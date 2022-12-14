ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week in review: Your Sunday digest of the news

Kids in the Evanston Children’s Choir pause at their final rehearsal before tonight’s concert. The free holiday show – the choir’s first in three years – starts at 7 p.m. at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 806 Ridge Ave. The choir, along with the Pope John XXIII school choir, will perform 17 songs. “You’re going to hear something you love,” choir director Gary Geiger promised photographer Richard Cahan, including music for Kwanzaa and Hanukkah, which begins tonight at sundown.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Evanston has the ’12 day of’ gifts covered for your true love

Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa are right around the corner and you are out of ideas for what to get all of your favorite people, right? We have suggestions for young and old alike, and every single gift idea is something located right here in Evanston. The RoundTable tried to visit...
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Dion's Chicago Dream brings produce boxes to Chicagoans experiencing food insecurity

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group in Englewood is working to bring fresh produce to people who have a hard time accessing it – one box at a time.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Friday night, Dion's Chicago Dream is bringing fruits and veggies to people experiencing food insecurity across the city.It is the season of giving. But the boxes provided by the organization give the gift of fresh produce all year round.We joined volunteers as they dropped off a box for Sherry Phillips – a bag of grapes, a carton of raspberries, a bunch of bananas, apples, pears, oranges. She...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Chicago's Hotblock Jmoe gives away $25,000 in toys for Christmas, releases new single "658"

(Chicago, IL) - December 16, 2022. Up and coming hip-hop artist Hotblock Jmoe returns to his hometown of Chicago for the holidays with a mission to give away $25,000 in toys to the southside community who helped shape him into the person he is today. Through his music label Velcro Records, the Christmas Toy Drive will be hosted on Dec. 16th at the Vernard L. Alsberry Jr. Municipal Center in Hazel Crest, IL. with the Apostle Dr. Lisa Benjaminand is open to the public.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold temperatures continue into Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will remain cold for at least another week, possibly two, in the Chicago area. Saturday night will bring partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 20 degrees. Expect partly cloudy skies to continue Sunday. High temperatures will reach 25 degrees. Cold air starts the week, but there will be very cold air to end the week. Windy and cold temperatures are expected heading into Christmas. 
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Possible new piece to Fifth Ward school campus puzzle – a library?

Add Evanston Public Library to the list of groups with an interest in the Fifth Ward school and possible changes to Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center. City of Evanston and School District 65 officials convened a community meeting at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center on Dec. 6, presenting four concepts for the new school and its impact on Fleetwood-Jourdain and Foster Field.
EVANSTON, IL
CHICAGO READER

Local soul sensation Jo Ann Garrett disappeared from the biz in her 20s

Since 2004 Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) has used the Secret History of Chicago Music to shine a light on worthy artists with Chicago ties who’ve been forgotten, underrated, or never noticed in the first place. Sometimes the Secret History of Chicago Music reads like a novel, with an...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Boy, 16, shot in ear and eye on CTA Red Line

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the ear and eye while riding the CTA Red Line early Sunday morning. Chicago police reported the boy hearing multiple shots at the 100 block of West Cermak Road around 4:52 a.m. and was unable to provide further details. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Shootout leaves man seriously wounded, storefronts shattered in the Loop

Chicago — A shootout involving at least two gunmen left a man seriously injured in the Loop on Saturday evening, according to Chicago police and witnesses. No arrests have been made in the case, which continues a record-setting pace for shootings in the heart of Chicago’s struggling downtown neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Purdue Northwest chancellor apologizes for commencement remarks, protest follows

CHICAGO - A civil rights advocate group has planned a protest following "racist remarks" made by Purdue Northwest chancellor Thomas Keon. Chancellor Keon spoke at the Purdue Northwest commencement ceremony on Dec. 10. When transitioning from a pervious speaker, Keon said he made an "unplanned, off-the-cuff response." Keon released an...
CHICAGO, IL

