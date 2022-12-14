A 60-year-old Ripon man is facing charges for what was inside a black bag he left in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 600 block of Oshkosh Street in Ripon last April. The manager for the Willowbrook Apartments called police to report the bag. When police opened the bag to try and identify who it belonged to they did find a wallet and cell phone belonging to Jay Conn. But the bag also contained small amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine. Shortly after Conn called police to report the theft of the bag. Conn admitted there were drugs in the bag but also told officers he has “MS” and they were used to relieve his condition. According to the criminal complaint he introduced the topic of methamphetamine. Conn will make his initial appearance in Fond du Lac County court on January 3rd on charges stemming from the incident He has previous drug convictions in Winnebago and Fond du Lac counties and has open marijuana and methamphetamine possession cases in Green Lake County. (Fond du Lac County Jail photo)

RIPON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO