Union County Farm Gets $3 Million Rail Grant
NEW COLUMBIA — The State Transportation Commission voted to approve $26 million for Pennsylvania rail projects through the Rail Transportation Assistance Program (RTAP) and the Rail Freight Assistance Program (RFAP). In our area, one project is a $3 million grant for a Union County farm. Among the rail funding...
Does a Northampton Co. employee health center make sense? Executive, council clash on plan.
Plans to spend money on developing a county employee-only health center in Northampton County have been resuscitated by the county executive. County Executive Lamont McClure vetoed a Dec. 1 vote by county council to exclude spending on the health center from the 2023 budget. The council said during its meeting, it felt the plan was rushed and required more research.
Farmer Proposes Median Strips for Solar Projects Instead of Farmland
Berks County farmer Dave Brown admits to letting his mind wander whenever he’s on a tractor seat. About a year ago, as he was planting soybeans, Brown was contemplating the push to build solar facilities on farmland. While not disputing the merits of the renewable energy source, Brown struggled with the preferred location for the projects.
Trade Group: Higher PA Costs Due for Natural Gas Heat
HARRISBURG PA – Arctic air is expected to freeze much of the northeastern U.S. during the coming week. Western Montgomery County night-time temperatures predicted by the National Weather Service will range from 23 to 26 degrees Sunday (Dec. 18, 2022) through Wednesday (Dec. 21). With that ahead, regional suppliers say they anticipate an adequate supply of natural gas to heat homes this winter.
Festive Fun at Berwick Christmas Boulevard in Columbia County, PA
I’ve visited many fantastic Christmas attractions in PA over the years, and one spot that was constantly recommended for me to check out was Berwick Christmas Boulevard. So, I was excited when I finally had a chance to visit this festive spot. Berwick Christmas Boulevard is held each holiday...
Eat, Sip, Shop: 'People are sad': Iconic Bethlehem hot dog shop to close following property's sale
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A delicious piece of Bethlehem history is coming to an end. Pete's Hot Dog Shop, an iconic eatery where generations of Lehigh Valley residents chowed down on hot dogs, stewed burgers and pierogies, is set to close at a yet-to-be-determined date following the property's sale, operator Effie Ramirez said.
Pottsville Santander to close permanently
POTTSVILLE – Exactly a month short of three years since the Spanish bank announced they were closing their Shenandoah branch and merging it with Pottsville’s, Santander informed customers this week the city’s branch is the next to go. In a letter dated Dec. 13, Santander told customers...
Taylor Borough Council decertifies volunteer fire company
TALYOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the end of more than a century of service to local communities for a Lackawanna County volunteer fire company. Taylor Hose & Engine Company 1 was chartered in 1894. This week, borough council voted to officially decertify the volunteer fire company, blaming its low response rates. It’s all quiet […]
Brush pile in Williamsport closed temporarily
Williamsport, Pa. — Residents of Williamsport may have encountered a closed sign on the gates of the city's brush pile recently. According to Mayor Derek Slaughter, the brush pile has reached capacity to the point of near overflow. Contents currently in the brush pile will be grinded on Jan. 3, and residents will have access to the brush pile again beginning Jan. 9, 2023. Until then, the gates will remain closed.
Car lands on river bank after crash in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A crash tied up traffic on Saturday morning in part of Scranton. A car crashed into the embankment off the bridge along Albright Avenue around 8 a.m. The bridge crosses over the Lackawanna River. Police have not said how many people were inside the car at...
Pa.’s newest old-growth forest might have the most interesting backstory of all
Nolde Forest, an environmental education center in the state park system of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, is Pennsylvania’s newest old-growth forest. The 700-acre site near Reading in Berks County has been inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network, a national organization working to preserve ancient forests...
With Grant Awards, Christmas Comes Early for Hellertown, Lower Saucon
Although it’s not yet Christmas, officials in Hellertown borough, Lower Saucon Township and other local communities have already received presents in the form of grants that will benefit both residents and visitors to the area. The grants awarded by Northampton County are for public safety-related purchases, economic development projects...
Work on southern section of CSVT sees progress
Progress can be seen in new locations for the Southern Section of Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Snyder County, according to PennDOT. The Northern Section opened in late July 2022. Crews recently began clearing trees in preparation for constructing the future Route 61 connector in Shamokin Dam Borough. After the trees are cleared, and Erosion Control devices are installed, the contractor will begin work on box culverts in...
PA Town Decertifies its 130-Year-Old Fire Department
David Singleton – The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa. Dec. 16—After serving the borough for more than a century, Taylor Hose & Engine Company 1 now finds itself on the outside looking in. Taylor Borough Council voted this week to decertify the volunteer fire company, formally stripping it of recognition...
Valley Digs Out, Delays Schools, Waits for PPL Power Restoration
UNDATED — Our Valley got about 2-4 inches of snow, much of it soaked with about .66″ of sleet and rain Thursday and Friday morning. Northumberland County 9-1-1 reported they had some tree branches down overnight into Friday but no roads are closed because of that. PennDOT reports,...
Speed limits, other restrictions restored on roadways in the region: Updates from PennDOT
PennDOT has lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions that were in place on several roadways in the region. Due to the winter storm impacting the region, speed limits were reduced on Thursday to 45 mph all interstates and several other routes in the region. All speeds are restored to their usual posted limits. PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear. Restrictions as follows are lifted: Truck restriction on Route 54 in Northumberland County and Route 44 in Lycoming CountyCertain Tier 1 vehicles on Interstate 80 in Northcentral Pa.
He led this small Northampton County town out of the Dark Ages. Or did he?
Factional disputes in West Easton exemplify what happens in small towns where old-time values butt against modern world challenges. The story results from a monthslong investigation that included public records reviews, interviews with local politicians and interviews with broader experts on local government.
PennDOT alters speed restrictions on several highways
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has updated speed restrictions for certain vehicles that had been implemented during Thursday’s snow storm in northeastern PA. PennDOT announced Friday morning it is temporarily reducing speed limits to 45 mph and restricting commercial vehicles to the right lane only as of 9:00 a.m. on the following interstates: Speed limits […]
Luzerne County 2023 budget includes 2.99% tax increase; first hike since 2020
WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County property owners will pay 2.99% more in county property tax next year. On Thursday, county council adopted the county’s 2023 general fund budget, which includes a property tax increase for the first time since 2020. Council voted 8-3 to adopt a budget which increases...
PennDOT Reduces Speed Limits on I-380 and I-80
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The speed limit on Interstate 380 in Monroe County has been temporarily reduced. While PennDOT is asking motorists to avoid unnecessary travel, those who must go out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on I-380. The speed limit on Interstate 80 in Monroe and Carbon Counties...
