This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
WISH-TV
Community Link: Avant Virtues
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by Camren Avant, founder of Avant Virtues. Camren is currently a high school student who founded his...
WTHR
Queen of Free's practical holiday gifts
INDIANAPOLIS — You may be looking for a few last-minute gifts or stocking stuffers for those on your list, and mulling ideas. On 13Sunrise, Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, made seven suggestions of gifts most everybody can use and appreciate. In her blog, Lowe listed those practical presents.
Thousands of toys given away to families in need across Central Indiana
The WRTV Toy Drive is serving thousands of Hoosier families across Indianapolis and beyond this holiday season. For our 22nd year, we are supporting more than eight organizations in Central Indiana.
Indianapolis Black Firefighters Association gives back in a big way
INDIANAPOLIS — As we inch closer and closer to Christmas–a time where we often tend to get caught up in gifts and shopping–it can be important to remember that it’s truly better to give than to receive. One area group putting the reason back into the season, the Indianapolis Black Firefighters Association, is celebrating Christmas […]
‘A Christmas miracle’: Mama and baby ducks rescued from nest along downtown canal
INDIANAPOLIS — A mama duck and six of her babies are alive thanks to a quick-thinking passerby. Volunteers at Providence Wildlife Rehabilitation say it’s a “Christmas miracle” to see the ducks thriving after a passerby called about a female duck found sitting in bitterly cold temperature on a nest in a flower pot on the […]
WISH-TV
Hanukkah to begin at sunset
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hanukkah starts at sunset Sunday. It’s an eight day festival of lights that is celebrated by millions of Jews worldwide. The Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis CEO, Marc Swatez joined News 8’s “Daybreak” discuss the Jewish holiday. According to the Jewish Federation...
Community Hospital patient looking for her 'guardian angel'
An Indiana couple is trying to find a woman who rushed to help them inside Community Heart and Vascular Hospital.
WISH-TV
Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
WISH-TV
Complete Comfort Gives Back This Holiday Season
Keith McGaha of Shelbyville, IN is the recipient of a brand new furnace from Complete Comfort. This holiday season Complete Comfort decided to give back to the community that has supported them for over 20 years. Keith McGaha was selected for his big heart. McGaha’s current system is over 30...
Santa pays an early visit to patients at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital
For the third year in a row, neonatologist Dr. Jonathan Buechler put on his santa suit and joined patients and families at the hospital for the holiday season.
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Tips for your new kitty
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 with KJ McGlinn, The Kitty Correspondent to talk about tips for your new kitty.
wrtv.com
Indianapolis coffee shop raises $15k to help man living in their parking lot
INDIANAPOLIS — MOTW Coffee and Pastries says they like to do "big things and good things." One of those good things is giving James Tooley a chance to start over. "When they reached out, that right there, man, that changed everything. That gave me hope and everything," Tooley said.
cbs4indy.com
‘This Must Be the Place’; Indy woman named Indiana’s top new Airbnb host
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman’s cozy near east side rental has earned her Airbnb bragging rights. Thanks to her 1-bedroom 1-bath home in the Cottage Home neighborhood, Amy Lapka has been named the 2022 top new Airbnb host for the entire state of Indiana. “Welcome to our quirky...
This 250 Acre Campground of Tiny Homes is the Perfect Indiana Getaway
The tiny-home movement has become increasingly popular with some folks wanting to reduce to a smaller footprint, but tiny living isn't suitable for every lifestyle all the time. Fortunately, you can live the tiny life for a short while with this Indiana getaway. Get Ready for a Getaway. Look. We...
WISH-TV
Asian groups respond as Purdue Northwest chancellor comments spark continued outrage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Asian advocacy organizations say an apology isn’t enough. They are calling for more action against a Purdue Northwest chancellor who recently spoke to graduates mimicking an Asian language. They say with Asian Hate crimes on the rise this type of behavior is not harmless. The...
WISH-TV
Lucas Oil Stadium to host Indiana’s largest single-day blood drive Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Saturday, Hoosiers will have a chance to give an important holiday gift. For the 23rd year in a row, Versiti Blood Center of Indiana and the Indianapolis Colts will team up to host the Bleed Blue Blood Drive. It will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.
wrtv.com
Efforts underway by city to revitalize troubled Towne & Terrace neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department calls Towne & Terrace one of the most dangerous parts of the city. Abandoned buildings, drugs, murders and more have plagued the neighborhoods near East 42nd St. and North Post Rd. “Aint nobody got nothing to do. We look up to the...
WISH-TV
Joseph McAtee, former Indianapolis police chief dies
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indianapolis police chief and Marion County Sheriff Joseph McAtee has died. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced his death in a Facebook post Saturday. IMPD says their thoughts and prayers are with McAtee’s family and friends, former co-workers, and with our community. His cause...
WISH-TV
IU Health donates $384K for IndyGo upgrades on the city’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of thousands of dollars are headed to improvements for IndyGo on the east side of Indianapolis. The goal is to make sure more people can get to the doctor. “There’s much more than 80 stops that need assistance. It would take about $40 million to...
Indianapolis Recorder
From funeral homes to churches, violence plagues spiritual grounds too
Pamela Grant attended a funeral at Oasis of Hope Baptist Church to support her son, Alan Jermaine Turman, and his new wife, Shannon Turman, not knowing this would be the last time she would see her son alive. Grant was there when Alan Turman was shot in the church parking...
