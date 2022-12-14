ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Monticello man charged with burglarizing same local business twice

MONTICELLO – A Monticello man being held in the Sullivan County Jail in connection with several ongoing cases already in court, has been charged with burglarizing the same store on two separate occasions. Monticello Village Police charged Justus McMoore, 37, with two counts of burglary, grand larceny and petit...
MONTICELLO, NY
Daily Voice

Beacon Crack Dealer Busted During Warrant Search, Police Say

An alleged Hudson Valley crack dealer was busted with drugs and cash during a warrants search of his home, according to authorities. The search took place in Dutchess County on Friday, Dec. 16, on South Chestnut Street in Beacon. According to Det. Sgt. Adam Harris, coordinator of the Dutchess County...
BEACON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Mamakating man sentenced to prison in connection with stabbing

MONTICELLO – A man has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison plus five years of post-release supervision for stabbing a man in the head after the victim allowed the man into his Mamakating home to use the bathroom. When Brian Scott, 22, of Wurtsboro came out of...
MAMAKATING, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Clunk! New York State Man Charged In Saucepan Attack

No compliments to the chef here. This might be a case where at least one person needs to lay off the sauce, so to speak. Offcials responded to an early morning phone call that brought them to an apartment in New York state recenlty. New York State police say a person ended up being taken to a nearby hospital after they were struck multiple times in the head. Police say one suspect was charged with assault in the second degree, a class D felony.
UNADILLA, NY
101.5 WPDH

Man Attempts Daring Armed Robbery at Hudson Valley Chipotle, Police say

Police are still searching for the suspect who attempted to rob the popular fast-food restaurant. Police are currently searching for one man who attempted to rob the popular Chipolte restaurant on Ulster Avenue in the Kingston area early Saturday morning according to the Daily Freeman. Police say that the attempted robbery left one employee with minor injuries and are asking the community for help in locating the suspect.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Building inspector charged with pulling knife

BULLVILLE – The Crawford town building inspector has been suspended by the town board for allegedly pulling a knife on a Bullville Fire Department official during an inspection of the new Bullville firehouse. Crawford Town Police said the December 7 incident was investigated and after conferring with the Orange...
CRAWFORD, NY
Daily Voice

Cortlandt Local Man Charged With Burglarizing Homes In Northern Westchester, Putnam: Police

After a man was caught burglarizing a home in Northern Westchester, he was found to have also been involved in several other thefts throughout the Hudson Valley, police said. On Monday, Dec.12, police responded to a home in Cortlandt on Gallows Hill Road for a reported burglary, and tracked down the suspect with the help of a K9 officer, according to New York State Police.
CORTLANDT, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Taxicab Driver Robbed in Spring Valley

At around 2:51 a.m. on December 13, Spring Valley Police responded to a call at the Transportation Center reporting the robbery of a taxicab driver. Officers from the Spring Valley Police Department arrived to assist the taxi driver following his call to report he had been robbed of personal items after the suspect displayed a weapon at the completion of the ride.
SPRING VALLEY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Liberty man guilty of fentanyl and crack possession

MONTICELLO – A 34-year-old Liberty man with several previous felony convictions faces up to 15 years in state prison when sentenced in February 2023 on his conviction of felony possession of fentanyl and crack cocaine with intent to distribute. Jeremiah Herbert was found guilty on Thursday following a four-day...
LIBERTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Suicide at Wallkill motel

TOWN OF WALLKILL – Police in the Town of Wallkill are investigating an apparent suicide of a guest at the Super 8 Motel on Tower Drive. The male guest was discovered late Saturday morning. Police Chief Robert Hertman told Mid-Hudson News the identity of the victim was being withheld...
WALLKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie street gang member sentenced for 2016 murder

WHITE PLAINS – A federal court judge sentenced a Poughkeepsie man to 25 years in prison for his participation in the activities of a Poughkeepsie street gang, including the 2016 murder of Caval Haylett and the distribution of heroin. Dimetri Moseley had previously pled guilty to participating in racketeering...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

“Courtyard Killer” arraigned on additional charges

POUGHKEEPSIE – Accused “Courtyard Killer” Roy Johnson Jr., 35, was arraigned Wednesday in Dutchess County Court on a superseding indictment with the additional charges of attempted murder pertaining to a hotel employee, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and a second count of murder relating to the death of Paul Kutz on October 2 at the Courtyard Marriott on South Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
