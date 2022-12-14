Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thesungazette.com
Westside Tulare gets ‘superior’ grocery store
TULARE – After the westside of Tulare was without a grocery store for over a month, Superior Grocers finally opened its doors to the community waiting outside on a rainy day early in December. On Dec. 3, members of the community lined up in the rain to be the...
thesungazette.com
VUSD board commits to developing strategic plan
VISALIA – Visalia Unified’s list of programs, policies, procedures and pilot projects to achieve student success is impressive but it might also be excessive if they aren’t all built on the same principles with the same overall goals. In order to help the district focus its efforts...
thesungazette.com
Evolutions Gym sees the sunny side with new solar canopy
TULARE – After a lengthy debate for a solar canopy to go up at Evolutions Gym, the Tulare Hospital District board decided to follow through with the project due to the savings it would generate. On Dec. 9, the Tulare Hospital District (THD) announced that they signed documents to...
thesungazette.com
Hipolito Cerros becomes Lindsay’s youngest Mayor
LINDSAY – Fresh out of university, councilman Hipolito Angel Cerros will continue to have his hands full this year as he takes on the role as mayor of Lindsay. At the Dec. 13 Lindsay City Council meeting, mayor pro tem Cerros was appointed to the position of mayor after being nominated by council member Roseanna Sanchez. He was voted in unanimously and at the age of 24 will be Lindsay’s youngest mayor to serve on the council. Amid earning his bachelor’s degree and interning for former California State Senator Melissa Hurtado, Cerros also earned a spot on Lindsay’s city council in 2020. Just two years later, Cerros received the ceremonial position as the Mayor of Lindsay.
thesungazette.com
Zumwalt Amphitheater begins booking talent
On Dec. 6, Tulare City Council members agreed to a term sheet entering into an operating agreement with Spade Entertainment to serve as the operator of the Zumwalt amphitheater. After advertising a request for proposal (RFP) for an operator and reaching out to seven firms, the city received a response from Spade Entertainment, out of Folsom, Calif. As council agreed to the term sheet, the producers are now able to be on the lookout for talent with the intent to book them at the Zumwalt Amphitheater.
thesungazette.com
Visalia Unified trustees to hold town halls with parents
VISALIA – Visalia Unified school board members will each hold three town hall meetings in their trustee districts next school year in an effort to have better communication with parents over issues in the district. Superintendent Kirk Shrum presented the trustee-led town halls as part of the board’s meeting...
thesungazette.com
Structure fire in Visalia sends one to burn unit
On Wednesday Dec. 14 at approximately 2:20 p.m., the Visalia Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire located in the 3000 block of West Walnut. The first arriving officer reported heavy smoke coming from the residence as well as a subject who was injured. Fire crews controlled the fire within 15 minutes.
thesungazette.com
GIRLS SOCCER: The Tribe take down Trailblazers
The Tribe came out strong in the first half, putting offensive pressure on the Trailblazers while scarcely allowing them to move past the midfield. It seemed as if it would be a scoreless first half, but senior captain Mia Ramirez managed to put one past Golden West’s goalie within a minute of the whistle. Though the Trailblazers’ offense was able to set up and get a few shots in the second half, the score remained 1-0 in favor of The Tribe.
Comments / 0