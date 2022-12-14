ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Arctic air headed our way!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday, skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 30s. The start of the week is looking chilly with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-40s. Arctic air is headed our way by Thursday evening. Starting Thursday evening, we get a blast...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

A cold final weekend of Fall!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We finished the work week with a good dose of sunshine, although Friday was blustery and chilly. The weekend will be even colder. Cold temperatures will dominate our weekend. In fact, highs may not climb out of the 30s Saturday or Sunday! There’s a chance for a passing flurry or two Saturday, but nothing more.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wvxu.org

Dreaming of a white Christmas? It's not impossible, meteorologist says

Wednesday's rain is helping drought conditions in the area. Meteorologist Stephen Hrebenach with the National Weather Service says most places got a quarter to a half inch of rain overnight, with another inch possibly falling into Thursday. "We'll have to see whether that’s enough to maybe improve conditions maybe one...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

"Toys for Tots" returns to Bowling Green

Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets. Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets. Bob Wood is this months Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero. Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Bob Wood. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST. The latest news...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Toys for Tots returned to Bowling Green to spread holiday cheer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Toys for Tots returned to Bowling Green to spread the holiday spirit throughout the city to local families. Dozens of volunteers gathered at the Metals N’ More, also known today as the “North Pole,” to participate in their annual giveaway event, where toys and other holiday gifts were collected and given to Bowling Green families in need.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Bob Wood

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For years, the Eaglestone Village subdivision has had one resident to thank for keeping the neighborhood streets clean. Bob Wood grew up on a farm in Barren County where he gained a strong work ethic and a strong sense of service. He went on to spend 22 years as the Chief Financial Officer for the Bowling Green Independent School District until his retirement.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Crews responding to I-65 wreck, semi overturned

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Emergency crews are responding to a wreck on I-65 South around the 48/6 where a semi overturned. Glasgow - Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman said that two lanes are closed at this time and traffic is still moving in the slow lane.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Potter Gray students make Christmas donation to The HIVE

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Local elementary school students chose to give back this holiday season. Students at Potter Gray Elementary School were given a choice this holiday season. The fourth-grade class could either participate in a gift exchange or gather donations for a local nonprofit. The students unanimously chose...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Cave City family loses everything in electrical house fire

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Last Thursday, Dec. 8, a family’s home in Cave City was burned to the ground in an electrical fire, losing just about everything from money, to clothes, and nearly their lives. “It is just amazing that we survived. If we actually had not made...
CAVE CITY, KY
WBKO

Grand Jury indicts Allen County man

ALLEN COUNTY, KY
beckersdental.com

Kentucky dental office pouring $250K+ into expansion

A Kentucky dental practice is spending more than $250,000 to expand its office, McLean County News reported Dec. 15. Thacker Riverside Dental Care in Livermore, Ky., is adding 750 square feet to its building. The additions will include two treatment rooms, a consultation room, a shipping and receiving room and an accessible bathroom and ramp for people with disabilities.
LIVERMORE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Early morning trailer theft still under investigation in Philpot

PHILPOT, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help them identify a truck believed to be involved in a trailer theft earlier this month. According to deputies, the incident happened on the morning of December 1 on Highway 142 in Philpot. Authorities would like to determine either the driver […]
PHILPOT, KY

