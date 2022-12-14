Read full article on original website
Santa stops by VFW Post 9854 in Vinton for lunch
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Santa, along with Mrs. Claus, visited the Veterans of Foreign War’s Post 9854 in Vinton to have lunch. Santa sat down with the kids to hear their Christmas wishes but not before having a snowball fight. A main character in the holiday season, Santa...
Santa joins Calcasieu Police Jury for breakfast
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Police Jury District 2 hosted a breakfast with Santa. Families and friends came out for a free meal and to spend time with the jolly man himself. “Well to kind of spread joy you know what I’m saying all the kids went through...
SOWELA Technical Community College hosts holiday brunch
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College hosted a brunch aiming at spreading some holiday cheer. Families were invited to the school for a delicious brunch prepared by SOWELA faculty chefs. When they were finished eating, kids had the chance to sit with Santa to get their picture...
Lake City Church gives back with Holiday Hope event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake City Church is helping to bring some hope this holiday season to single parent families. The church carries out the Holiday Hope event to allow kids and even their parents to receive some Christmas presents. Pastors Charles and Tiffany White told 7News about giving...
City of Lake Charles holiday trash schedule
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles City Hall and all other services of the Department of Public Works will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas Holiday and will resume regular working hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Offices will also be closed on Monday, Jan....
Small fire at Westlake Polymers overnight
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There was a small fire at Westlake Polymers overnight. Authorities said there was a small release with the fire, but no offsite impact. No injuries were reported. Several viewers reported hearing the explosion.
SWLA genealogy library to close for repairs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The SWLA Genealogical and Historical Library has announced it will be temporarily closed for repairs, according to the Calcasieu Parish Public Library System. The closure will begin on Monday, Dec. 19, and is estimated to be closed for approximately 6 - 8 weeks. The Carnegie...
Louisiana restaurant destroyed by hurricane reopens and inspires community
Reta Durgan’s restaurant in Lake Charles, Louisiana, was destroyed by a Category 4 Hurricane in 2020 but she decided to open a new drive-thru in her childhood home earlier this year. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson visited Mama Reta and shares her story of resilience.Dec. 16, 2022.
2023 Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Events
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras Day in Louisiana is February 21st, but the events begin more than a month before! We’ll keep updating this list with events as they come in. If you have an event you’d like added to the calendar, email us at news@kplctv.com. Happy Mardi Gras!
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 17, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 17, 2022. Phillip Anthony Marron, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim. Kolbey Ray Williams, 27, Baton Rouge: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; in park after hours; instate detainer. Jacoby...
Grinch arrested in DeRidder
South Beauregard High School wins grant to expand computer science program. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
SWLA animal shelters overcrowded around the holidays
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Overcrowded animal shelters continue to be an issue throughout Southwest Louisiana, and it becomes more problematic after the holidays. Each year surrendered or stray animals find themselves at the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter hoping to find a forever home. ”It’s very important that people do...
Little Theatre to perform ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ live on KBYS Friday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local performers will recreate an old-time radio production of “It’s a Wonderful Life” that will be live on 88.3 FM and streamed worldwide at kbys.fm. The Lake Charles Little Theatre (LCLT) is partnering with KBYS for a live Christmas radio show. They...
SWLA Veterans Cemetery observes Wreaths Across America day
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Military members and their families gathered at the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in observance of Wreaths Across America day. The day is celebrated nationwide, honoring those who are currently serving and to remember our fallen heroes by placing wreaths on their headstones. “It’s a way for...
‘We will protect Christmas at all costs’: DeRidder police catch the Grinch green-handed
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - Oh, the Who-manity! If there’s anything we hate, hate, hate, double hate, loathe entirely, it’s someone trying to steal Christmas cheer. The DeRidder Police Department stopped such a suspect Friday morning. The make-believe drama started when the Grinch was allegedly seen terrorizing children and...
Sulphur residents grateful no one was hurt in drive-by shooting
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Though there was damage, a resident is grateful no one was hurt in a drive-by shooting in Sulphur Wednesday. It’s unnerving to hear shots fired near your home, but it happened on East Carlton Street. Some of those shots hit a visitor’s car parked...
New truck will help District 3 Fire better protect community during the holidays
Lacassine, LA (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Fire Protection District Three got some new wheels that will help keep their community safe this holiday season. Thanks to taxpayer dollars, the department was able to purchase a new firetruck that will allow them to respond to fires faster. “As we all know,...
Outdoor Report: Second split of duck season begins Dec. 17
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hal McMillin rejoined the Sunrise crew this morning to give his outdoor report as the second split of duck season is set to begin. A lot of ducks and geese that would have otherwise ended up as dinner are certainly happy that Hal was out campaigning in Westlake this year. Hal was recently elected as the Mayor of Westlake which will have a new city motto, “We are Westlake. Our time is now.”
Boil advisory lifted for parts of Longville
Longville, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory for parts of the Longville area has been lifted, according to Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish. 132 - 156 Longville Church Rd.
Mail carriers busy ahead of holidays
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As you ship your last Christmas gift, empty your Amazon cart, or send someone a holiday card, a mail carrier is hard at work. We got an inside look at one SWLA mail carrier’s day as he works against the clock to deliver holiday gifts on time.
