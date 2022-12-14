ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Appleton Police investigate shooting incident

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At approximately 4:43 p.m. on Saturday, Appleton Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Fair St. after receiving reports of multiple individuals fighting in the street. The caller also reported hearing a gunshot. When Officers arrived on scene they found evidence indicating...
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

Suspect In Green Bay Homicide Will Stay In Adult Court

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After over two months and multiple delays, a judge has decided that the teen charged in a Green Bay murder will remain in adult court despite his request to move the case to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a...
GREEN BAY, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

12/16/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Friday

A 60-year-old Ripon man is facing charges for what was inside a black bag he left in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 600 block of Oshkosh Street in Ripon last April. The manager for the Willowbrook Apartments called police to report the bag. When police opened the bag to try and identify who it belonged to they did find a wallet and cell phone belonging to Jay Conn. But the bag also contained small amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine. Shortly after Conn called police to report the theft of the bag. Conn admitted there were drugs in the bag but also told officers he has “MS” and they were used to relieve his condition. According to the criminal complaint he introduced the topic of methamphetamine. Conn will make his initial appearance in Fond du Lac County court on January 3rd on charges stemming from the incident He has previous drug convictions in Winnebago and Fond du Lac counties and has open marijuana and methamphetamine possession cases in Green Lake County. (Fond du Lac County Jail photo)
RIPON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Oshkosh schools launch attendance campaign

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area School District launched a new initiative urging kids to show up for school. The campaign is called “Attendance Matters: Attend today, achieve tomorrow.”. Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth talked with Oshkosh Director of Pupil Services Matt Kaemmerer about the...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Napalese Lounge hosts fundraiser for Club Q victims, families

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s Napalese Lounge and Grille is raising money to support victims and families impacted by the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. The fundraiser kicked off with drag bingo hosted by Jojo Jubilee and Jessica Bee Saturday night, followed by a drag show.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police investigating scam calls claiming to be an Oshkosh officer

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Here’s a big, red flag: If you miss a court date, police will not solicit you for money or gift cards. The Oshkosh Police Department says it received several reports of a phone scam where a caller claims to be an Oshkosh police officer. The “officer” says the person missed a court date.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Snow moving in from the northwest lingers ahead of a Siberian (really!) cold front.
MENASHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay standoff suspect avoided arrest in home two weeks earlier

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The suspect in the standoff on S. Ridge Road on Green Bay’s west side made his first court appearance on new charges Friday afternoon, and court papers revealed Wednesday’s standoff wasn’t the first time police went to arrest Michael Destaercke or drew their guns at that home.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

School Districts Battle Absentee Challenges

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – It’s that time of year again where many students are staying home sick from school. Several school districts are seeing quite a few absences due to RSV, COVID-19 and influenza. “Although COVID-19 is not spread very well on contact or surfaces, influenza can spread...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Menasha are warning people of a new scam to get your personal information - that’s unlike any other reported. We looked into this after flyers were pinned on the front doors of residents’ homes - advising that the property might be vacant. Those flyers were posted on a number of doors - throughout a neighborhood on Manitowoc Road.
MENASHA, WI
wapl.com

Suspect in lengthy Green Bay standoff identified

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay police release the name of a man involved in a lengthy standoff on the city’s west side. Michael Destaercke was arrested following a more than 7-hour standoff in the 700 block of S. Ridge Road on Wednesday. Destaercke was wanted on a...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wesley Brice sentenced to almost 80 years in prison

24-year-old Wesley Brice won't be...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

It was a terrible act of senseless violence, and now the murderer...
MENASHA, WI

