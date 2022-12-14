Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Sunday Forecast: Cold but not quite as cold
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While still below average for this time of year, temperatures on Sunday will be a bit warmer than Saturday. It will be a quiet and sunny end to the weekend. Things change as we head into next week, as a series of weather systems bring the chance for snow and bitterly cold temperatures to the 1011 region.
klkntv.com
A cold and windy Thursday
The clouds and small flurry chances will continue to be with us on Thursday. However, the wind will be a much bigger factor. Wind gusts are already pushing 40 mph as of Thursday morning. Gusts anywhere from 40-45 mph will remain possible throughout the day. Meanwhile, the windy conditions will...
KETV.com
Ranchers in Nebraska panhandle dig out of blizzard
Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts declared an emergency in the wake of this week's blizzard. That paves the way for financial assistance in the panhandle and north-central Nebraska. Tim Hruby, who ranches near Chadron, estimated they got around 2 feet of snow. But he said the bigger problem...
This Is The Coldest City In Nebraska
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
iheart.com
I-80 Reopened in Western Nebraska after 10 foot snow drifts cleared
(Lincoln, NE) -- I-80 in far Western Nebraska is reopened today after four days of blizzard conditions. The blizzard began Monday, and the interstate wasn't completely reopened until Thursday afternoon. "What we've seen is drifting of several feet, ten feet or so." Cody Thomas, Nebraska State Patrol tells KFAB News.
News Channel Nebraska
One year ago today: an unprecedented day in Nebraska weather history
HASTINGS, Neb. – Parts of Nebraska continue to deal with blizzards and winter weather, but it was just a year ago that a record number of December tornadoes hit the state. On Dec. 15, 2021, the National Weather Service confirmed 27 tornado touch downs during a series of storms over a three. Nebraska had only logged a total of five December tornadoes in the 70 years prior.
News Channel Nebraska
I-80 re-opens, nine counties remain under blizzard warning
BIG SPRINGS, Neb. -- Portions of Interstate 80 have reopened in western Nebraska, though large chunks remain impassable. The closure now starts for westbound traffic at mile marker 102, near Big Springs, and continues westward to the Wyoming border. Eastbound I-80 is completely open. I-80 had been closed starting at...
KETV.com
PHOTOS: Nebraska Panhandle deals with snow, blizzard conditions
VALENTINE, Neb. — Nebraska's panhandle is still dealing with quite a bit of snow. Photos from the Nebraska Department of Transportation show the impact of the blizzard conditions, which has led to multiple road closures.
5 wonderful winter trails at Nebraska state parks
Get outdoors this winter and enjoy the invigorating fresh air of a winter’s day on a state park trail. These five trails are great choices, offering wildlife viewing, shelter from the wind, and beautiful scenic views to appreciate. Bring a friend and take in the unique beauty that this time of year offers.
klkntv.com
Plows making progress on snow-covered roads in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several feet of snow have left many in western Nebraska stranded. A blizzard that lasted from Monday night until about Wednesday evening closed several roads in the western part of the state, including Interstate 80. PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska. But now the...
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s a winter wonderland, but just in the western half of Nebraska. Several feet of snow were dumped in the western part of the state, thanks to a blizzard that began Monday night. Channel 8’s Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins said the storm is expected...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow continues to pile on western Nebraska Wednesday
KIMBALL, Neb. -- So how much snow has the blizzard produced? Well, it depends on which part of the Panhandle you're observing. In Alliance, there were reports of just over a foot of snow by midday Wednesday. The Box Butte County seat is located along Highway 385, which remains impassable...
klkntv.com
‘Any warm body I can get’: Short-staffed NDOT sends snowplow crews to western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Tuesday morning, several crews from the Nebraska Department of Transportation were sent to the western third of the state. John Selmer, director of NDOT, recently told lawmakers he is short about 250 licensed snowplow drivers. With blizzard warnings through Thursday morning, more workers were...
knopnews2.com
Gov. Ricketts issues emergency proclamation following severe winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts issued an Emergency Proclamation on Friday for impacted counties in the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska following an ongoing winter storm. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a severe winter storm moved across the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska, producing large amounts of snow and...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska issues boil notice for Doniphan water
DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - The state of Nebraska is recommending Doniphan residents boil their water because recent samples tested positive for E.coli. Jeff Edmondson is the Drinking Water Field Representative for the Nebraska Department of Energy and Environment’s Drinking Water and Groundwater Division Grand Island field office. Edmondson said samples from the Doniphan water supply came back positive for E.coli during testing and retesting. He said they have not yet determined the source. He also said the city is pumping disinfectant chlorine into the city water supply.
KETV.com
Nebraska Holiday Passport takes you across Nebraska for 20 stops of Christmas cheer
As we enter the week before Christmas, Nebraska Passport's holiday program is in full effect. Madison Johnson stopped by to give KETV NewsWatch 7 a look into the holly, jolly holiday cheer. Until Jan. 1, families can stamp their passports at 20 different locations and make memories along the way.
I-76 closed from Brush to Nebraska state line
Both directions of I-76 remained closed on Friday afternoon from Brush to the Nebraska state line due to adverse driving conditions and multiple crashes. The Colorado Department of Transportation said the interstate was closed in both directions along with other roadways in the area. There was no estimate on when I-76 would reopen.
Both directions of I-76 closed from Sterling to Nebraska border due to crash
Both directions of I-76 were closed due to multiple crashes between the Nebraska border and Sterling. CDOT tweeted that both directions were closed on Thursday afternoon just before 4 p.m. due to multiple crashes and slide offs. The interstate was closed for much of Tuesday and Wednesday due to a blizzard that hit the state on Monday night. CDOT recommended that drivers plan for an alternate route. There is no estimate on when the interstate will reopen.
News Channel Nebraska
Game and Parks points to widespread drought as factor in decrease of deer harvest numbers
LINCOLN - As the deer season nears its end, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is taking a closer look at deer harvest data. Big Game Program Manager Luke Meduna says statewide numbers dropped from 2021 to 2022. “Our harvest was down 9% from last year… White-Tail were down 12%,...
journaldemocrat.com
UNL Rural Poll shows rural Nebraskans are deeply concerned about drought
Concerns about severe drought are at their highest level since the Nebraska Rural Poll began questioning the state’s rural residents about weather events. The 2022 poll asked a series of questions about severe weather, mirroring questions first asked in 2015 and again in 2020. Comparing responses across the three years shows that rural Nebraskans’ concerns about severe weather have fluctuated over time, depending on the weather experienced in a given year. Respondents expressed the most concern over extreme temperatures and more severe drought this year. Concerns about drought declined from 48% in 2015 to 21% in 2020 before increasing to 55% this year.
