WBKO
Arctic air headed our way!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday, skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 30s. The start of the week is looking chilly with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-40s. Arctic air is headed our way by Thursday evening. Starting Thursday evening, we get a blast...
WBKO
A cold final weekend of Fall!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We finished the work week with a good dose of sunshine, although Friday was blustery and chilly. The weekend will be even colder. Cold temperatures will dominate our weekend. In fact, highs may not climb out of the 30s Saturday or Sunday! There’s a chance for a passing flurry or two Saturday, but nothing more.
wvxu.org
Dreaming of a white Christmas? It's not impossible, meteorologist says
Wednesday's rain is helping drought conditions in the area. Meteorologist Stephen Hrebenach with the National Weather Service says most places got a quarter to a half inch of rain overnight, with another inch possibly falling into Thursday. "We'll have to see whether that’s enough to maybe improve conditions maybe one...
WBKO
Bowling Green laundromat ”Wishy Washy,” forced to move due to tornado damage
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following a year of functioning with boarded windows, Bowling Green’s “Wishy Washy” laundromat and its crew are finally moving to a new location. The store had been planted in the same location since the 1970′s, but the December 2021 tornado took just...
WBKO
"Toys for Tots" returns to Bowling Green
Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets. Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets. Bob Wood is this months Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero. Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Bob Wood. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST. The latest news...
WBKO
Toys for Tots returned to Bowling Green to spread holiday cheer
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Toys for Tots returned to Bowling Green to spread the holiday spirit throughout the city to local families. Dozens of volunteers gathered at the Metals N’ More, also known today as the “North Pole,” to participate in their annual giveaway event, where toys and other holiday gifts were collected and given to Bowling Green families in need.
wnky.com
Baby Box added to Lovers Lane location of Bowling Green Fire Department
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Fire Department on Lovers Lane is now the site of a Baby Box. Starting Dec. 19, the box will be available to women in crisis who need to anonymously and safely surrender their infant. This will be possible after a blessing takes...
WBKO
Rehabilitated barred owls successfully released into the wild in Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Two injured barred owls were found after a severe storm in early November. They both suffered from head injuries and were in shock. The owls were quickly taken to a wildlife veterinarian, where they have been recovering since. “When they first came in, both animals were...
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Bob Wood
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For years, the Eaglestone Village subdivision has had one resident to thank for keeping the neighborhood streets clean. Bob Wood grew up on a farm in Barren County where he gained a strong work ethic and a strong sense of service. He went on to spend 22 years as the Chief Financial Officer for the Bowling Green Independent School District until his retirement.
WBKO
Crews responding to I-65 wreck, semi overturned
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Emergency crews are responding to a wreck on I-65 South around the 48/6 where a semi overturned. Glasgow - Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman said that two lanes are closed at this time and traffic is still moving in the slow lane.
WBKO
Experts say downtown construction crane has foundation issues, should not operate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A construction crane in downtown Nashville has foundation issues and shouldn’t be in operation according to a letter from a structural engineer who inspected it. The crane is a reason for concern for those who live near it. WSMV4 shared concerns of people on Wednesday...
WBKO
Potter Gray students make Christmas donation to The HIVE
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Local elementary school students chose to give back this holiday season. Students at Potter Gray Elementary School were given a choice this holiday season. The fourth-grade class could either participate in a gift exchange or gather donations for a local nonprofit. The students unanimously chose...
WBKO
Cave City family loses everything in electrical house fire
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Last Thursday, Dec. 8, a family’s home in Cave City was burned to the ground in an electrical fire, losing just about everything from money, to clothes, and nearly their lives. “It is just amazing that we survived. If we actually had not made...
WBKO
Grand Jury indicts Allen County man
beckersdental.com
Kentucky dental office pouring $250K+ into expansion
A Kentucky dental practice is spending more than $250,000 to expand its office, McLean County News reported Dec. 15. Thacker Riverside Dental Care in Livermore, Ky., is adding 750 square feet to its building. The additions will include two treatment rooms, a consultation room, a shipping and receiving room and an accessible bathroom and ramp for people with disabilities.
Early morning trailer theft still under investigation in Philpot
PHILPOT, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help them identify a truck believed to be involved in a trailer theft earlier this month. According to deputies, the incident happened on the morning of December 1 on Highway 142 in Philpot. Authorities would like to determine either the driver […]
Middle TN man arrested on multiple charges in KY
A Middle Tennessee man was arrested on several charges in Kentucky.
WBKO
‘Shop with a Trooper’ event held in Ohio Co. in honor of late KSP Trooper
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police Professional Association (KSPPA) District 16 held its annual “Shop with a Trooper” program Saturday in memory of retired KSP Trooper Jerry Critchelow, who passed away earlier this year. Troopers say the program helps children in need during the Christmas...
WBKO
Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police deliver Christmas food baskets
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police did its part in giving back to the community this holiday season, and their gestures did not go unnoticed. Many volunteers participated in the Fraternal Order of Police’s annual Christmas Food Basket Program, where boxes and bags of...
