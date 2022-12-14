ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

wkok.com

Union County Farm Gets $3 Million Rail Grant

NEW COLUMBIA — The State Transportation Commission voted to approve $26 million for Pennsylvania rail projects through the Rail Transportation Assistance Program (RTAP) and the Rail Freight Assistance Program (RFAP). In our area, one project is a $3 million grant for a Union County farm. Among the rail funding...
UNION COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Does a Northampton Co. employee health center make sense? Executive, council clash on plan.

Plans to spend money on developing a county employee-only health center in Northampton County have been resuscitated by the county executive. County Executive Lamont McClure vetoed a Dec. 1 vote by county council to exclude spending on the health center from the 2023 budget. The council said during its meeting, it felt the plan was rushed and required more research.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Farmer Proposes Median Strips for Solar Projects Instead of Farmland

Berks County farmer Dave Brown admits to letting his mind wander whenever he’s on a tractor seat. About a year ago, as he was planting soybeans, Brown was contemplating the push to build solar facilities on farmland. While not disputing the merits of the renewable energy source, Brown struggled with the preferred location for the projects.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Trade Group: Higher PA Costs Due for Natural Gas Heat

HARRISBURG PA – Arctic air is expected to freeze much of the northeastern U.S. during the coming week. Western Montgomery County night-time temperatures predicted by the National Weather Service will range from 23 to 26 degrees Sunday (Dec. 18, 2022) through Wednesday (Dec. 21). With that ahead, regional suppliers say they anticipate an adequate supply of natural gas to heat homes this winter.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
uncoveringpa.com

Festive Fun at Berwick Christmas Boulevard in Columbia County, PA

I’ve visited many fantastic Christmas attractions in PA over the years, and one spot that was constantly recommended for me to check out was Berwick Christmas Boulevard. So, I was excited when I finally had a chance to visit this festive spot. Berwick Christmas Boulevard is held each holiday...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Pottsville Santander to close permanently

POTTSVILLE – Exactly a month short of three years since the Spanish bank announced they were closing their Shenandoah branch and merging it with Pottsville’s, Santander informed customers this week the city’s branch is the next to go. In a letter dated Dec. 13, Santander told customers...
POTTSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Taylor Borough Council decertifies volunteer fire company

TALYOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the end of more than a century of service to local communities for a Lackawanna County volunteer fire company. Taylor Hose & Engine Company 1 was chartered in 1894. This week, borough council voted to officially decertify the volunteer fire company, blaming its low response rates. It’s all quiet […]
TAYLOR, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Brush pile in Williamsport closed temporarily

Williamsport, Pa. — Residents of Williamsport may have encountered a closed sign on the gates of the city's brush pile recently. According to Mayor Derek Slaughter, the brush pile has reached capacity to the point of near overflow. Contents currently in the brush pile will be grinded on Jan. 3, and residents will have access to the brush pile again beginning Jan. 9, 2023. Until then, the gates will remain closed.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Car lands on river bank after crash in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A crash tied up traffic on Saturday morning in part of Scranton. A car crashed into the embankment off the bridge along Albright Avenue around 8 a.m. The bridge crosses over the Lackawanna River. Police have not said how many people were inside the car at...
SCRANTON, PA
sauconsource.com

With Grant Awards, Christmas Comes Early for Hellertown, Lower Saucon

Although it’s not yet Christmas, officials in Hellertown borough, Lower Saucon Township and other local communities have already received presents in the form of grants that will benefit both residents and visitors to the area. The grants awarded by Northampton County are for public safety-related purchases, economic development projects...
HELLERTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Work on southern section of CSVT sees progress

Progress can be seen in new locations for the Southern Section of Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Snyder County, according to PennDOT. The Northern Section opened in late July 2022. Crews recently began clearing trees in preparation for constructing the future Route 61 connector in Shamokin Dam Borough. After the trees are cleared, and Erosion Control devices are installed, the contractor will begin work on box culverts in...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
firefighternation.com

PA Town Decertifies its 130-Year-Old Fire Department

David Singleton – The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa. Dec. 16—After serving the borough for more than a century, Taylor Hose & Engine Company 1 now finds itself on the outside looking in. Taylor Borough Council voted this week to decertify the volunteer fire company, formally stripping it of recognition...
TAYLOR, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Speed limits, other restrictions restored on roadways in the region: Updates from PennDOT

PennDOT has lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions that were in place on several roadways in the region. Due to the winter storm impacting the region, speed limits were reduced on Thursday to 45 mph all interstates and several other routes in the region. All speeds are restored to their usual posted limits. PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear. Restrictions as follows are lifted: Truck restriction on Route 54 in Northumberland County and Route 44 in Lycoming CountyCertain Tier 1 vehicles on Interstate 80 in Northcentral Pa.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PennDOT alters speed restrictions on several highways

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has updated speed restrictions for certain vehicles that had been implemented during Thursday’s snow storm in northeastern PA. PennDOT announced Friday morning it is temporarily reducing speed limits to 45 mph and restricting commercial vehicles to the right lane only as of 9:00 a.m. on the following interstates: Speed limits […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PennDOT Reduces Speed Limits on I-380 and I-80

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The speed limit on Interstate 380 in Monroe County has been temporarily reduced. While PennDOT is asking motorists to avoid unnecessary travel, those who must go out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on I-380. The speed limit on Interstate 80 in Monroe and Carbon Counties...
MONROE COUNTY, PA

