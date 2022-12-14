ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julian Edelman turned down 3 offers to unretire, would only return for Patriots

Would Julian Edelman come out of retirement to play again in the NFL? Only in New England, the former Patriots receiver said -- and only on the right situation. The retired receiver appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub this weekend ahead of the Patriots’ matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders to discuss how he feels in retirement and what it’s like watching New England’s offense struggle.
Julian Edelman says the Patriots offense doesn’t look right: ‘It’s shocking’

Julian Edelman is saying the same thing New England Patriots fans have been clamoring about all season: There’s something wrong with the offense. The retired Patriots receiver was in Las Vegas this weekend ahead of the game against the Raiders and appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub Saturday. It didn’t take long for the conversation to turn to the dire state of affairs of the offense that Edelman was a part of not too long ago.
Julian Edelman: Mac Jones has regressed with Patriots, but it’s not his fault

Julian Edelman says that New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has taken a step back in Year 2. However, he’s not putting the blame for that on the young quarterback. “I don’t necessarily think it’s his fault why he’s regressed, but yes he’s regressed,” Edelman said Saturday in an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub, which was broadcasting live from Las Vegas.
