Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Roy Dunn Addresses Ethical Wildlife Photography at Wildling Museum
Wildlife photographer and cinematographer Roy Dunn will present Dunn: Capturing Imagery of Our Wild Neighbors, 4-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 in the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature galleries. Attendees will get a look behind Dunn’s work in camera trapping and ethical wildlife photography, along with stories behind his photography...
Learn About Colorful History of Rincon Point at Ojai Library Talk
Historian and writer Vincent Burns, and professor of journalism Stephen Bates will discuss their book “Rincon Point” in a free presentation titled A History of Rincon Point in Photographs,” 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave. Rincon Point is known as...
Gerald Carpenter: Quire of Voyces Offers Another, Not-so-Mysterious Christmas
The celestial vocal ensemble, Quire of Voyces, under the direction of founder Nathan Kreitzer, will present this year’s installment of their continuing seasonal program “The Mysteries of Christmas,” 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Dec. 17-18, in St. Anthony’s Chapel of the Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St.
San Marcos continues dominance in 2-0 Boys Soccer Victory Over Santa Barbara
A pair of goals off free kicks proved to be more than enough for the San Marcos High boys’ soccer team to beat its crosstown rival Santa Barbara 2-0 and remain unbeaten on the season. With the win, the Royals are now 5-0 in league play. Through those games...
Communities Deliver Christmas Cheer to Vandenberg SFB Members
From bikes to a barbecue, local communities served up Christmas cheer on Saturday to Vandenberg Space Force Base military members and their families. In the Lompoc Valley, dozens of Vandenberg youths received new top-quality bicycles and helmets as the Village Dirtbags brought back their giveaway after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19.
Clutch Goals by Ava Stryker, Kate Meyer Lift San Marcos Water Polo Past Foothill, 11-10
Ava Stryker and Kate Meyer scored consecutive goals in the fourth period to help the San Marcos girls water polo team hold off Foothill for an 11-10 win in an intense battle of CIF-SS Division 1 top-five teams on Saturday morning at the Santa Barbara pool. Stryker, who led all...
Raising Our Light: Remembering Tragedy of 1/9 Debris Flow
As the five-year mark of the 1/9 debris flow approaches, the community is invited to attend a commemorative ceremony called Raising Our Light, 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at Montecito Union School. Participants will gather in the school courtyard for a short program of speakers and reading of the names...
Margaret Ann Baker of Carpinteria, 1947-2022
Margaret Ann Baker passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2022 from complications associated with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). She was born on Dec. 7, 1947 in Long Beach, California, to parents Willis Daniel Baker and Mary (O’Rourke) Baker. Margaret graduated summa cum laude from Western High School Anaheim, California,...
San Marcos Routed by Powerhouse Bishop Montgomery
San Marcos ran up against Southern Section Division 1 powerhouse Bishop Montgomery in the first round of the Mission Prep Christmas Classic and got routed 70-32 on Saturday in San Luis Obispo. Micah Jacobi scored nine points and Jack Wilson had seven to lead the Royals (3-7). “Proud of our...
La Cumbre Plaza Housing Plan Funding Crumbles After Das Williams Blasts Planning Processes
The city of Santa Barbara has lost out on $1.1 million to fund a La Cumbre Plaza Specific Plan that could provide for up to 2,000 new housing units. Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Das Williams led the charge to shoot down the housing funding at Thursday’s Santa Barbara County Association of Governments meeting.
Cynder Sinclair: Donors Have Variety of Options for Giving to Fav Nonprofits
As a donor, you can help actualize a bold, ambitious dream of what the world could be. The magical beauty of your charitable giving results not only in tax savings for you but, as importantly, enhances our community and our world. Nonprofits change humanity for the better in myriad ways,...
Santa Barbara Puts It All Together, Rolls Past Dos Pueblos, 79-60
Good ball movement, tough defense, strong rebounding and balanced scoring were the ingredients the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team used to blow past Dos Pueblos, 79-60, in a Channel League basketball game on Friday night at J.R. Richards Gym. The Dons (5-7) put five players in double figures as...
San Marcos Basketball: Boys Lose to Royal; Girls Fall to St. Joseph
San Marcos’ Wyatt Miller scored 14 points and Micah Jacobi added 10 in a 59-46 loss Thursday to Royal of Simi Valley in a non-league boys basketball game. “A lot of credit to Royal tonight,” San Marcos coach James Kinzler said. “They had us on our heels from the start. Our guys battled and hung with them most of the night, but we struggled to find offensive rhythm and get defensive stops when we needed them.”
Prep Soccer: Dos Pueblos Girls fall to Oxnard; Santa Ynez Boys Beat Cabrillo
A solid Oxnard team handed Dos Pueblos girls their first Channel League loss of the season Thursday, 2-0 at O’Leary Stadium. The defeat “came after we played our best soccer of the season,” Charger coach Marco Medina said. “We had meaningful possession in the midfield, showed composure and excellent field vision when changing the point of attack, and we created a handful of scoring opportunities.
Bill Macfadyen: Highway 154 Continues with Its Crash Course
Team Noozhawk is still working through a few hitches and glitches we discovered after our switch to the Newspack web publishing platform on Dec. 7. But we’re quickly adapting to the new system and increasingly turning our attention to the opportunities it brings. The most immediate project is a...
Dos Pueblos Drops Channel League Match Against Oxnard, 3-1
Drew Hamers staked the Dos Pueblos to a 1-0 lead in the first half, but Oxnard came back in the second for a 3-1 Channel League win Thursday. “Oxnard is a talented team with tremendous speed on the edges, and the second half they were able to break down our defense and hit some beautiful passes to the middle of the box that they finished with confidence and ease,” Charger coach Matt York said.
Santa Ynez Boys Soccer Beats Bishop Diego
Santa Ynez scored two goals in each half and defeated Bishop Diego, 4-1, in a non-league boys soccer team on Saturday. Tristan Amezcua and Spencer Silverman scored in the first half off assists form Aiden Tapai. Tapia combined with Amezcua again on a corner kick for his third assist. Braiden...
Santa Barbara Planning Commission Approves 6-Unit, Market-Rate Condo Project on Upper Eastside
In a break from apartments, the Santa Barbara Planning Commission approved a six-unit condominium project on the upper Eastside. The commission voted 5-1, with Jay Higgins in opposition, to grant four modifications and approve the project, despite some concerns from nearby residents. The project, at 533 E. Micheltorena St., calls...
San Marcos Holds Off Buena for 4th Straight Channel League Win
San Marcos got goals from seniors Luke Sheffey and sophomore Jose Ramirez, and the Royals boys soccer team held off Buena, 2-1, on Thursday to improve to 4-0 in the Channel League. Sheffey ripped a free kick over the Buena wall for a 1-0 lead in the first half. Ramirez...
Los Angeles Woman Sentenced to Prison for Highway Shooting in Santa Maria in 2020
A Los Angeles woman whose shooting spree snarled traffic on Highway 101 in Santa Maria two years ago has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison after changing her plea in Santa Barbara County Superior Court. Chappinette Lelani Martin, 35, initially faced nine felony charges for the November 2020...
