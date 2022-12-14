Judge dismisses murder charges against 1 of 2 men accused in Portsmouth quadruple slaying

Murder charges against a man accused of killing four people at a Portsmouth boarding house this summer were dismissed Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 after a judge determined there wasn’t enough evidence to move the case forward. Caitlyn Burchett/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Murder charges against a man accused of killing four people at a Portsmouth boarding house this summer were dismissed Wednesday after a judge declined to send the case to a grand jury for consideration.

Antwann Gore, 40, had faced four counts of aggravated murder and other charges in the June 7 shooting at a boarding house in the Prentis Park neighborhood. Raymond Gore, a 57-year-old relative of Antwann Gore, also is charged.

Antwann Gore appeared in Portsmouth General District Court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing to determine if there was sufficient evidence to certify the charges against him and send the case on to a grand jury for consideration. He had been held without bond since his arrest in September .

District Judge Douglas Ottinger decided at the end of the hearing not to certify the charges, according to attorney Don Scott, one of three lawyers who represent Gore. The judge didn’t provide a reason for his decision, Scott said.

The move, however, doesn’t prevent prosecutors from presenting the case to a grand jury. A spokeswoman for the Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office declined to say whether they will seek to do that.

Three witnesses testified Wednesday: a police officer who arrived shortly after the shooting, a medical examiner who provided information about the victims’ cause of death, and Michael Canty, who claimed he saw Gore take part in the shooting, Scott said.

Canty didn’t come forward to say he witnessed the crime until after he was jailed on robbery charges, Scott said, then used the information to get released on a personal recognizance bond. During his testimony Wednesday, Canty repeatedly changed his story and offered a description of Gore that didn’t match how he looked at the time, the defense lawyer said.

“There were so many inconsistent statements, I don’t think a reasonable person would find him credible,” Scott said.

The four people killed in the shooting inside the boarding house were Davonta Georgio Lee, 30; Oleisha Deanna Mears, 37; Ashley Merricks, 34; and Samuel Jones, 66.

Raymond Gore, who also was ordered held without bond after his arrest in August, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in February.

