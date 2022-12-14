Read full article on original website
New 6% utility sales tax doesn’t affect all Kentuckians
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A few Kentuckians might see an increase in their utility bills next year. “Kentucky has put out a new sales tax in House Bill 8,” said BGMU Customer Relations Manager Christy Twyman. But don’t fear…it’s not going to affect everyone. “We will have a...
Change to Kentucky sales tax on services coming next year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Department of Revenue has made another change to sales tax on services. This means businesses, including apartment owners, landlords and those who own more than one property, will be taxed on basic utility services starting Jan. 1. The new sales tax will also affect...
Kentucky groups urge lawmakers to reject another income tax cut
A coalition of 28 Kentucky organizations is urging lawmakers to reject additional cuts in the state income tax when the legislature convenes Jan. 3. “Record surpluses used to justify the cut are largely a mirage,” says a letter sent Friday to members of the General Assembly and released by the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.
Explaining Kentucky’s recently-passed utility tax legislation taking effect on January 1
The Kentucky General Assembly passed legislation this year ending the 6% sales tax exemption in 34 areas, but the one garnering the most questions deal with potentially having to pay sales tax on residential utilities, starting Jan. 1. The Kentucky Department of Revenue (DOR) says the confusion is because under...
Explaining the utility sales tax that starts Jan. 1
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Story Courtesy of our Friends at Kentuck Today) – The Kentucky General Assembly passed legislation this year ending the 6% sales tax exemption in 34 areas, but the one garnering the most questions deal with potentially having to pay sales tax on residential utilities, starting Jan. 1, 2023.
WKYT Investigates | Kentucky’s sales tax changes
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Some big changes in Kentucky’s laws mean that people will be paying more for many services starting January 1. House Bill 8, which became law after the General Assembly overrode the governor’s veto, adds 35 different categories of services that will be subject to the state’s sales and use tax starting at the beginning of the year.
Robust revenue growth forecast, setting stage for GOP to cut Ky. income tax
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky can expect a big revenue surplus of $1.4 billion when the state’s current fiscal year ends on June 30. That was the prediction Wednesday of a group of experts — called the Consensus Forecasting Group — which is charged with making official forecasts of revenue for budgeting purposes.
Federal regulators deny sale of Kentucky Power to Liberty Utilities
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has denied the $2.6 billion dollar sale of Kentucky Power to Liberty Utilities. One commissioner says it’s only the fifth out of nearly 2,000 applications to be denied in the last 10 years.
New unemployment insurance rules go into effect in Ky. in 2023
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRC)- Starting on January 1, 2023, if you lose your job in Kentucky and must apply for unemployment benefits, you will be eligible receive them for less than half the time people are receiving them right now. It's part of the largest change ever to the state's jobless benefits.
Rural Kentuckians to receive more than $26 million for clean energy programs
Rural Kentuckians to receive more than $26 million for clean energy programs
1,000 MW of Solar Part of Kentucky Replacement Plan for Aging Generation
PPL Corp. subsidiaries Louisville Gas and Electric Co. and Kentucky Utilities Co. are planning to replace 1,500 MW of aging coal-fired generation that is expected to be retired by 2028. The plan includes adding two new combined-cycle natural gas plants, nearly 1,000 MW of solar generation, 125 MW of battery storage and more than a dozen new energy efficiency programs.
Beshear: $1,000 checks to be mailed to insured homeowners who benefitted from FEMA
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear says some tornado victims in western Kentucky will be receiving financial help for unmet needs. In a social media post, Beshear says the $1,000 checks are being mailed to insured homeowners and individuals who received FEMA assistance. Over 10,000 checks totaling over $10...
Bourbon is big business in Kentucky
Bourbon is big business in Kentucky — that’s according to recent info from the governor’s office that shows the industry grew by more than $2.1 billion and produced around 700 jobs in 2022. Gov. Andy Beshear celebrated the industry’s continued success Thursday as he joined state officials...
Beshear: Budget surplus justifies pay raise for teachers
He announced an “education first” plan in October that includes a 5% raise for all school employees.
Kentucky Awarded $5.8 Million ‘Internet for All’ Funding
FRANKFORT – Kentucky will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant award of $5.8 million to support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the commonwealth, Gov. Andy Beshear announced December 8, 2022. Kentucky applied for and was awarded the funding through the federal Broadband Equity, Access...
Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 15, 2022) – Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on higher-than-expected budget surplus projections; bourbon and spirits industry growth; today’s Kentucky Supreme Court ruling; the First Lady’s toy drive; disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky; grants to fight sexual assault and violence; efforts to protect youth offenders and juvenile justice staff; and public health. He also named GE Appliances this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.
Criticism greets LG&E/KU plan to replace coal-fired power plants with natural gas, solar
Kentucky’s largest utility, providing power to more than 1.3 million customers, is proposing to build two natural gas plants along with new solar installations to help make up for an energy supply shortfall created by the retirement of coal-fired power plants. It’s a plan that advocates of both coal and renewable energy in Kentucky strongly […] The post Criticism greets LG&E/KU plan to replace coal-fired power plants with natural gas, solar appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Kentucky Lock And Dam Completion And Asian Carp Control Included In Water Resources Act
Completion of Kentucky Lock and Dam, expansion of Asian Carp control efforts, and authorization that will lead to the expansion of the Eddyville Riverport are included in the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 that was finalized by the United States Senate. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell says this legislation...
Kentucky dental office pouring $250K+ into expansion
A Kentucky dental practice is spending more than $250,000 to expand its office, McLean County News reported Dec. 15. Thacker Riverside Dental Care in Livermore, Ky., is adding 750 square feet to its building. The additions will include two treatment rooms, a consultation room, a shipping and receiving room and an accessible bathroom and ramp for people with disabilities.
Kentucky energy company to replace four coal-fired power plants
Louisville Gas and Electric Co. and Kentucky Utilities Co. plan to replace four coal-fired power plants with two new natural gas plants by 2028, according to a case filing with the Kentucky Public Service Commission. The companies are also seeking approval from the KPSC for 14 new energy efficiency programs....
