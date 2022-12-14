Read full article on original website
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Mom Connie Boss Alexander Speaks Out After His Death
Watch: Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40. Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mother is speaking out for the first time after her son's unexpected death. In an Instagram Story posted Dec. 15, Connie Boss Alexander expressed gratitude to friends and strangers alike for their support during a difficult time.
Does Janet Jackson's Son Eissa Know His Mom Is Famous? She Says...
Watch: What Janet Jackson Wears to Feel Most Confident. To most of the world Janet Jackson is a superstar but to her son, she is just: mom. But not for long, it seems. The "Rhythm Nation" singer, who is gearing up for her upcoming Together Again tour, recent shared that her son, Eissa Al Mana, 5, is becoming more aware just how famous his mother is.
Alex Rodriguez Makes Romance With Jac Cordeiro Instagram Official
Watch: Alex Rodriguez Shares His Wish for Ex Jennifer Lopez. Alex Rodriguez has officially revealed his relationship with new girlfriend Jac Cordeiro. The couple made their romance Instagram official on Dec. 18 when the former MLB star posted a picture of himself alongside the 42-year-old registered nurse and his two daughters, Nastaha, 18, and Ella, 14—who he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis—at a Christmas party.
Nick Cannon Poses With His Kids for Holiday Family Photos
Nick Cannon recently joined several of his kids for holiday family photos. On Dec. 17, Bre Tiesi shared a video of herself with the Wild N' Out star and their baby boy Legendary Love Cannon, who is 5 months old, posing for pics with a Santa performer on her Instagram Story.
Tyler Perry Recalls Past Suicide Attempts in Wake of Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death
Watch: Tyler Perry Recalls Past Suicide Attempts After Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death. Tyler Perry is reflecting on his mental health journey following the death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss. In a video posted to Instagram Dec. 14, the filmmaker expressed his "shock" following the dancer's death by suicide at age 40...
Nick Cannon Reveals His "Biggest Guilt" Over Having 11 Kids
Nick Cannon feels his family life and his work life don't always work well together. The Nick Cannon Show host got candid about a struggle he faces with his kids. While Nick is father to 11 with one on the way, he recently noted that balancing his career and quality time with all of his children can be difficult.
Jenna Ortega Explains How Her Viral Wednesday Dance Came to Be
Watch: Jenna Ortega Tells Origin Story of Viral Wednesday Dance. Jenna Ortega has turned Wednesday Addams into a viral dancing queen. Chances are, if you're a fan of Netflix's new Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday, your social media algorithm has showered you with TikTok videos of kids and adults performing an intense dance that the actress' character, Wednesday Addams, showcased on the show. On the Dec. 16 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ortega discussed how her now-viral dance came to be.
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Baby Malti Are Happy as Clams at the Aquarium
We're suckers for this adorable family outing. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra recently spent some quality time with their 11-month-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas at a Los Angeles aquarium. The Baywatch actress posted the image of the sweet family to her Instagram Dec. 15, where each person is bundled up for the winter.
See The Favourite Co-Stars Joe Alwyn and Emma Stone Reunite on Set of New Movie in New Orleans
Watch: Joe Alwyn & Margaret Qualley Dish on Complex Stars at Noon Roles. This Joe Alwyn and Emma Stone reunion is royally perfect. The pair, who played a married couple in the 2018 film The Favourite, were recently spotted together on the set of their new film, And. In the...
Below Deck Alum Kate Chastain Weighs in on Captain Lee's Rosbach's Shocking Season 10 Exit
Watch: Below Deck's Kate Chastain Is PREGNANT With 1st Child!. Don't count Captain Lee Rosbach out just yet. The longtime Below Deck star shocked his crew on the Dec. 12 episode by announcing he's leaving the charter to seek medical help for a nerve issue affecting his ability to walk. Now, former Chief Stew and Lee's real-life friend Kate Chastain is sharing insight into his decision to exit season 10 early.
Gabby Windey Shares Why the "Door Is Open" to Dating Vinny Guadagnino
Gabby Windey may have actually found love on the dancefloor. The Bachelor Nation fan favorite has stoked dating rumors with her playful online flirting with Dancing With the Stars co-star and...
Rebel Wilson On How Kissing a Woman Onscreen Led to Personal “Discovery"
Watch: Rebel Wilson Says Onscreen Kiss Sparked Ramona Agruma Romance. Rebel Wilson's latest movie brought her on a journey of unexpected love. The Pitch Perfect alum reflected on filming her new movie The Almond and the Seahorse, in which she kisses a woman for the first time while playing Sarah, whose husband has a traumatic brain injury. Sarah then leans on Toni (Charlotte Gainsbourg) for support and ends up falling in love.
White Lotus Fans Freaking Out Over Adam DiMarco's Disney Past
He left Disney and checked into the White Lotus. Adam DiMarco's past is making fans of the HBO drama lose their minds. On White Lotus, Adam plays recent Stanford grad Albie Di Grasso who is on a...
The Ellen Show Producer Andy Lassner Reflects on Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ True “Light”
Watch: Ellen DeGeneres Remembers "tWitch" in Touching Tribute. Stephen "tWitch" Boss' light lives on. The Ellen Show executive producer Andy Lassner is offering some insight into who tWitch was both on TV, as the show's DJ, and away from the spotlight. "So many people on social media are posting pictures...
See "Blushing" Drew Barrymore React When Lucien Laviscount Gets Flirty
Drew Barrymore recently got a oui bit flustered by some flirty comments from an Emily in Paris star. The Charlie's Angels actress was caught totally off guard when Lucien Laviscount, who plays...
Jen Shah Reveals If She Will Be Attending RHOSLC's Season 3 Reunion
Watch: Heather Gay Sounds Off on RHOSLC's Future Without Jen Shah. One notable face will be missing from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's upcoming season three reunion. Currently awaiting her federal fraud case sentencing on Jan. 6, Jen Shah took to Instagram to explain why she won't be joining co-stars Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose—as well as host Andy Cohen—on this season's reunion special.
Henry Cavill Has A New Job After Announcing His Superman Exit
Henry Cavill may not be returning as Superman, but he's super excited about his next role. Following the Dec. 14 news that he would not play Clark Kent again for future Superman films, Henry has...
The Hills’ Heidi Montag Shares New Photos of Baby Boy Ryker Pratt
Watch: Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Welcome Baby No. 2. Heidi Montag's baby boy is ready for his close up. The Hills alum shared new images of her newborn Ryker, whom she shares with husband Spencer Pratt along with 5-year-old son Gunner. In a series of TikToks posted Dec. 15, Heidi gleefully introduces her son to the world with one video showing a before-and-after pregnancy look.
Elle Fanning and Max Minghella Step Out for Stylish Date Night
Looks like the great romance between Elle Fanning and Max Minghella lives on. The couple confirmed they're still going strong with a rare public date night on Dec. 15, stepping out together at...
See Margot Robbie's Fantastic Barbie Transformation in Teaser Trailer
We no longer have to beg for more Barbie footage—the first teaser has arrived. That's right: On Dec. 16, Warner Bros. released a minute-long preview for Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated...
