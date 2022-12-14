Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
After years of unprecedented shortages, are teachers prepared for North Carolina's ambitious education goals?
Editor’s note: This story is part of an ongoing examination into how North Carolina’s schools have changed since the Leandro education adequacy lawsuit was filed in 1994, and how schools are handling the goals that resulted from the case. Jackie Dickens had to take a breather. Two of...
newsfromthestates.com
The future of voter ID, new marriage protections for same-sex and interracial couples, and a rather testy legislative hearing: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch
The North Carolina Supreme Court handed down more than two dozen rulings on Friday, including a trio dealing with high-profile political controversies. The rulings come just weeks before Republicans Richard Dietz and Trey Allen replace sitting Democratic Associate Justices Samuel Ervin IV and Robin Hudson, and thereby flip the court’s current 4-3 Democratic majority to 5-2 Republican.
WRAL
By the numbers: How North Carolina's classrooms have changed since Leandro
Editor’s note: This story is part of an ongoing examination into how North Carolina’s schools have changed since the Leandro education adequacy lawsuit was filed in 1994, and how schools are handling the goals that resulted from the case. Since the Leandro education adequacy lawsuit was brought in...
Gov. Cooper weighs in on the looming abortion battle at General Assembly
While North Carolina is a southern safe haven now for abortion, it may not be for long.
Gov. Cooper optimistic that state will see Medicaid expansion next year
RALEIGH — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday he is looking forward to working with the General Assembly next year. Channel 9 government reporter Joe Bruno traveled to the governor’s mansion in Raleigh to talk about Cooper’s goals in 2023. Republicans nearly have a super majority,...
chathamjournal.com
Information for December 19 Chatham County Board of Commissioners meeting
Pittsboro, NC – The Chatham County Board of Commissioners (BOC) will meet on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Chatham County Agriculture and Conference Center located at 1192 US 64 Business West, Pittsboro. The Work Session will begin at 1 p.m. The regular session will begin at 6 p.m.
NC governor has little wiggle room with legislature in 2023
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper described on Wednesday jobs announcements, an emerging clean energy sector and his ability to block “culture-war, business-killing” laws on social issues from the General Assembly among his administration’s accomplishments during 2022. There could be little room for error in his dealings with the legislature in […]
Gov. Cooper talks goals for next year and his political future
As Gov. Roy Cooper enters his last two years in office, he says there are a variety of things he wants to accomplish next year while he contemplates what’s next for him after his time as governor is over.
Changes proposed for North Carolina public schools, but state may need to change its constitution first
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A select committee appointed by North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore has made six recommendations to change the way public education is administered across North Carolina, including one that would require a constitutional amendment to adopt. That would be a designation that the elected state superintendent of public instruction should lead […]
theurbannews.com
Black Vote Definitely Collapsed in Midterms
Now that the midterm elections are certified and in the history books, we know for certain that, despite a promising early vote total, the Black vote performed poorly. Previous analysis depended on a look at several key counties, especially those with high Black voter populations. What was known prior to the certification was that turnout was down to 51%, compared to 53% in the 2018 midterms.
DMV staffing struggles continue in NC despite raise and bonuses
State transportation leaders say DMV offices are facing significant staffing shortages.
Crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried gave thousands of dollars to Valerie Foushee, other candidates. Now they’re giving it to nonprofits
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A newly elected North Carolina Congresswoman says she gave the money her campaign received from a disgraced cryptocurrency exchange founder to a Triangle nonprofit. U.S. Rep.-elect Valerie Foushee says a Chapel Hill affordable-housing organization now has the $2,900 given to her in the spring by Sam Bankman-Fried, and Delores Bailey, the […]
North Carolina voter ID law had racially discriminatory intent, state Supreme Court says
The North Carolina Supreme Court on Friday upheld a lower court ruling that struck down the state's 2018 voter ID law, agreeing with the lower court that it had been passed with the intent of targeting Black voters who were unlikely to vote for Republicans.
UNC housekeepers: Raise is 'a slap in the face'
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Housekeepers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill called the plan to raise their pay by 90 cents an hour "insulting and a slap in the face." "Our fight will continue – we will not be silent, not for 90 cents," said housekeeper...
publicradioeast.org
Folwell, county commissioners tout reforms for medical debt, hospital bills
State Treasurer Dale Folwell touted House Bill 1039, known as the Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act, at a public forum Tuesday in New Bern. The bill would reform hospitals’ pricing and debt collection practices, requiring them to screen patients for charity care, to post prices in plain language online, and provide a sliding scale of discounts for people under 400% the federal poverty level. The 11-page bill would also prohibit medical debt from being reported to credit bureaus for up to a year after a patient is billed and protect family members from taking on the medical debt of a spouse or parent.
WXII 12
North Carolina to receive $1.4 million to create economic opportunities in rural areas
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is amongst the states to receive a $1.4 million grant to ensure people living in rural areas have equitable access to the infrastructure and equal economic opportunities. The U.S. Department of Agriculture rural development made the announcement on Friday as part of the Biden-Harris...
Enloe students speak out after antisemitic words heard over intercom
The Jewish community in Raleigh is coming together after a troubling incident at Enloe High School just a couple of days before the start of Hanukkah.
nccu.edu
NCCU Students Appointed to the 2022-2023 NSMH National Board
The National Society for Minorities in Hospitality (NSMH) has announced three North Carolina Central University (NCCU) students to the 2022-2023 National Executive Board. Founded in 1989, the NSMH aims to educate, encourage and empower minority students interested in pursuing hospitality careers. With well over 50 chapters worldwide, the organization is committed to providing resources, tools and information to assist students in their endeavors to succeed in the hospitality industry and work closely with industry partners in developing diverse, inclusive and supportive environments.
North Carolina governor hopeful feds will solve Shanquella Robinson’s death
RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday that his thoughts are with the family of a Charlotte woman who died in late October while on vacation with friends in Mexico. Cooper said he was hopeful the FBI will solve the case of Shanquella Robinson’s mysterious death and find out what happened.
luminanews.com
A “Code Blue” medical crisis
It takes a lot of chutzpah to speak to a group of doctors about healthcare, but I am known to venture into areas which I probably shouldn’t. The North Carolina Academy of Family Physicians consists of dedicated people I greatly admire. They are the front door to healthcare. Primary...
