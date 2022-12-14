ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

Roy Dunn Addresses Ethical Wildlife Photography at Wildling Museum

Wildlife photographer and cinematographer Roy Dunn will present Dunn: Capturing Imagery of Our Wild Neighbors, 4-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 in the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature galleries. Attendees will get a look behind Dunn’s work in camera trapping and ethical wildlife photography, along with stories behind his photography...
SOLVANG, CA
Noozhawk

Learn About Colorful History of Rincon Point at Ojai Library Talk

Historian and writer Vincent Burns, and professor of journalism Stephen Bates will discuss their book “Rincon Point” in a free presentation titled A History of Rincon Point in Photographs,” 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave. Rincon Point is known as...
OJAI, CA
Noozhawk

Communities Deliver Christmas Cheer to Vandenberg SFB Members

From bikes to a barbecue, local communities served up Christmas cheer on Saturday to Vandenberg Space Force Base military members and their families. In the Lompoc Valley, dozens of Vandenberg youths received new top-quality bicycles and helmets as the Village Dirtbags brought back their giveaway after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19.
GUADALUPE, CA
Noozhawk

Raising Our Light: Remembering Tragedy of 1/9 Debris Flow

As the five-year mark of the 1/9 debris flow approaches, the community is invited to attend a commemorative ceremony called Raising Our Light, 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at Montecito Union School. Participants will gather in the school courtyard for a short program of speakers and reading of the names...
MONTECITO, CA
Noozhawk

Margaret Ann Baker of Carpinteria, 1947-2022

Margaret Ann Baker passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2022 from complications associated with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). She was born on Dec. 7, 1947 in Long Beach, California, to parents Willis Daniel Baker and Mary (O’Rourke) Baker. Margaret graduated summa cum laude from Western High School Anaheim, California,...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

San Marcos Routed by Powerhouse Bishop Montgomery

San Marcos ran up against Southern Section Division 1 powerhouse Bishop Montgomery in the first round of the Mission Prep Christmas Classic and got routed 70-32 on Saturday in San Luis Obispo. Micah Jacobi scored nine points and Jack Wilson had seven to lead the Royals (3-7). “Proud of our...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Puts It All Together, Rolls Past Dos Pueblos, 79-60

Good ball movement, tough defense, strong rebounding and balanced scoring were the ingredients the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team used to blow past Dos Pueblos, 79-60, in a Channel League basketball game on Friday night at J.R. Richards Gym. The Dons (5-7) put five players in double figures as...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

San Marcos Basketball: Boys Lose to Royal; Girls Fall to St. Joseph

San Marcos’ Wyatt Miller scored 14 points and Micah Jacobi added 10 in a 59-46 loss Thursday to Royal of Simi Valley in a non-league boys basketball game. “A lot of credit to Royal tonight,” San Marcos coach James Kinzler said. “They had us on our heels from the start. Our guys battled and hung with them most of the night, but we struggled to find offensive rhythm and get defensive stops when we needed them.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Prep Soccer: Dos Pueblos Girls fall to Oxnard; Santa Ynez Boys Beat Cabrillo

A solid Oxnard team handed Dos Pueblos girls their first Channel League loss of the season Thursday, 2-0 at O’Leary Stadium. The defeat “came after we played our best soccer of the season,” Charger coach Marco Medina said. “We had meaningful possession in the midfield, showed composure and excellent field vision when changing the point of attack, and we created a handful of scoring opportunities.
OXNARD, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Highway 154 Continues with Its Crash Course

Team Noozhawk is still working through a few hitches and glitches we discovered after our switch to the Newspack web publishing platform on Dec. 7. But we’re quickly adapting to the new system and increasingly turning our attention to the opportunities it brings. The most immediate project is a...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Dos Pueblos Drops Channel League Match Against Oxnard, 3-1

Drew Hamers staked the Dos Pueblos to a 1-0 lead in the first half, but Oxnard came back in the second for a 3-1 Channel League win Thursday. “Oxnard is a talented team with tremendous speed on the edges, and the second half they were able to break down our defense and hit some beautiful passes to the middle of the box that they finished with confidence and ease,” Charger coach Matt York said.
OXNARD, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Ynez Boys Soccer Beats Bishop Diego

Santa Ynez scored two goals in each half and defeated Bishop Diego, 4-1, in a non-league boys soccer team on Saturday. Tristan Amezcua and Spencer Silverman scored in the first half off assists form Aiden Tapai. Tapia combined with Amezcua again on a corner kick for his third assist. Braiden...
SANTA YNEZ, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy