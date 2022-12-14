ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Community Link: Avant Virtues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by Camren Avant, founder of Avant Virtues. Camren is currently a high school student who founded his...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Queen of Free's practical holiday gifts

INDIANAPOLIS — You may be looking for a few last-minute gifts or stocking stuffers for those on your list, and mulling ideas. On 13Sunrise, Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, made seven suggestions of gifts most everybody can use and appreciate. In her blog, Lowe listed those practical presents.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis Black Firefighters Association gives back in a big way

INDIANAPOLIS — As we inch closer and closer to Christmas–a time where we often tend to get caught up in gifts and shopping–it can be important to remember that it’s truly better to give than to receive. One area group putting the reason back into the season, the Indianapolis Black Firefighters Association, is celebrating Christmas […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Hanukkah to begin at sunset

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hanukkah starts at sunset Sunday. It’s an eight day festival of lights that is celebrated by millions of Jews worldwide. The Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis CEO, Marc Swatez joined News 8’s “Daybreak” discuss the Jewish holiday. According to the Jewish Federation...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Complete Comfort Gives Back This Holiday Season

Keith McGaha of Shelbyville, IN is the recipient of a brand new furnace from Complete Comfort. This holiday season Complete Comfort decided to give back to the community that has supported them for over 20 years. Keith McGaha was selected for his big heart. McGaha’s current system is over 30...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Tips for your new kitty

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 with KJ McGlinn, The Kitty Correspondent to talk about tips for your new kitty.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Joseph McAtee, former Indianapolis police chief dies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indianapolis police chief and Marion County Sheriff Joseph McAtee has died. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced his death in a Facebook post Saturday. IMPD says their thoughts and prayers are with McAtee’s family and friends, former co-workers, and with our community. His cause...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

