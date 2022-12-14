Read full article on original website
17-year-old hospitalized after Appleton shooting
Appleton (WLUK) -- Appleton police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 700 block of N. Fair St. Saturday night. At approximately 4:43 p.m. Appleton Police Officers were dispatched after receiving reports of multiple people fighting in the street. The caller also reported hearing a gunshot. When Officers...
Welfare check at College Avenue hotel leads to arrest
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- An Appleton man is in jail after police responded to a welfare check early Friday evening. The Grand Chute Police Department says it responded to a report for a welfare check for a 51-year-old man around 4:45 p.m. Friday. Grand Chute police were joined by Appleton...
Judge denies motion to move Green Bay homicide case to juvenile court
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- After over two months and multiple delays, a judge has decided that the teen charged in a Green Bay murder will remain in adult court despite his request to move the case to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a man outside...
Man sentenced to life for Green Bay stabbing
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The man convicted of stabbing a bartender and then fatally stabbing another man in Green Bay last year was sentenced to life in prison. In court Friday, Judge John Zakowski said Wesley Brice, 24, may be eligible for parole in about 79.5 years. Brice was convicted...
67-year-old Appleton man found after missing for a week
APPLETON (WLUK) -- After missing for a week, a 67-year-old Appleton man has been found. The Appleton Police Department requested public assistance finding Robert Kraus on Thursday, saying that the man was last seen in Appleton on Dec. 8. Police said Kraus has some health conditions that could put him...
Evers appoints new district attorney for Waupaca County
MADISON (WLUK) -- Waupaca County now has a new district attorney. Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday the appointment of Kat Turner, a current assistant district attorney for the county, to fill the open position. Evers began the search for a new district attorney in October, after Veronica Isherwood resigned. "As...
Miss Wisconsin is crowned Miss America
(WLUK) -- The winner for 2023 Miss America has now been crowned and she's a Wisconsin native. Grace Stanke of Wausau won the event Thursday night. She was crowned miss Wisconsin in June. She also recently won the "Miss America Talent Scholarship" for her violin performance. Stanke, a UW-Madison student,...
HSGT: Kaukauna girls, Kimberly boys come away with wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) - Friday night, the #5 Kaukauna girls topped #5 Hortonville 70-59 in a Fox Valley Association battle. With the loss, the Hortonville girls conference winning streak comes to an end at 25 games. Kaukauna remains undefeated. Meanwhile, the #4 Oshkosh North boys dropped to Kimberly, 66-62.
Neenah ice skating rink recognized among nation's best
NEENAH (WLUK) -- An ice skating rink in a city of just over 20,000 is being nationally recognized. "From little kids to big kids to grandkids saying this is so special to them," The Plaza at Gateway Park Executive Director Lizzie Bergstrom said. Bergstrom said the different amenities available have...
HSGT: Brillion, Fox Valley Lutheran and North Fond du Lac post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday night in boys basketball action Brillion beat Valders, while in girls play Fox Valley Lutheran beat Wrightstown and North Fond du Lac got by Green Bay East. Click the vide for highlights.
Salvation Army red kettle event features matching donations, mini excavator
SEYMOUR (WLUK) -- The Salvation Army and plenty of others are making a difference in Outagamie County. "We are just here to help people, and thanks to Elexco and our community and other people that have been matching our kettles, we are going to make a difference for this community," said Cindy Meulemans, Salvation Army Outagamie County Extension Service Director.
Cleanup continues after Winter Storm Axel brings Iola 9 inches of snow
IOLA (WLUK) -- Plows were on the move in the Waupaca County Village of Iola, as people continue to dig out from about nine inches of snow that fell in the area during Winter Storm Axel. It's been a long night for snow plow driver Steve Goli. "Since 4 a.m.,...
Fox valley residents make the most of the warm winter temperatures
(WLUK) -- Whether they're sledding, ice skating or taking the dogs for a walk, fox valley residents were sure to take full advantage of Saturday's mix of snow and temperatures in the 20s. "I'll definitely try to have as much fun as I can before it gets too cold," Myles...
Feidt, Jaenke led Fox Valley Lutheran past Wrightstown
WRIGHTSTOWN (WLUK) -- Fox Valley Lutheran's Emily Jaenke and Alayna Feidt are a dangerous one-two punch for any opponent to deal with, as they combine to average more than 33 points per game. However, when foul trouble shows up, it can impact the duo's effectiveness. That was the case in...
Find unique hand-crafted gifts at N.E.W. Beads & Jewelry
Jo from N.E.W. Beads and Jewelry joined the show to share some great one-of-a-kind gift ideas for someone special on your list. Watch for more ideas!. N.E.W. Beads and Jewelry is located at 2069 Central Ct. in Bellevue. For more information on the shop or classes visit newbeadsandjewelry.com or call (920) 455-0585.
Brand new look for Weiler Academy Wellness & Spa
Weiler Academy Wellness & Spa has moved into a brand-new location with lots more to offer. Carlyn Weiler joined Living with Amy to talk about the European style spa and the unique experiences they offer including the Aemotio Water Experience. Watch for more details. Weiler Academy is located at 3235...
Northeast Wisconsin manufacturers see productive year; optimism remains for 2023
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A new study finds Northeast Wisconsin manufacturers are optimistic for 2023. The Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance’s 13th Annual Vitality Index found the manufacturing sector remained strong over the past year but had some bumps along the way. Members of the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance gathered...
