Georgia declares Dec. 21 as ‘21 Savage Day’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Grammy award-winning, multi-platinum artist and humanitarian 21 Savage was honored by the state of Georgia for being an outstanding citizen with his continued philanthropic efforts in the community and nationally with his ‘bank account’ financial literacy program. The rapper was honored with...
Georgia company gifts nonprofit new roof before winter freeze
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The holiday freeze has Georgians preparing now for the extreme cold, and thanks to the generosity of a Georgia company, a group of girls in foster in foster care will be in a warm home for the holidays. The North Georgia Angel House is...
Evander Holyfield delivers food to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta patients
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four-time boxing champion Evander Holyfield helped deliver food to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta patients. Holyfield teamed up with Perdue Chicken to deliver treats and food to patients and their families. It’s one of a string of visits Holyfield will make acro the country; the next will be in Hollywood, Florida.
Homelessness rate drops 38% in Atlanta in 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As temperatures drop across metro Atlanta, warming centers are filling up to meet the need of those experiencing homelessness. “We went to the fire station,” said 10-year-old Kenniah Leach, who stayed in a warming center on Monday with her mom in DeKalb County. “I got a lot of sleep,” said Leach.
Hawk’s Trae Young hosts grocery giveaway in Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Hawks never miss an opportunity to put on a show for its fans. On Tuesday afternoon, Hawks point guard Trae Young in coordination with “Serving Our Neighbors in Need” partnered with BODYARMOR Sports Drink, and Kroger to distribute groceries to more than 50 families across Fulton County.
Georgia Archives to host presentation on the ‘Great Locomotive Chase’ Jan. 13
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Archives will host a presentation by Dr. William H. Bailey on the “The Andrews Raid – Great Locomotive Chase Bicycle Touring Route” Jan. 13 at noon. The 109-mile bicycle route follows the path of the “Great Locomotive Chase,” a...
Sandy Springs firefighters rappel down Children’s Hospital of Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sandy Springs firefighters needed a place to run rescue drills, rappelling down the side of a building. Children’s jumped at the opportunity to surprise their patients with this unique “visit.”
Names of victims in suspected Hall County murder-suicide released
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gainesville man reportedly killed his mother and her twin sister in a murder-suicide Dec. 21. 24-year-old Andrew Newberry reportedly killed his 57-year-old mother Ruth and her twin sister Ruby in a home on the 4200 block of Holland Drive in Gainesville. Police responded to the scene just before 11:30 a.m. and found Ruth and Ruby’s bodies in a bedroom; they also found Andrew’s body in a living room, dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Toy thief strikes again, breaks into Atlanta nonprofit
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A real-life Grinch is stealing joy from kids in need. This is the second holiday season that an Atlanta-based non-profit has been hit with a break-in ahead of the holidays. Every December, the Empty Stocking Fund makes sure kids have presents to open during...
Restaurant Report Card: Church’s Chicken fails with 56; Firepit earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta fast food restaurant is in some hot water this week! Church’s Chicken scored 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory on its last routine inspection. The report says there were dirty soda machine nozzles at the drive-thru window....
Sea Salt Cares initiative highlights Atlanta police recruits, community
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – The annual Sea Salt Cares initiative highlighting new Atlanta police recruits and the Atlanta community was held at the newest Sea Salt restaurant on Howell Mill Road on Monday evening. The initiative “focuses on inclusivity for the underserved and creating community in the...
Serial burglar arrested by Atlanta police Dec. 5
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police arrested a serial burglar after he broke into a business Dec. 5. Leslie Cook broke into a business on Peachtree Street Dec. 5 and was spotted by a police officer. The officer arrested Cook after a short foot chase and determined that he was responsible for the burglary.
Bridge over Georgia 400 in Forsyth County fails inspection, will remain closed
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Construction on a Forsyth County overpass has come to a complete stop. It turns out the bridge doesn’t meet the Georgia Department of Transportation’s standards. People who rely on Georgia 400 and Browns Bridge Road to get to and from work say...
Judge Clyde Reese, one of Pace Academy’s first Black students, dies at 64
Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Clyde Reese, who once headed the state Department of Community Health, died Saturday afte...
Grady Hospital asking for help identifying patient
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Grady Memorial Hospital is asking for the public’s help in identifying a patient that is currently in their care. Hospital officials say the patient is a Black male that was admitted to the hospital on Dec. 10 after being found unresponsive under a loading dock in Atlanta. He was transported to the hospital by EMS.
Former Georgia church employee accused of stealing over $25K from organization
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was indicted last week after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a church. According to the indictment obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Peggy Coker Hicks was employed at Union Hill Church from 2012 to 2019. During that time, she served as the financial treasurer.
FCC slaps robocaller with record $300M fine
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - First it was telemarketers calling during dinner time. Now, it’s robo calls hitting your cell phones at all hours of the day. One caller in particular is the target of the Federal Communications Commission. The FCC just proposed a $300 million fine against...
City leaders encourage homeless to seek shelter indoors during cold snap
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a difficult road ahead for those living on the streets of Atlanta. Frigid temperatures are in the forecast this holiday weekend and surviving the bone-chilling conditions won’t be easy. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the city will open warming stations at...
Metro Atlanta funeral director killed in crash, remembered as a 'true beacon'
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The metro Atlanta area is grieving after losing a dedicated member of the community. Terrance Dortch, owner and CEO of Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, was killed in a wreck last Wednesday, they confirmed. Dortch was leaving a toy drive in the area of College...
Woman injured in shooting on Cheshire Bridge Road in northeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in northeast Atlanta early Tuesday morning. The Atlanta Police Department confirms a woman was shot in the 1700 block of Cheshire Bridge Road around 6 a.m. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
