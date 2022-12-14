Downtown Elizabethton will provide final Christmas shopping, Grinchmas in the Park and Nutcracker Suite this weekend

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North CarolinaTravel MavenSeven Devils, NC
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Visit the Largest Ski Area in North CarolinaDiana RusSugar Mountain, NC
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Johnson City Press
Downtown light displays are ‘Talk of the Town’ in Kingsport
KINGSPORT — If a trip downtown after dark isn’t on your holiday “to do” list, then it’s time to make a new list. Because downtown is the “talk of the town” in Kingsport this month. And rightfully so. As our friend and contributor...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Press Christmas Box helping new family of four have merry Christmas
The Johnson City Press Christmas Box and Salvation Army Angel Tree are making sure that two young children are going to have presents to open and food on their table to enjoy with their family this Christmas. After the birth of their daughter, the now family of four relocated to...
Johnson City Press
Bridging Time: Central Holston Bridge
“Bridging Time” — a monthly series featuring photos by Calvin Sneed — highlights steel truss and concrete arch bridges throughout the United States. During his travels, Calvin has taken more than 30,000 photos of 900 or more bridges (mostly in the Southeast). This month’s featured bridge is the Central Holston Bridge.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Four West Ridge students win Barter Theatre awards for writing plays
BLOUNTVILLE — Some award-winning young playwrights are haunting the halls of local and regional high schools. On a non-scary note, three of the four highest West Ridge High finishers in a recent Barter Theatre competition wrote comedies versus one drama. They took two of three places in the top three and two of five honorable mentions in the event.
Johnson City Press
Ask a Master Gardener: Rocky Mount - "Where History Comes Alive"
Rocky Mount is an amazing historic site in Piney Flats. The preserved and reconstructed historic buildings and gardens covering 55+ acres truly bring life in the late 1700s alive. The site was originally owned by the William Cobb family. From 1790 to 1792, Rocky Mount became the first capitol of the Territory of the United States West of the Allegheny Mountains and South of the River Ohio under William Blount.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 18
Dec. 18, 1890: According to The Comet, “You will miss something rare and very entertaining if you fail to attend the second number of the ‘Star Entertainment Course.’ It will be a Concert by the Johnson City Choral, assisted by Prof. Merrill, of Nashville, to take place on the 26th at the Opera House.”
Johnson City Press
Christmas for her babies tops grandma's wish list
KINGSPORT — Tina Ingle knows what it means to lose it all. “I lost my husband. I lost a good job. I lost two cars, and then my home. But I’d do it all over again, because these babies are the most important thing in the world to me,” the 57-year-old Kingsport woman said.
Johnson City Press
Candleight Nativity Parade returning to Erwin
A community favorite is returning to Erwin for the Christmas season. Hundreds of little shepherds and angels will flow down Main Street singing traditional Christmas songs during the Erwin Candlelight Nativity Parade and lighting the way with candlelight for sheep and other animals as they search for the star of Bethlehem.
Johnson City Press
Moving the needle – Norton, tourism officials break ground for High Knob Destination Center
NORTON – In a year, Norton officials hope to open the link between downtown and outdoor recreation opportunities on the mountain above. City officials joined representatives of Wise County, Friends of Southwest Virginia, Spearhead Trails, the U.S. Forest Service and Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Friday to break ground for the High Knob Destination Center.
Johnson City Press
McKinney Center hosts Martin Luther King Jr. Day food drive
To celebrate and remember Martin Luther King Jr., the McKinney Center is holding a monthlong service project to collect food and supplies for people who may need them in the community. The ongoing food drive continues until Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16. Participants can donate food to...
Johnson City Press
Hundreds line up to receive toys from Sullivan sheriff's department
The cars lined up Saturday morning with little boys’ and girls’ awaiting eyes peering through car windows. It was the annual Toys from Cops event, held by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan County celebrates new station, Eddie Williams
A new Sullivan County Emergency Management Services station, along with the man who made it happen, were celebrated Friday at the newly dubbed Eddie Williams Sullivan County EMS Station. Officials celebrated the former Sullivan County Commissioner, Budget Committee chairman and County Budget and Accounts director who helped raise the funds...
Johnson City Press
Wreaths Across America comes to Oak Hill Cemetery
Members of the Johnson City Elks Lodge and other volunteers helped to place wreaths on the graves of nearly 300 veterans interned in Oak Hill Cemetery on Saturday. The event was part of Wreaths Across America, an annual effort to place a live balsam wreath on the graves of veterans buried at Oak Hill, in the Mountain Home National Cemetery and 72 other participating cemeteries across the United States.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan school board to vote on director Monday
BLOUNTVILLE — One finalist to become the new Sullivan County director of schools has a blog called Flat Tire Ministries, which he started after having multiple flats. He also emphasized his Hamblen County school system involvement in innovative career technical programs.
Johnson City Press
Dec. 5 incident at Sullivan Heights Middle to be front and center at Jan. 10 school board meeting
BLOUNTVILLE — The Jan. 10 meeting of the Sullivan County school board may include at least one one parent's complaint about how the school system and law enforcement initially reported an allegedly false stabbing at Sullivan Heights Middle School. In addition to hearing the transparency concerns, the board is...
Johnson City Press
Indians make TAC debut, knock off Volunteer
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett may still be searching for its boys basketball identity here in mid-December, but Friday night the Indians felt comfy-cozy in their home away from home. The Indians, with the Buck Van Huss Dome currently under repair, played for the first time at their new stomping grounds,...
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton teens and preteens discuss the adult dangers of substance abuse
ELIZABETHTON — The Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton Carter County is a place where many young people go to have fun, learn new things, and enjoy being with their friends. And there is one program that meets at the club every two weeks that provides a very different perspective on the world that these teens live in. It might be a bit shocking to see middle schoolers and junior high students dealing with the very adult and troubling world of drug and alcohol addiction. But these young people, some as young as 10 and hardly any as old as 16, discuss the topic in a way that reveals they have talked about it many times and are well aware of the impact of addiction and how difficult is the road to recovery.
Johnson City Press
D-B rolls past Volunteer in Tribe's new gym
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett may still be searching for its boys basketball identity here in mid-December, but Friday night the Indians felt comfy-cozy in their new home away from home. The Indians, with the Buck Van Huss Dome closed for repairs, played for the first time at their new stomping...
Johnson City Press
Counselor Caitlin Hughes gives insight into trauma and miscommunication with teens
Caitlin Hughes, a counselor at Washington County’s Asbury Optional High, shares her insights from years of working with teens and their mental health. What struggles do you see kids dealing with the most?
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton, Carter County school boards move forward with elementary school projects
ELIZABETHTON — Construction projects at Harold McCormick and Hunter elementary schools were on the agenda for the Elizabethton City Board of Education and the Carter County Board of Education on Thursday evening. The Elizabethton board unanimously approved a contract with J.E. Green Company to start the renovation project at...
