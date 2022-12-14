ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Mom Connie Boss Alexander Speaks Out After His Death

Watch: Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Former Ellen Show DJ, Dead at 40. Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mother is speaking out for the first time after her son's unexpected death. In an Instagram Story posted Dec. 15, Connie Boss Alexander expressed gratitude to friends and strangers alike for their support during a difficult time.
Does Janet Jackson's Son Eissa Know His Mom Is Famous? She Says...

Watch: What Janet Jackson Wears to Feel Most Confident. To most of the world Janet Jackson is a superstar but to her son, she is just: mom. But not for long, it seems. The "Rhythm Nation" singer, who is gearing up for her upcoming Together Again tour, recent shared that her son, Eissa Al Mana, 5, is becoming more aware just how famous his mother is.
NEW YORK STATE
Alex Rodriguez Makes Romance With Jac Cordeiro Instagram Official

Watch: Alex Rodriguez Shares His Wish for Ex Jennifer Lopez. Alex Rodriguez has officially revealed his relationship with new girlfriend Jac Cordeiro. The couple made their romance Instagram official on Dec. 18 when the former MLB star posted a picture of himself alongside the 42-year-old registered nurse and his two daughters, Nastaha, 18, and Ella, 14—who he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis—at a Christmas party.
GEORGIA STATE
Nick Cannon Poses With His Kids for Holiday Family Photos

Nick Cannon recently joined several of his kids for holiday family photos. On Dec. 17, Bre Tiesi shared a video of herself with the Wild N' Out star and their baby boy Legendary Love Cannon, who is 5 months old, posing for pics with a Santa performer on her Instagram Story.
Nick Cannon Reveals His "Biggest Guilt" Over Having 11 Kids

Nick Cannon feels his family life and his work life don't always work well together. The Nick Cannon Show host got candid about a struggle he faces with his kids. While Nick is father to 11 with one on the way, he recently noted that balancing his career and quality time with all of his children can be difficult.
Jenna Ortega Explains How Her Viral Wednesday Dance Came to Be

Watch: Jenna Ortega Tells Origin Story of Viral Wednesday Dance. Jenna Ortega has turned Wednesday Addams into a viral dancing queen. Chances are, if you're a fan of Netflix's new Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday, your social media algorithm has showered you with TikTok videos of kids and adults performing an intense dance that the actress' character, Wednesday Addams, showcased on the show. On the Dec. 16 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ortega discussed how her now-viral dance came to be.
Below Deck Alum Kate Chastain Weighs in on Captain Lee's Rosbach's Shocking Season 10 Exit

Watch: Below Deck's Kate Chastain Is PREGNANT With 1st Child!. Don't count Captain Lee Rosbach out just yet. The longtime Below Deck star shocked his crew on the Dec. 12 episode by announcing he's leaving the charter to seek medical help for a nerve issue affecting his ability to walk. Now, former Chief Stew and Lee's real-life friend Kate Chastain is sharing insight into his decision to exit season 10 early.
Rebel Wilson On How Kissing a Woman Onscreen Led to Personal “Discovery"

Watch: Rebel Wilson Says Onscreen Kiss Sparked Ramona Agruma Romance. Rebel Wilson's latest movie brought her on a journey of unexpected love. The Pitch Perfect alum reflected on filming her new movie The Almond and the Seahorse, in which she kisses a woman for the first time while playing Sarah, whose husband has a traumatic brain injury. Sarah then leans on Toni (Charlotte Gainsbourg) for support and ends up falling in love.
Jen Shah Reveals If She Will Be Attending RHOSLC's Season 3 Reunion

Watch: Heather Gay Sounds Off on RHOSLC's Future Without Jen Shah. One notable face will be missing from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's upcoming season three reunion. Currently awaiting her federal fraud case sentencing on Jan. 6, Jen Shah took to Instagram to explain why she won't be joining co-stars Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose—as well as host Andy Cohen—on this season's reunion special.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Hills’ Heidi Montag Shares New Photos of Baby Boy Ryker Pratt

Watch: Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Welcome Baby No. 2. Heidi Montag's baby boy is ready for his close up. The Hills alum shared new images of her newborn Ryker, whom she shares with husband Spencer Pratt along with 5-year-old son Gunner. In a series of TikToks posted Dec. 15, Heidi gleefully introduces her son to the world with one video showing a before-and-after pregnancy look.
