Lee Sheriff's Office bumps starting salary up to $20 an hour
LEESBURG — Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals, like most law enforcement officials in the region, has been singing the attrition blues for some time now. Even in southwest Georgia’s fastest-growing community, Rachals’ staff is 12 officers short with two others expected to leave soon.
Firearm found in backpack at Northside High
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A firearm was found in a student’s backpack at Northside High school on Thursday. According to a callout sent by Principal Markeeta Clayton, an Anonymous Alert led to the search of a student’s backpack which contained a firearm at school. Clayton says that because of the anonymous alert system, the school was able to respond quickly, and that all students and staff are safe and weren’t in danger.
Bibb County Sheriff's Office gave away holiday spirit
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Toys were given away Saturday at the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. "Santa's Village at Outreach" had the Sheriff's Office reminding folks that they work with and for the community, giving away toys to hundreds of families. There were also special appearances for Santa, the Grinch, and more!
Accident involving a log truck blocking intersection in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — An accident involving a log truck is partially blocking a busy intersection in Monroe County. It happened at a traffic circle in Monroe County at the intersection of highway 87, also known as US 23, and state Highway 18. The sheriff's office says the east...
fox5atlanta.com
Warner Robins man says nearby solid waste station littering neighborhood
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Houston County man says a company responsible for picking up waste is the same company responsible for scattering it over his neighborhood. Trash once kicked to the curb is sticking around in a Houston County neighborhood off Story Road -- scattered trash bags, cans, and even children's old toys.
2 old Bibb school buildings to become housing developments
MACON, Ga. — Two old Bibb school properties will soon be home to a new group of people: renters. This week, the school district agreed to sell Jessie Rice Elementary and Neel Academy to a development group. Both schools have been closed for years, with the school district left to pick up the tab for maintenance. Now, they have a new chance to get both schools off the rolls and add some money to the district's pocket.
'It's well worth it': Macon I-16/I-75 traffic shift to begin Sunday
MACON, Ga. — Maybe your Christmas wishes include an end to the work at Macon's I-75-I-16 interchange. Well, Santa says that's not happening this year or next, but the state is giving the gift of some new traffic lanes this weekend. For many, their drive is about to change...
UPDATE: 16-year-old shot, killed at Green Meadows Apartments in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 11 p.m.:. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the victim has been identified as Nathaniel Alexander Elder, 16. Bibb deputies are investigating after a shooting that left a 16-year-old dead Wednesday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the...
Five Antifa members are charged with domestic terrorism: Cops swoop on Atlanta autonomous zone and find explosives - after locals were ambushed and homes set alight
Five members of Antifa are in custody on domestic terrorism charges after they were protesting outside of a planned $90 million police training center. The site of the planned center has been the focal point of protests for months by Antifa who have referred to the site - which protesters have made an autonomous zone - as Cop City. Many of those who were arrested were holed up in treehouses where police later recovered explosives.
GBI: Church burglary suspect shot after attacking deputy with a hammer
State officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon, in which the suspect was shot after reportedly attacking a deputy with a hammer.
atlantanewsfirst.com
