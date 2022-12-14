ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wnky.com

New 6% utility sales tax doesn’t affect all Kentuckians

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A few Kentuckians might see an increase in their utility bills next year. “Kentucky has put out a new sales tax in House Bill 8,” said BGMU Customer Relations Manager Christy Twyman. But don’t fear…it’s not going to affect everyone. “We will have a...
WHAS11

Change to Kentucky sales tax on services coming next year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Department of Revenue has made another change to sales tax on services. This means businesses, including apartment owners, landlords and those who own more than one property, will be taxed on basic utility services starting Jan. 1. The new sales tax will also affect...
kentuckylantern.com

Kentucky groups urge lawmakers to reject another income tax cut

A coalition of 28 Kentucky organizations is urging lawmakers to reject additional cuts in the state income tax when the legislature convenes Jan. 3. “Record surpluses used to justify the cut are largely a mirage,” says a letter sent Friday to members of the General Assembly and released by the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.
953wiki.com

Explaining the utility sales tax that starts Jan. 1

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Story Courtesy of our Friends at Kentuck Today) – The Kentucky General Assembly passed legislation this year ending the 6% sales tax exemption in 34 areas, but the one garnering the most questions deal with potentially having to pay sales tax on residential utilities, starting Jan. 1, 2023.
WKYT 27

WKYT Investigates | Kentucky’s sales tax changes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Some big changes in Kentucky’s laws mean that people will be paying more for many services starting January 1. House Bill 8, which became law after the General Assembly overrode the governor’s veto, adds 35 different categories of services that will be subject to the state’s sales and use tax starting at the beginning of the year.
WKRC

New unemployment insurance rules go into effect in Ky. in 2023

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRC)- Starting on January 1, 2023, if you lose your job in Kentucky and must apply for unemployment benefits, you will be eligible receive them for less than half the time people are receiving them right now. It's part of the largest change ever to the state's jobless benefits.
solarindustrymag.com

1,000 MW of Solar Part of Kentucky Replacement Plan for Aging Generation

PPL Corp. subsidiaries Louisville Gas and Electric Co. and Kentucky Utilities Co. are planning to replace 1,500 MW of aging coal-fired generation that is expected to be retired by 2028. The plan includes adding two new combined-cycle natural gas plants, nearly 1,000 MW of solar generation, 125 MW of battery storage and more than a dozen new energy efficiency programs.
linknky.com

Bourbon is big business in Kentucky

Bourbon is big business in Kentucky — that’s according to recent info from the governor’s office that shows the industry grew by more than $2.1 billion and produced around 700 jobs in 2022. Gov. Andy Beshear celebrated the industry’s continued success Thursday as he joined state officials...
cartercountytimes.com

Kentucky Awarded $5.8 Million ‘Internet for All’ Funding

FRANKFORT – Kentucky will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant award of $5.8 million to support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the commonwealth, Gov. Andy Beshear announced December 8, 2022. Kentucky applied for and was awarded the funding through the federal Broadband Equity, Access...
wsonradio.com

Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 15, 2022) – Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on higher-than-expected budget surplus projections; bourbon and spirits industry growth; today’s Kentucky Supreme Court ruling; the First Lady’s toy drive; disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky; grants to fight sexual assault and violence; efforts to protect youth offenders and juvenile justice staff; and public health. He also named GE Appliances this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.
Kentucky Lantern

Criticism greets LG&E/KU plan to replace coal-fired power plants with natural gas, solar

Kentucky’s largest utility, providing power to more than 1.3 million customers, is proposing to build two natural gas plants along with new solar installations to help make up for an energy supply shortfall created by the retirement of coal-fired power plants. It’s a plan that advocates of both coal and renewable energy in Kentucky strongly […] The post Criticism greets LG&E/KU plan to replace coal-fired power plants with natural gas, solar appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
beckersdental.com

Kentucky dental office pouring $250K+ into expansion

A Kentucky dental practice is spending more than $250,000 to expand its office, McLean County News reported Dec. 15. Thacker Riverside Dental Care in Livermore, Ky., is adding 750 square feet to its building. The additions will include two treatment rooms, a consultation room, a shipping and receiving room and an accessible bathroom and ramp for people with disabilities.
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky energy company to replace four coal-fired power plants

Louisville Gas and Electric Co. and Kentucky Utilities Co. plan to replace four coal-fired power plants with two new natural gas plants by 2028, according to a case filing with the Kentucky Public Service Commission. The companies are also seeking approval from the KPSC for 14 new energy efficiency programs....
