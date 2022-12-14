Drew Hamers staked the Dos Pueblos to a 1-0 lead in the first half, but Oxnard came back in the second for a 3-1 Channel League win Thursday. “Oxnard is a talented team with tremendous speed on the edges, and the second half they were able to break down our defense and hit some beautiful passes to the middle of the box that they finished with confidence and ease,” Charger coach Matt York said.

OXNARD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO