Introducing our first-ever winter Holiday Worship Guide

The B-Town Blog is proud to introduce our first-ever winter Holiday Worship Guide for 2022.

Around here, December brings joyous celebrations of all sorts. We take time to pause and reflect. We gather with friends and/or family and express love and gratitude. The genesis of the holiday season is both a reaction to the seasons, and of a spiritual nature, though many know this time in its secular form.

Two winter holidays celebrated in our area are the Christian celebration of Christmas, celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ; another is Chanukah, which is also known as Hanukkah. According to brittanica.com, it is an 8-day festival which “commemorates in particular the rededication of the Second Temple of Jerusalem by the lighting of candles on each day of the festival.” It lasts for eight days in remembrance of what Jews acknowledge as a miraculous lasting of a small amount of oil, lighting the temple for far longer than it should have.

We are fast approaching both Christmas (Dec. 25), and Chanukah, which this year begins on Sunday, Dec. 18 and ends on Dec. 26, 2022.

We have compiled a directory of local area churches and synagogues, for those readers who are interested in becoming familiar with congregations in our area. The simple text listings were provided free of charge, while featured listings carry a modest fee. Every effort was made to capture the information accurately, and create a full representation, however should you find an error or omission, please submit corrections or requested additions to [email protected]