8newsnow.com
Boat rally on Strip protests potential Lake Mead launch closures
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Lake Mead boaters have taken frustrations about potential launch closures on the lake to the Strip. Around 30 boats and jet skis were pulled by car down the Las Vegas Strip in an effort to bring awareness to potential changes the National Park Service (NPS) is eyeing to manage lowering water levels. The drivers, at times, would stop traffic while encouraging pedestrians and other cars to look at the signs attached to their windows.
Lake Mead rangers aim to identify man who was 'violently assaulted' while camping with family
The National Park Service Investigative Services Branch and Lake Mead Recreation Area Park Rangers are asking for any information regarding a Nevada assault victim.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Spring Valley, NV
The unincorporated town of Spring Valley is a beautiful residential area in Clark County, Nevada, just west of the booming Las Vegas Strip. Established in May 1981, Spring Valley had a population of 215,597 in the 2020 census. Most of the housing is subdivisions with strip malls situated on large...
8newsnow.com
Man, 69, in wheelchair struck and killed at south Las Vegas valley intersection
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 69-year-old man in an electric wheelchair was struck and killed at a south valley intersection Friday night, Metro said. The incident occurred just before 5 p.m., at the intersection of South Las Vegas Boulevard and East Agate Avenue. According to police, the man, riding his...
8newsnow.com
Remember the Las Vegas snowstorm of 2008?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Where were you during the 2008 Las Vegas valley snowstorm?. Dec. 17 marks the anniversary of historically rare amounts of snow hitting the valley. The official recording by the National Weather Service was 3.6 inches, however, some parts of the valley, like Henderson, received 8-10 inches.
8newsnow.com
Vigil held for 2 toddlers killed in North Las Vegas car crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A vigil was held on Saturday evening in remembrance of two toddlers killed in a car crash. The vigil was held on Scott Robinson Boulevard, as people gathered for Taylor and Rose Wilmer, who lost their lives in North Las Vegas on Dec. 11. The girls’...
963kklz.com
The Reason For All The Boats On The Las Vegas Strip
If you're in Las Vegas today, you might want to stay clear of the Las Vegas strip, particularly around 4:00 pm. There is going to be a parade of boats, probably at least 30 of them. On trailers, being pulled by their owners. They're going drive in one lane like a parade, going northbound on Las Vegas Blvd, until they've decided they're done.
California Man Shot by Elderly Homeowner for Attempting to Steal His Goat
On a warm December afternoon (it is San Diego, after all), a 79-year-old California resident and his wife were enjoying a quiet day at home when it suddenly sounded as though a riot had broken out among their dog and goats outside. Venturing out to the yard to determine the...
Tragedy strikes Las Vegas family as toddlers are killed in car crash
Tragedy struck when three-year-old Taeylr Wilmer and two-year-old Rose Marie Wilmer were killed in a Las Vegas car crash.
8 great dog parks in the Las Vegas valley for Fido to frolic
When it feels monotonous walking the four-legged family member around the neighborhood, just remember the Las Vegas valley is loaded with parks with separate areas for dogs.
‘It’s just scary’: Locals call for safer streets after high speed, suspected DUI crash
Many in the northeast valley have called for safer streets after police said a man was arrested for driving 98 miles per hour while allegedly under the influence early Friday morning.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning suspected DUI crash
Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-woman-24-killed-in-early-morning-suspected-dui-crash/. Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-woman-24-killed-in-early-morning-suspected-dui-crash/. Families of victims outraged over inmates avoiding …. Families of victims outraged over inmates avoiding death penalty. 8 on your side: Food allergies or intolerance. Learn the difference between food allergies and intolerances. More Millennials, Gen Z living with...
963kklz.com
7 Outstanding Rooftop Bars In Sin City Vegas
Drinking in Las Vegas is almost a necessity no matter who you are. There are a 1,001 places to grab a drink but where are the cool places to drink that are worth the experience. It’s easy to grab a beer or a fruit daiquiri walking Las Vegas BLVD yet...
news3lv.com
Police: Deadly shooting in northwest Las Vegas valley might be self-defense
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting reported in the northwest Las Vegas valley Thursday night as a possible case of self-defense. The incident was reported around 10:44 p.m. at a home on Fuchsia Vine Court, near Decatur Boulevard and Elkhorn Road, said Officer Aden OcampoGomez with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Families, Clark County DA upset over proposal to commute all sentences on death row
Families of loved ones who were murdered in Las Vegas are calling a proposal by the Nevada Board of Pardons to commute all the sentences of inmates on death row infuriating, disappointing, and traumatizing.
news3lv.com
Man arrested following deadly DUI crash near Nellis, Lake Mead
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One woman is dead following a suspected DUI crash on the north side of the valley. The incident happened on Friday, December 16, at around 12:16 a.m., near the intersection of Nellis and Lake Mead boulevards. According to police, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling...
KTNV
69-year-old man dead after being struck by vehicle in southern Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 69-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in a motorized wheelchair on Friday, according to Las Vegas Metro police. Police say the collision occurred at the intersection of South Las Vegas Boulevard and East Agate Avenue at...
8newsnow.com
Vanished in Vegas: Father searches for missing teen two years after disappearance
The fear of a missing child is something far too many have felt in Las Vegas and all around the world. Vanished in Vegas: Father searches for missing teen …. The fear of a missing child is something far too many have felt in Las Vegas and all around the world.
news3lv.com
Nevada SPCA host ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ fee-waiving event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some local animals are looking for a loving home this holiday season, and the Nevada SPCA is making the reunion easy for residents. The Nevada SPCA is teaming up with Findlay Toyota in hosting the upcoming ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ event this Saturday, December 17.
