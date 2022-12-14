ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shetland facing fourth day without power amid further snowfall threat

By Eleanor Noyce
Thousands of people in Shetland are facing a fourth day without power amid the continuing threat of further snowfall and freezing temperatures.

Engineers are battling to restore supplies, with an extra 125 people drafted in to help reconnect more than 2,800 homes left without power after heavy snow fell on cables earlier in the week.

Icy conditions alongside frequent rain, sleet, hail and snow showers are confirmed in the next 24 hours, with the Met Office extending a yellow warning for snow and ice covering northern Scotland and northeast England until midnight on Thursday.

Schools across Shetland are to remain closed due to the freezing temperatures. Limited road access and power issues continue, and the only school that remains open is Fair Isle Primary School.

The Shetland Island Council has urged those struggling to get in touch for support, with Council Leader Emma Macdonald stating: "This is a tremendously difficult time for many people whose homes will be cold and food and other supplies may be running low.

"I’d urge anyone with urgent health or care needs to get in touch and our staff will respond to any request for help as best we can.

"Additional SSE staff are now in the isles in large numbers to restore power as quickly as possible but it will take time, given the scale of the damage to the power network in Shetland and the continued challenging weather conditions."

On Thursday, Scotland’s Justice Secretary Keith Brown, lead minister for resilience, is set to visit Shetland to meet with those leading the response, having chaired a meeting of the Scottish Government Resilience Room on Tuesday afternoon.

“The challenging circumstances facing parts of Shetland have been declared a major incident and, while SSEN is making every effort to restore supplies, it is clear that many properties will face days without power,” Mr Brown said.

“Our utmost priority must be to ensure that people, especially the most vulnerable, are safe and warm. SSEN have contacted all priority customers and Shetland Islands Council has identified vulnerable people who may need extra support. It is also considering how buildings such as community centres could be used to provide respite centres if needed.

“I would urge people to heed the Police Scotland advice to stay at home, find ways to stay warm, check in on neighbours, friends and family, and listen to the local radio or follow social media for updates.”

Ready Scotland has recommended that residents sign up to receive the latest information in their area, check on vulnerable neighbours and relatives and review their household emergency kit which should contain a battery-operated torch, blankets, a mobile phone charger, blankets, essential medication and suchlike.

Over the weekend, milder and wetter weather is expected to sweep the UK which will temporarily ease conditions.

