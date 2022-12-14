Following the shocking news that Henry Cavill will no longer be returning as Superman, heartbroken fans have begun to speculate who could possibly replace him as the Man of Steel. On Instagram Wednesday (14 December), Cavill said the news came “after being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life”.“The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James [Gunn] and Peter [Safran] have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of...

3 DAYS AGO