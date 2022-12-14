Read full article on original website
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Monticello man charged with burglarizing same local business twice
MONTICELLO – A Monticello man being held in the Sullivan County Jail in connection with several ongoing cases already in court, has been charged with burglarizing the same store on two separate occasions. Monticello Village Police charged Justus McMoore, 37, with two counts of burglary, grand larceny and petit...
Beacon Crack Dealer Busted During Warrant Search, Police Say
An alleged Hudson Valley crack dealer was busted with drugs and cash during a warrants search of his home, according to authorities. The search took place in Dutchess County on Friday, Dec. 16, on South Chestnut Street in Beacon. According to Det. Sgt. Adam Harris, coordinator of the Dutchess County...
'Out Of Control': Teenage Woman Attacks Female Officer In Wesley Hills, Police Say
A teenage woman has been accused of attacking a female officer during an incident in the Hudson Valley. It happened on Thursday, Dec. 15 in Rockland County. Ramapo Police say officers responded to a Wesley Hills home for a report of a female causing an issue. When the first officer...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Mamakating man sentenced to prison in connection with stabbing
MONTICELLO – A man has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison plus five years of post-release supervision for stabbing a man in the head after the victim allowed the man into his Mamakating home to use the bathroom. When Brian Scott, 22, of Wurtsboro came out of...
Clunk! New York State Man Charged In Saucepan Attack
No compliments to the chef here. This might be a case where at least one person needs to lay off the sauce, so to speak. Offcials responded to an early morning phone call that brought them to an apartment in New York state recenlty. New York State police say a person ended up being taken to a nearby hospital after they were struck multiple times in the head. Police say one suspect was charged with assault in the second degree, a class D felony.
Man Attempts Daring Armed Robbery at Hudson Valley Chipotle, Police say
Police are still searching for the suspect who attempted to rob the popular fast-food restaurant. Police are currently searching for one man who attempted to rob the popular Chipolte restaurant on Ulster Avenue in the Kingston area early Saturday morning according to the Daily Freeman. Police say that the attempted robbery left one employee with minor injuries and are asking the community for help in locating the suspect.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Building inspector charged with pulling knife
BULLVILLE – The Crawford town building inspector has been suspended by the town board for allegedly pulling a knife on a Bullville Fire Department official during an inspection of the new Bullville firehouse. Crawford Town Police said the December 7 incident was investigated and after conferring with the Orange...
Cortlandt Local Man Charged With Burglarizing Homes In Northern Westchester, Putnam: Police
After a man was caught burglarizing a home in Northern Westchester, he was found to have also been involved in several other thefts throughout the Hudson Valley, police said. On Monday, Dec.12, police responded to a home in Cortlandt on Gallows Hill Road for a reported burglary, and tracked down the suspect with the help of a K9 officer, according to New York State Police.
rocklanddaily.com
Taxicab Driver Robbed in Spring Valley
At around 2:51 a.m. on December 13, Spring Valley Police responded to a call at the Transportation Center reporting the robbery of a taxicab driver. Officers from the Spring Valley Police Department arrived to assist the taxi driver following his call to report he had been robbed of personal items after the suspect displayed a weapon at the completion of the ride.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Liberty man guilty of fentanyl and crack possession
MONTICELLO – A 34-year-old Liberty man with several previous felony convictions faces up to 15 years in state prison when sentenced in February 2023 on his conviction of felony possession of fentanyl and crack cocaine with intent to distribute. Jeremiah Herbert was found guilty on Thursday following a four-day...
Sheriff Says Hudson Valley Man Tried to Bring Controlled Substance into Jail
It's probably not the wisest of ideas to bring narcotics into a correctional facility. Then again, this genius here allegedly tried to steal from a "shop with a cop" event in Florida recenlty. Sometimes people just aren't thinking. Hudson Valley Man Faces Charges. Offcials say one local man is facing...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Suicide at Wallkill motel
TOWN OF WALLKILL – Police in the Town of Wallkill are investigating an apparent suicide of a guest at the Super 8 Motel on Tower Drive. The male guest was discovered late Saturday morning. Police Chief Robert Hertman told Mid-Hudson News the identity of the victim was being withheld...
2 ex-Hudson Valley corrections workers charged in connection to 2020 inmate assault
Ex-corrections officer Taj Everly, of Cortlandt Manor, is accused of assaulting inmate Damian Williams in May.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Former Green Haven correction officer and supervisor charged in assault on inmate
WHITE PLAINS – A former Green Haven Correctional Facility officer and former sergeant have been charged in a federal indictment in connection with the May 28, 2020 assault of an inmate at the prison. Taj Everly, 32, of Cortlandt Manor, a former correction officer, and Rosita Rossy, 49, of...
Man With 'Bloodshot Eyes' Charged With DWI After Crashing Into Woods In Hudson Valley: Police
A Hudson Valley man is in trouble after he crashed his vehicle into the woods while drunk, police said.On Tuesday, Dec. 13, around 11:30 a.m., police in Kent found a vehicle that had left the roadway and crashed into the woods on Horsepound Road at the intersection with Route 52, according to Kent …
Poughkeepsie Crack Dealer Busted By Drug Task Force, Police Say
An area man was busted during a warrant search for allegedly selling crack cocaine in the region. Dutchess County resident Raymond White, age 46, of the city of Poughkeepsie, was arrested by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force on Friday, Dec. 2. White was arrested and charged with possession of...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie street gang member sentenced for 2016 murder
WHITE PLAINS – A federal court judge sentenced a Poughkeepsie man to 25 years in prison for his participation in the activities of a Poughkeepsie street gang, including the 2016 murder of Caval Haylett and the distribution of heroin. Dimetri Moseley had previously pled guilty to participating in racketeering...
Task Force Arrests Presumed Hudson Valley Cocaine Dealer
The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported the arrest of Raymond White for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree with intent to sell, which is a class B Felony. Crack Cocaine Dealer Arrested in Poughkeepsie By Task Force. Dutchess County Drug Task Force Agents and the...
Additional Charges Stem From ‘Superseding Indictment’ in Poughkeepsie Hotel Shooting
While the Hudson Valley continues to process the tragedy that occurred on Sunday, October 2nd at the Courtyard by Marriott in Poughkeepsie, the District Attorney's Office in Dutchess County shared new information about the indictment of the charged, Roy A. Johnson. Courtyard By Marriott Homicide: Roy Johnson, Arraigned in Dutchess...
Mid-Hudson News Network
“Courtyard Killer” arraigned on additional charges
POUGHKEEPSIE – Accused “Courtyard Killer” Roy Johnson Jr., 35, was arraigned Wednesday in Dutchess County Court on a superseding indictment with the additional charges of attempted murder pertaining to a hotel employee, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and a second count of murder relating to the death of Paul Kutz on October 2 at the Courtyard Marriott on South Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0