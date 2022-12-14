ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
41nbc.com

Firearm found in backpack at Northside High

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A firearm was found in a student’s backpack at Northside High school on Thursday. According to a callout sent by Principal Markeeta Clayton, an Anonymous Alert led to the search of a student’s backpack which contained a firearm at school. Clayton says that because of the anonymous alert system, the school was able to respond quickly, and that all students and staff are safe and weren’t in danger.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb County Sheriff's Office gave away holiday spirit

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Toys were given away Saturday at the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. "Santa's Village at Outreach" had the Sheriff's Office reminding folks that they work with and for the community, giving away toys to hundreds of families. There were also special appearances for Santa, the Grinch, and more!
BIBB COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Man who was shot at Full House Tavern dies

MACON — The man who was shot outside the Full House Tavern on Monday has died from his injuries. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office was notified Saturday that the victim, 42-year-old Dedrick Bulls, died at the hospital from the wounds he received in the parking lot of the Full House Tavern at 3709 Bloomfield Road.
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Now-fired Macon teacher accused of raping, molesting 14-year-old former student

MACON, Ga. - Investigators with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office Crimes Against Children subdivision arrested a Ballard-Hudson Middle School teacher Thursday afternoon after reports that he was having an "inappropriate relationship" with a former student. The 54-year-old educator was accused of having sex with a 14-year-old. Charles B. Jackson was...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

2 old Bibb school buildings to become housing developments

MACON, Ga. — Two old Bibb school properties will soon be home to a new group of people: renters. This week, the school district agreed to sell Jessie Rice Elementary and Neel Academy to a development group. Both schools have been closed for years, with the school district left to pick up the tab for maintenance. Now, they have a new chance to get both schools off the rolls and add some money to the district's pocket.
MACON, GA
Daily Mail

Five Antifa members are charged with domestic terrorism: Cops swoop on Atlanta autonomous zone and find explosives - after locals were ambushed and homes set alight

Five members of Antifa are in custody on domestic terrorism charges after they were protesting outside of a planned $90 million police training center. The site of the planned center has been the focal point of protests for months by Antifa who have referred to the site - which protesters have made an autonomous zone - as Cop City. Many of those who were arrested were holed up in treehouses where police later recovered explosives.
ATLANTA, GA
wgxa.tv

Crash involving four tractor-trailers, diesel fuel spill shut down I-75 in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Interstate 75 is back open in Monroe County after a lengthy delay Thursday morning. In a media release, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to I-75 near the rest area around 4 a.m. about a tractor-trailer that had jack-knifed when it hydroplaned. While deputies were on the way to the scene, another tractor-trailer hit the jackknifed truck. Right after that, two more tractor-trailers hit the other two.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

2 long-closed Bibb schools could become apartment homes

MACON, Ga. — Two long-closed Bibb County Schools could be converted into single-family apartment complexes in the coming years. The Bibb County School Board voted to sell Neel and Rice elementary schools after receiving an offer from a newly formed Griffin-based company Next Step Capital, LLC on behalf of Texas-based Next Step Homes LLC.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

3 drivers injured in crash involving 4 tractor-trailers in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash involving multiple tractor-trailers shut down a portion of I-75 in Monroe County early Thursday morning. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says around 4 a.m., deputies responded to the area of the rest area on I-75 in reference to a jackknifed tractor-trailer that had hydroplaned and was blocking lane one.
MONROE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy