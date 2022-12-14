Read full article on original website
Cardinals QB Colt McCoy exits early with concussion
Cardinals QB Colt McCoy left Sunday's game against the Broncos early in the 3rd quarter with a concussion and did not return.
Bill Belichick mum on Mac Jones outbursts, says he’s not ‘repaving the same road’
TUSCON, Ariz. — In back-to-back games, national TV cameras have caught Mac Jones cursing demonstratively on the field. It’s unclear whether the outbursts have been aimed at teammates, coaches, or both. Both Joe Judge and Matt Patricia answered questions about the yelling earlier this week — and claimed...
Phil Simms Talked Trash to Vikings-Colts Announcer Before Biggest Comeback in NFL History
The Vikings-Colts Week 15 game was a wild affair that ended with the Vikings completing the biggest comeback in NFL history. The post Phil Simms Talked Trash to Vikings-Colts Announcer Before Biggest Comeback in NFL History appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
How Pat McAfee helped bust Raiders for exploiting rules loophole for kickers (Anti-analysis)
Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders were exploiting a tiny half-inch loophole in the rules to gain an advantage in the kicking game -- until the NFL banned it this week. Bill Belichick must be so proud -- or mad that he didn’t think of it first. Alas,...
Former Patriots coach carted off, taken to hospital after pregame collision
Dean Pees, a defensive coach who spent six seasons with the New England Patriots, was hospitalized Sunday following a collision with a player before Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints. Pees, who serves as the defensive coordinator for Atlanta, “was involved in an on-field pregame...
Julian Edelman turned down 3 offers to unretire, would only return for Patriots
Would Julian Edelman come out of retirement to play again in the NFL? Only in New England, the former Patriots receiver said -- and only on the right situation. The retired receiver appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub this weekend ahead of the Patriots’ matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders to discuss how he feels in retirement and what it’s like watching New England’s offense struggle.
Live updates: Bill Belichick, Patriots face former assistant Josh McDaniels, Raiders in Vegas
No opposing NFL head coach knows Bill Belichick and the Patriots better than Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who leads Las Vegas against his former team on Sunday afternoon. MassLive will have full coverage from Las Vegas during the game (scroll down). McDaniels, a Patriots assistant from 2001 to 2008 and...
Julian Edelman says the Patriots offense doesn’t look right: ‘It’s shocking’
Julian Edelman is saying the same thing New England Patriots fans have been clamoring about all season: There’s something wrong with the offense. The retired Patriots receiver was in Las Vegas this weekend ahead of the game against the Raiders and appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub Saturday. It didn’t take long for the conversation to turn to the dire state of affairs of the offense that Edelman was a part of not too long ago.
Julian Edelman: Mac Jones has regressed with Patriots, but it’s not his fault
Julian Edelman says that New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has taken a step back in Year 2. However, he’s not putting the blame for that on the young quarterback. “I don’t necessarily think it’s his fault why he’s regressed, but yes he’s regressed,” Edelman said Saturday in an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub, which was broadcasting live from Las Vegas.
