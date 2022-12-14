ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

Santa stops by VFW Post 9854 in Vinton for lunch

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Santa, along with Mrs. Claus, visited the Veterans of Foreign War’s Post 9854 in Vinton to have lunch. Santa sat down with the kids to hear their Christmas wishes but not before having a snowball fight. A main character in the holiday season, Santa...
VINTON, LA
KPLC TV

Santa joins Calcasieu Police Jury for breakfast

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Police Jury District 2 hosted a breakfast with Santa. Families and friends came out for a free meal and to spend time with the jolly man himself. “Well to kind of spread joy you know what I’m saying all the kids went through...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SOWELA Technical Community College hosts holiday brunch

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College hosted a brunch aiming at spreading some holiday cheer. Families were invited to the school for a delicious brunch prepared by SOWELA faculty chefs. When they were finished eating, kids had the chance to sit with Santa to get their picture...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake City Church gives back with Holiday Hope event

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake City Church is helping to bring some hope this holiday season to single parent families. The church carries out the Holiday Hope event to allow kids and even their parents to receive some Christmas presents. Pastors Charles and Tiffany White told 7News about giving...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

City of Lake Charles holiday trash schedule

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles City Hall and all other services of the Department of Public Works will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas Holiday and will resume regular working hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Offices will also be closed on Monday, Jan....
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Small fire at Westlake Polymers overnight

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There was a small fire at Westlake Polymers overnight. Authorities said there was a small release with the fire, but no offsite impact. No injuries were reported. Several viewers reported hearing the explosion.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA genealogy library to close for repairs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The SWLA Genealogical and Historical Library has announced it will be temporarily closed for repairs, according to the Calcasieu Parish Public Library System. The closure will begin on Monday, Dec. 19, and is estimated to be closed for approximately 6 - 8 weeks. The Carnegie...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

2023 Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Events

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras Day in Louisiana is February 21st, but the events begin more than a month before! We’ll keep updating this list with events as they come in. If you have an event you’d like added to the calendar, email us at news@kplctv.com. Happy Mardi Gras!
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 17, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 17, 2022. Phillip Anthony Marron, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim. Kolbey Ray Williams, 27, Baton Rouge: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; in park after hours; instate detainer. Jacoby...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Grinch arrested in DeRidder

South Beauregard High School wins grant to expand computer science program. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA animal shelters overcrowded around the holidays

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Overcrowded animal shelters continue to be an issue throughout Southwest Louisiana, and it becomes more problematic after the holidays. Each year surrendered or stray animals find themselves at the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter hoping to find a forever home. ”It’s very important that people do...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Veterans Cemetery observes Wreaths Across America day

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Military members and their families gathered at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in observance of Wreaths Across America day. The day is celebrated nationwide, honoring those who are currently serving and to remember our fallen heroes by placing wreaths on their headstones. “It’s a way for...
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur residents grateful no one was hurt in drive-by shooting

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Though there was damage, a resident is grateful no one was hurt in a drive-by shooting in Sulphur Wednesday. It’s unnerving to hear shots fired near your home, but it happened on East Carlton Street. Some of those shots hit a visitor’s car parked...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Outdoor Report: Second split of duck season begins Dec. 17

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hal McMillin rejoined the Sunrise crew this morning to give his outdoor report as the second split of duck season is set to begin. A lot of ducks and geese that would have otherwise ended up as dinner are certainly happy that Hal was out campaigning in Westlake this year. Hal was recently elected as the Mayor of Westlake which will have a new city motto, “We are Westlake. Our time is now.”
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

Mail carriers busy ahead of holidays

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As you ship your last Christmas gift, empty your Amazon cart, or send someone a holiday card, a mail carrier is hard at work. We got an inside look at one SWLA mail carrier’s day as he works against the clock to deliver holiday gifts on time.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy