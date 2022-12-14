Officials warn to ‘keep dogs on leash’ after recent attacks near Chastain Park

Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Acworth couple heading home after being stranded in Peru while expecting a child
ACWORTH, Ga. - An Acworth couple stranded in Peru amid violent protests are on their way home. Callie Annis and Christian Echegoyen were stuck in the country while protesters blocked roads, train tracks and flights following the arrest of the former Peruvian president. They're expecting a child in a few months.
Police warn residents after 2 homes burglarized in metro Atlanta community
MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police Department is warning residents to stay vigilant after two homes were burglarized in the same community. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Friday at 9:00 p.m., officers were called to two burglaries of unoccupied homes in the 1400 block...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man dead after being shot near Amal Drive and Giben Road in SW Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a male was shot and killed in southwest Atlanta on Saturday. It is the fourth reported individual who was killed in a shooting on Saturday afternoon according to Atlanta police officials. Officials responded to a person shot call at Amal...
14, 16-year-old teens dead, others injured after shootout at southwest Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have confirmed with Channel 2 Action News that multiple teens were shot in southwest Atlanta at an apartment complex. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to the scene at 3000 Continental Colony Parkway after reports of people being shot...
Victim hurt in Atlanta shooting earlier this month has died, police say
ATLANTA — The victim wounded in a shooting that happened earlier this month at an Atlanta apartment complex has died, according to police. The Atlanta Police Department said officers were called to the 400 block of Fairburn Road SW on Dec. 7 for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They said an ambulance took him to the hospital for his injuries.
atlantanewsfirst.com
No bond for man accused of killing Gwinnett correctional officer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man accused of killing a Gwinnett County correctional officer appeared before Gwinnett County Magistrate Judge Albert Norton Sunday morning. 22-year-old Yahya Abdulkadir will continue to be held without bond, unless a Gwinnett County Superior Court judge decides to grant it to him. Abdulkadir...
fox5atlanta.com
Police are warning people to think twice before mailing a check
KENNESAW, Ga. - Most people have stacks of Christmas cards ready to send. Some may have gift cards or checks inside. Police say think twice before putting those in the mail. Kennesaw police have received several reports of checks stolen out of the blue mailbox outside the post office. "The...
Man in 20s found shot dead in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said they are investigating after a man in his 20s was found dead with a gunshot wound. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to the 2900 block of Gus Place...
WARNING: Movie-prop money being used across North Georgia
POLK COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement is warning shoppers about counterfeit money floating around North Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Cedartown police say people are trying to pass off movie-prop money as the real thing. The top of the fake bill reads, “FOR...
Man dead after walking into Norcross home with gunshot wound, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A homicide investigation is underway in a Norcross neighborhood. Gwinnett County police say a 23-year-old man was found dead at a home on Stanfield Court. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers say they were called to the home around 7...
1 dead, 10 seriously injured in fiery Clayton County crash, cops say
One person was killed and 10 others were injured Saturday morning in a Clayton County crash, police said....
Man fatally shot in SW Atlanta’s Amal Heights neighborhood
A man was shot and died shortly after arriving at a hospital early Saturday evening, according to police.
fox5atlanta.com
Funeral arranged for Buckhead murder victim
BUCKHEAD - Loved ones will gather for the funeral of a mother and grandmother found stabbed to death in her Buckhead garage. Her son, Michael, discovered his mother's body after traveling to Buckhead from Washington D.C. to prepare for the holidays. "We had a ton of things that we were...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘It’s really heartbreaking’ Witness recounts fatal Clayton County car crash
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Isaiah Lester thought Saturday would be a typical day at work but it was everything but that. He was one of the first on the scene after a fiery car crash happened, right outside of his job on Tara Boulevard. “We saw the smoke...
atlantanewsfirst.com
2 teens killed, 3 teens injured in SW Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after Atlanta police officials confirmed two teenagers have died and other youths were injured in a southwest Atlanta shooting on Saturday afternoon. According to officials, officers responded to 3000 Continental Colony Parkway SW around 5:06 p.m. for reports of a...
fox5atlanta.com
Injured deer wanders into clothing store at Perimeter Mall
DUNWOODY, Ga. - A lost and injured deer was seen smashing into windows in a clothing store in Dunwoody. Diamond Clarke recorded footage of the buck in the Zara store in the Perimeter Mall, as it repeatedly walked into the storefront glass. "We were all just working a normal day...
Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
fox5atlanta.com
Paws Between Homes helps temporarily displaced pets
ATLANTA - More than 11,000 evictions were filed in Fulton County from September to November, which brings those numbers back up to nearly the same pre-COVID levels from the same months in 2019. Evictions not only create a housing crisis for families, but can also separate them permanently from their...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta rapper Gunna’s $100K giveaway event canceled, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta rapper Gunna and Goodr’s $100K giveaway event at Walmart has been canceled on Sunday, South Fulton police officials confirmed. According to officials “any further information on why the event was canceled must be obtained directly from Walmart.”. The Atlanta rapper was...
Walmart set to reopen 4 months after teen fire inside Peachtree City store
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A Walmart in Fayette County is set to partially reopen next week four months after a fire forced it to close. The fire broke out at the store off Highway 54 on Aug. 24. Police later charged a 14-year-old girl with arson for setting the fire.
