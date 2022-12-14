ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

newsfromthestates.com

The future of voter ID, new marriage protections for same-sex and interracial couples, and a rather testy legislative hearing: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch

The North Carolina Supreme Court handed down more than two dozen rulings on Friday, including a trio dealing with high-profile political controversies. The rulings come just weeks before Republicans Richard Dietz and Trey Allen replace sitting Democratic Associate Justices Samuel Ervin IV and Robin Hudson, and thereby flip the court’s current 4-3 Democratic majority to 5-2 Republican.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

NC governor has little wiggle room with legislature in 2023

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper described on Wednesday jobs announcements, an emerging clean energy sector and his ability to block “culture-war, business-killing” laws on social issues from the General Assembly among his administration’s accomplishments during 2022. There could be little room for error in his dealings with the legislature in […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

Changes proposed for North Carolina public schools, but state may need to change its constitution first

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A select committee appointed by North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore has made six recommendations to change the way public education is administered across North Carolina, including one that would require a constitutional amendment to adopt. That would be a designation that the elected state superintendent of public instruction should lead […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
theurbannews.com

Black Vote Definitely Collapsed in Midterms

Now that the midterm elections are certified and in the history books, we know for certain that, despite a promising early vote total, the Black vote performed poorly. Previous analysis depended on a look at several key counties, especially those with high Black voter populations. What was known prior to the certification was that turnout was down to 51%, compared to 53% in the 2018 midterms.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS 17

Crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried gave thousands of dollars to Valerie Foushee, other candidates. Now they’re giving it to nonprofits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A newly elected North Carolina Congresswoman says she gave the money her campaign received from a disgraced cryptocurrency exchange founder to a Triangle nonprofit. U.S. Rep.-elect Valerie Foushee says a Chapel Hill affordable-housing organization now has the $2,900 given to her in the spring by Sam Bankman-Fried, and Delores Bailey, the […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

UNC housekeepers: Raise is 'a slap in the face'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Housekeepers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill called the plan to raise their pay by 90 cents an hour "insulting and a slap in the face." "Our fight will continue – we will not be silent, not for 90 cents," said housekeeper...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
publicradioeast.org

Folwell, county commissioners tout reforms for medical debt, hospital bills

State Treasurer Dale Folwell touted House Bill 1039, known as the Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act, at a public forum Tuesday in New Bern. The bill would reform hospitals’ pricing and debt collection practices, requiring them to screen patients for charity care, to post prices in plain language online, and provide a sliding scale of discounts for people under 400% the federal poverty level. The 11-page bill would also prohibit medical debt from being reported to credit bureaus for up to a year after a patient is billed and protect family members from taking on the medical debt of a spouse or parent.
NEW BERN, NC
nccu.edu

NCCU Students Appointed to the 2022-2023 NSMH National Board

The National Society for Minorities in Hospitality (NSMH) has announced three North Carolina Central University (NCCU) students to the 2022-2023 National Executive Board. Founded in 1989, the NSMH aims to educate, encourage and empower minority students interested in pursuing hospitality careers. With well over 50 chapters worldwide, the organization is committed to providing resources, tools and information to assist students in their endeavors to succeed in the hospitality industry and work closely with industry partners in developing diverse, inclusive and supportive environments.
DURHAM, NC
luminanews.com

A “Code Blue” medical crisis

It takes a lot of chutzpah to speak to a group of doctors about healthcare, but I am known to venture into areas which I probably shouldn’t. The North Carolina Academy of Family Physicians consists of dedicated people I greatly admire. They are the front door to healthcare. Primary...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

