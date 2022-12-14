ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

How to support a loved one with depression during the holidays

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39oaTO_0jit8fq500

The holiday season can also be a period of sadness, loneliness, anxiety, and depression for many people. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), people who have had a mental health condition tend to be prone to experiencing the blues.

Samantha Quigneaux , LMFT, National Director of Family Therapy Services at Newport Healthcare, shared with HOLA! USA the best way to support a loved one with depression during this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30CyBw_0jit8fq500 GettyImages

Why do the holidays create a spike in mental health issues?

“With the holidays comes unspoken or sometimes overt expectations of ‘magic and joy.’ The holidays do not eliminate one’s issues or problems and put added pressure on people, especially those already experiencing mental health issues,” says Quigneaux to HOLA! USA . “The holidays may intensify experiences of anxiety and depression as managing work responsibilities, and family obligations mount.”

According to the expert, there may be immense pressure to spend money on gifts and other social and family activities, “contributing to the ‘magic and meaning-making’ stress. It can become exhausting and feel impossible to keep up with.”

“The holidays can also evoke more profound feelings of sadness and loneliness, especially around relationships; family relationships, romantic relationships, friendships, or as a parent, these dynamics become highlighted.”

Quigneaux said that parental stress and anxiety arise when considering how to set healthy limits and boundaries with children and extended family members. This includes co-parenting dynamics and cultural considerations. “Those who are managing grief and trauma must lean in heavily on a variety of coping skills to keep themselves grounded. Sometimes the idea of ‘home’ elicits negative associations or experiences of not being safe or rejection, requiring another level of emotional planning and coping,” she says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PykN5_0jit8fq500 GettyImages

“The idea of a New Year approaching can be overwhelming, as it evokes reflection on the prior year and facing disappointments of having not met desired ‘resolutions.’ It may also mean uncertainty and potential changes in routine.”

“Overall societal and personal pressures during the holiday season increase experiences of mental health struggles.”

How can you support a loved one struggling with depression during the holidays?

If you know someone struggling with depression this holiday season, here are some ways you can support them:

Open Conversations: Offer yourself as someone who will listen.
  • Making yourself available as a resource for a loved one, someone they can share and vent to can help the person feel seen. They may find relief in knowing you are there for them to talk to. Remember, the key is to listen, not to provide answers or problem-solve.
Check In
  • For those struggling with depression, the holidays can feel the opposite of how they feel for everyone else. And many who struggle with depression hide how they are feeling. Check in on your friends and family, especially if you know, they’ve had a tough year. Perhaps someone in your life lost a loved one this year or is out of work; be sure to reach out and show some extra support, as the holidays can be especially tough.
Offer Support
  • Remind loved ones that you care and that it’s okay if they feel down during the holidays; the feeling won’t last forever. Offer to go to lunch or walk with them to allow them space to talk about their feelings.
Introduce Professional Help
  • If you feel that someone may need help from a mental health professional, consider asking them if this is something you can help arrange for them. Be mindful that this can be a delicate subject, so offer this as an option, not something you are trying to force.

RELATED:

How to protect your mental health this holiday season: Tips to avoid conflict

12 actionable steps to protect mental well-being during the holidays

Adele gets real about her divorce: ‘Basically five therapy sessions a day’

Meet the expert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xBaod_0jit8fq500 Agencies
Samantha Quigneaux, LMFT, National Director of Family Therapy Services at Newport Healthcare

Samantha Quigneaux has extensive experience working with adolescents and adults who have experienced trauma, including sexual and physical abuse. She also has expertise working with the LGBTQ community and issues related to gender and sexuality.

Samantha believes that a necessary step in the healing and recovery process is a solid and genuine therapeutic connection that creates safety and allows for growth.

Before joining the Newport Healthcare team, Samantha was the managing moderator for Big White Wall, a 24/7 online community platform helping members to successfully self-manage their emotional health.

She also served as a therapeutic mentor and parent coach for Vive Family Support Program in New York City, providing therapeutic support for young people and their families navigating difficult transitions.

Before that, Samantha was a child and family therapist for the McMahon/Ryan Child Advocacy Center in Syracuse, New York, working with child and adolescent survivors of sexual abuse. She holds a Master’s in Marriage and Family Therapy and is a Licensed Marriage And Family Therapist.

Text TALK to 741741 at the Crisis Text Line or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. Take some time to learn about resources in your community, including those that may be online.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Father diagnosed with same one-in-a-million condition as Celine Dion unable to hug family

A man diagnosed with the same one-in-a-million condition as Celine Dion has described how it’s left him unable to hug his family or live independently.Dominic Alderson, 49, was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) in April 2021 after he started suffering from “horrific” spasms.Before his diagnosis, Mr Alderson lived a “normal, healthy life” with his wife Leann, 45, a social worker, and their two children Rebecah, 16, and Harry, 15.Mr Alderson was sent for tests at North Devon District Hospital in Barnstaple, where he was seen by a neurologist who identified his symptoms as being caused by SPS.Since his...
HOLAUSA

What to eat to help reduce your anxiety

A study conducted by the University of Toronto found that eating more fruits and veggies can help you alleviate symptoms often associated with anxiety. Researchers found that although women and men can both suffer from anxiety, incorporating more greens and fruits into their daily diets can help reduce...
TODAY.com

Woman who struggled with mobility made small, daily changes and lost 84 pounds

In December 2021, Mercedes Riley’s weight had reached a point where her mother was worried about her health. So, her mother staged what Riley called a “private intervention.” Riley says, “She took a picture of me from the side. I had a strong negative reaction to that, but I held my tongue. Afterward, I thanked my mom. She loved me, she helped me see the destruction I was doing to my body, and she did it in a loving and caring manner.”
thebiochronicle.com

Advice for Women to Stay on Top of Their Health as They Age

As you get older, your lifestyle choices might get in the way of your health, from all sorts of things like not eating well, not getting enough sleep, being sedentary, and more. It’s essential for every woman to be proactive about her health and feel good about herself as she gets older. Here are a few tips for staying on top of your game as you age.
verywellfamily.com

What Is Jellyfish Parenting?

Jellyfish parenting is a laid-back, relaxed, and flexible style of raising children. Jellyfish parents go with the flow, follow their children's lead, and don't often set rules or enforce consequences. This approach can be great as children grow and learn more autonomy and independence, but also has some drawbacks. Humans...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
hcplive.com

Patient Journey to Diagnosis of PN

Experts in dermatology examine a patient’s road to diagnosis of prurigo nodularis (PN), focusing on the symptoms that bring them to the initial specialist visit. Raj Chovatiya, MD, PhD: Both of you run very busy clinics, where people are referred for a lot of complicated cases. Dr Elmariah, tell me what brings someone to see a specialist, or a dermatologist in general, who maybe has PN [prurigo nodularis] or something in that realm. How would you rate the awareness that’s out there in terms of dermatologists and patients?
verywellfamily.com

How Divorce Affects Your Children as They Age

Divorce can be painful for anyone going through it, including the couple and their children. Parents who split up often feel a lot of guilt about inflicting this pain on their children and worry about how their divorce may impact their kids in the short and long term. The hard truth is that statistically, parental divorce increases the risk of adverse outcomes (such as drug use and depression) for kids during the divorce and years later.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
73K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy