LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. UAB

South Carolina has a pivotal matchup against UAB, and Gamecocks Digest has readers covered with all the latest updates.

UAB presents an incredibly difficult challenge for South Carolina. The Blazers have been playing strong basketball this season, powered by the offensive excellence of Jordan Walker.

Walker averages close to 25 points per game. He manages to do it on efficient shooting and has put together his most complete season thus far. The UAB standout is coming off a season where he averaged 20 points per game, meaning he has been battle tested before.

UAB (7-2) is coming off a loss to West Virginia on Saturday but had ripped off a six-game winning streak before that. Their notable wins included Georgia, Jacksonville, and South Florida.

South Carolina must continue to build forward and accomplish their goals . Head coach Lamont Paris is pleased with their direction against Georgetown; the Gamecocks played team basketball and were efficient.

They get a much more difficult test in the Blazers. Defensive efficiency will be at a premium tonight, and Paris will demand that from his group.

How To Watch South Carolina @ UAB

Gameday: Wednesday, December 14th, 2022.

7:00 pm ET TV: CBSSN

CBSSN Stadium: Bartow Arena (Birmingham, Alabama)

Bartow Arena (Birmingham, Alabama) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

First Half

(3-0), 19:43 - Jordan Walker nails the opening jumper for UAB.

(10-0), 18:30 - Walker makes another three on a pass from Eric Gaines. He has scored the first ten points of the game.

(11-11), 14:55 - Jacobi Wright makes a jumper to tie the game. The Gamecocks have come surging back in this one.

(22-14), 10:14 - Ledarrius Brewer makes a jumper to extend the lead to eight.

(31-22), 5:01 - KJ Buffen makes a long two to push the lead toward double figures.

(42-28), 0:00 - UAB pounces on Carolina before the half to jump out to a comfortable advantage.

Second Half

(52-33), 15:45 - Buffen makes a layup to give the Blazers a huge start to the second half.

(65-49), 9:43 - Jordan Davis makes a layup on a pass from Walker.

(76-57), 4:14 - Buffen makes a pair of free throws to push the lead toward twenty.

(84-70), 0:00 - After slowing the tempo on offense, UAB comes away with a large win.

