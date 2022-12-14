ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Officials warn to ‘keep dogs on leash’ after recent attacks near Chastain Park

By Miles Montgomery, Jasmina Alston
atlantanewsfirst.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man dead after being shot near Amal Drive and Giben Road in SW Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a male was shot and killed in southwest Atlanta on Saturday. It is the fourth reported individual who was killed in a shooting on Saturday afternoon according to Atlanta police officials. Officials responded to a person shot call at Amal...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Victim hurt in Atlanta shooting earlier this month has died, police say

ATLANTA — The victim wounded in a shooting that happened earlier this month at an Atlanta apartment complex has died, according to police. The Atlanta Police Department said officers were called to the 400 block of Fairburn Road SW on Dec. 7 for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They said an ambulance took him to the hospital for his injuries.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

No bond for man accused of killing Gwinnett correctional officer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man accused of killing a Gwinnett County correctional officer appeared before Gwinnett County Magistrate Judge Albert Norton Sunday morning. 22-year-old Yahya Abdulkadir will continue to be held without bond, unless a Gwinnett County Superior Court judge decides to grant it to him. Abdulkadir...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police are warning people to think twice before mailing a check

KENNESAW, Ga. - Most people have stacks of Christmas cards ready to send. Some may have gift cards or checks inside. Police say think twice before putting those in the mail. Kennesaw police have received several reports of checks stolen out of the blue mailbox outside the post office. "The...
KENNESAW, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Funeral arranged for Buckhead murder victim

BUCKHEAD - Loved ones will gather for the funeral of a mother and grandmother found stabbed to death in her Buckhead garage. Her son, Michael, discovered his mother's body after traveling to Buckhead from Washington D.C. to prepare for the holidays. "We had a ton of things that we were...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

2 teens killed, 3 teens injured in SW Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after Atlanta police officials confirmed two teenagers have died and other youths were injured in a southwest Atlanta shooting on Saturday afternoon. According to officials, officers responded to 3000 Continental Colony Parkway SW around 5:06 p.m. for reports of a...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Injured deer wanders into clothing store at Perimeter Mall

DUNWOODY, Ga. - A lost and injured deer was seen smashing into windows in a clothing store in Dunwoody. Diamond Clarke recorded footage of the buck in the Zara store in the Perimeter Mall, as it repeatedly walked into the storefront glass. "We were all just working a normal day...
DUNWOODY, GA
WJBF

Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Paws Between Homes helps temporarily displaced pets

ATLANTA - More than 11,000 evictions were filed in Fulton County from September to November, which brings those numbers back up to nearly the same pre-COVID levels from the same months in 2019. Evictions not only create a housing crisis for families, but can also separate them permanently from their...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta rapper Gunna’s $100K giveaway event canceled, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta rapper Gunna and Goodr’s $100K giveaway event at Walmart has been canceled on Sunday, South Fulton police officials confirmed. According to officials “any further information on why the event was canceled must be obtained directly from Walmart.”. The Atlanta rapper was...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy