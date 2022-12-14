Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One CashierC. HeslopChicago, IL
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible BankruptcyTaxBuzzChicago, IL
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Get a free sandwich at Potbelly to celebrate the holidaysJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Check out 4 of the most festive holiday pop-up bars Chicago has to offerJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
evanstonroundtable.com
Week in review: Your Sunday digest of the news
Kids in the Evanston Children’s Choir pause at their final rehearsal before tonight’s concert. The free holiday show – the choir’s first in three years – starts at 7 p.m. at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 806 Ridge Ave. The choir, along with the Pope John XXIII school choir, will perform 17 songs. “You’re going to hear something you love,” choir director Gary Geiger promised photographer Richard Cahan, including music for Kwanzaa and Hanukkah, which begins tonight at sundown.
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston has the ’12 day of’ gifts covered for your true love
Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa are right around the corner and you are out of ideas for what to get all of your favorite people, right? We have suggestions for young and old alike, and every single gift idea is something located right here in Evanston. The RoundTable tried to visit...
Chicago kids receive Christmas gifts, winter clothes donated by generous strangers
Because of the unique group of Santa's helpers, dozens of kids who might not have much of a holiday are going to have Christmas this year.
A Year in Review: 10 Stories You May Have Forgotten About That Happened Around Chicago in 2022
As the holidays approach and 2022 comes to a close, many are looking back at all that has happened over the course of the past 12 months, with many finding it hard to believe some events still occurred during this year. While heavily anticipated national and worldwide events such as...
Dion's Chicago Dream brings produce boxes to Chicagoans experiencing food insecurity
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group in Englewood is working to bring fresh produce to people who have a hard time accessing it – one box at a time.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Friday night, Dion's Chicago Dream is bringing fruits and veggies to people experiencing food insecurity across the city.It is the season of giving. But the boxes provided by the organization give the gift of fresh produce all year round.We joined volunteers as they dropped off a box for Sherry Phillips – a bag of grapes, a carton of raspberries, a bunch of bananas, apples, pears, oranges. She...
chicagostarmedia.com
Chicago's Hotblock Jmoe gives away $25,000 in toys for Christmas, releases new single "658"
(Chicago, IL) - December 16, 2022. Up and coming hip-hop artist Hotblock Jmoe returns to his hometown of Chicago for the holidays with a mission to give away $25,000 in toys to the southside community who helped shape him into the person he is today. Through his music label Velcro Records, the Christmas Toy Drive will be hosted on Dec. 16th at the Vernard L. Alsberry Jr. Municipal Center in Hazel Crest, IL. with the Apostle Dr. Lisa Benjaminand is open to the public.
fox32chicago.com
New food hub on Chicago's West Side going above and beyond to support residents
CHICAGO - A new kind of food bank just opened on Chicago's West Side where the mantra is "food is medicine." Bethel New Life, a community wellness hub in the Austin neighborhood, welcomed the addition of a new food pantry Friday. They want to make sure that residents nearby have...
CPS teachers, staff throw surprise quinceanera for student with special needs
The teen's teacher got the idea for the surprise quinceañera after her mother mentioned during a meeting at school that she looked forward to celebrating her daughter's birthday, but didn't have the money to buy a dress or anything else.
Holy Vessel Baptist Church to hold free holiday concert at Hyde Park church
Holy Vessel Baptist Church's Christmas concert starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at United Church of Hyde Park.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold temperatures continue into Christmas
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will remain cold for at least another week, possibly two, in the Chicago area. Saturday night will bring partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 20 degrees. Expect partly cloudy skies to continue Sunday. High temperatures will reach 25 degrees. Cold air starts the week, but there will be very cold air to end the week. Windy and cold temperatures are expected heading into Christmas.
evanstonroundtable.com
Possible new piece to Fifth Ward school campus puzzle – a library?
Add Evanston Public Library to the list of groups with an interest in the Fifth Ward school and possible changes to Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center. City of Evanston and School District 65 officials convened a community meeting at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center on Dec. 6, presenting four concepts for the new school and its impact on Fleetwood-Jourdain and Foster Field.
‘Big shoes to fill’: Chicago mother carries on late son’s legacy of giving
Karla Cox picking up where Brandon left off.
CHICAGO READER
Local soul sensation Jo Ann Garrett disappeared from the biz in her 20s
Since 2004 Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) has used the Secret History of Chicago Music to shine a light on worthy artists with Chicago ties who’ve been forgotten, underrated, or never noticed in the first place. Sometimes the Secret History of Chicago Music reads like a novel, with an...
Boy, 16, shot in ear and eye on CTA Red Line
CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the ear and eye while riding the CTA Red Line early Sunday morning. Chicago police reported the boy hearing multiple shots at the 100 block of West Cermak Road around 4:52 a.m. and was unable to provide further details. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious […]
cwbchicago.com
Shootout leaves man seriously wounded, storefronts shattered in the Loop
Chicago — A shootout involving at least two gunmen left a man seriously injured in the Loop on Saturday evening, according to Chicago police and witnesses. No arrests have been made in the case, which continues a record-setting pace for shootings in the heart of Chicago’s struggling downtown neighborhood.
Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach
MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
fox32chicago.com
Purdue Northwest chancellor apologizes for commencement remarks, protest follows
CHICAGO - A civil rights advocate group has planned a protest following "racist remarks" made by Purdue Northwest chancellor Thomas Keon. Chancellor Keon spoke at the Purdue Northwest commencement ceremony on Dec. 10. When transitioning from a pervious speaker, Keon said he made an "unplanned, off-the-cuff response." Keon released an...
City of Chicago says it's ready to clear snow, but not in front of your sidewalk
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One thing is for sure winter snow is coming soon and the city of Chicago says it's ready.On Thursday, the city held its annual winter do's and don'ts when it comes to Chicago snow. Here's the big takeaway: Homeowners are indeed responsible for clearing those sidewalks -- not the city.
Chicago Extends Application Deadline to Receive $500 in Aid. Here's to Know About the Program
Chicago's new assistance program is offering eligible city residents $500 cash payments with a fresh application deadline. Residents looking to apply for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 now have until to Dec. 31 to do so, according to the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services. The one-time payments will...
Illinois witness says bright lights 50 feet overhead were disc shaped
Looking through window into night sky.Photo byEdward PoloonUnsplash. An Illinois witness at New Lenox reported watching a disc-shaped object hovering about 50 feet overhead at about 8:37 p.m. on January 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Comments / 0