosa, Angi Bones, and Tony Strickland.

Chad J.
2d ago

Teach me untold history. only the ignorant will complain about revealing knowledge

Stano
2d ago

I pray to the most high that he doesn't change the story, and most importantly, Madea does NOT make an appearance in this movie🙏🏾

Diamond Black
2d ago

untold history...being televised👍🏽👏🏽✊🏽

