South Carolina ex-Gov. Beasley to step down as UN food chief

ROME (AP) — Former South Carolina Gov. David Beasley has announced he will step down from his role as executive director of the U.N. World Food Program, ending a six year term heading the world’s largest humanitarian organization. Beasley, a Republican, served one term as South Carolina’s governor from 1995 to 1999. In a statement […]
Latest ‘Twitter Files’ show FBI questioned executives over users spouting state propaganda

The FBI questioned Twitter execs over users spewing state propaganda on the social media platform in the summer of 2020, according to the latest Twitter Files release. The agency’s Foreign Influence Task Force — which deals with cyber threats — interrogated Twitter about official state media actors’ use of the site, according to emails unearthed by author Matt Taibbi in what he dubbed the “Twitter Files Supplemental” Sunday night. This is a developing story
Anti-abortion priest Pavone defrocked for blasphemous posts

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican has defrocked an anti-abortion U.S. priest, Frank Pavone, for what it said were “blasphemous communications on social media” as well as “persistent disobedience” of his bishop who repeatedly told him to stop his partisan activism for Donald Trump. A letter to U.S. bishops from the Vatican ambassador to the U.S., Archbishop Christophe Pierre, obtained Sunday, said that the decision against Pavone, who heads the anti-abortion group Priests for Life, had been taken Nov. 9, and that there was no chance for an appeal. Pavone has been in conflict with the bishop of Amarillo, Texas, for over a decade over his pro-life and partisan political activities that came to a head in 2016 when he put an aborted fetus on an altar and posted a video of it on two social media sites. The video was accompanied by a post saying that Hillary Clinton and the Democratic platform would allow abortion to continue and that Trump and the Republican platform wanted to protect unborn children. Even before then, Pavone successfully appealed 2011 restrictions on his ministry that Amarillo Bishop Patrick Zurek had placed on him.
