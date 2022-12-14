ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

New efficiency standards leading to higher prices for A/C units

By Evan Dean
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EmXr8_0jit5blu00

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WBBH) – Johnnie Fischer lives across the street from the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers. His home is elevated and avoided flooding during the hurricane.

Floodwaters didn’t reach the new A/C unit that was installed a year and a half ago either. Fischer was born in Florida, so he knows you can’t go without air conditioning here.

“It’d be like walking to go get your car full of groceries,” he said, laughing. “You have to have an automobile.”

Fischer is glad he bought the new unit when he did. But, unfortunately, in the year and a half since then, various factors have led to significant price hikes for air conditioners.

Jim Britton, the operations manager for Gulf Shore Cooling, explained that a ‘perfect storm’ has led to the rising prices. Labor and supply shortages, increased demand, and inflation have all played a role.

But there’s another factor that people may not know much about.

Starting next month, the Department of Energy will require all newly installed units to meet a higher minimum efficiency standard.

“Now, it’s going to be SEER 2,” Britton explained. “What that means is it’s just a more efficient machine. It just requires less electricity to produce that amount of cooling.”

Because manufacturers have already been transitioning to produce the new equipment, Britton said the cost has been passed down to consumers for a while now. But he expects there will continue to be price hikes after the new year.

“We’ve already had a significant – I mean, north of 50% – increase. And the manufacturers haven’t said quite yet; we’ll find out in the next couple of weeks what those will be, Q1 prices increase. But it will be more expensive,” Britton explained. “Part of that is inflationary, and part of that is just sort of the cost of everything involved in this efficiency change.”

Over time, the more efficient units will save energy and, in turn, money.

But supply could still take a while to catch up to demand, and those energy savings likely won’t help with the sticker shock for people who do have to install a new unit.

“The number one thing is just keep – take good care of your air conditioner,” Britton advised. “Have the thing maintained, do the things that you’re supposed to do to get as much life out of it as you can.”

“Everybody buys cars, everybody buys homes, and what are you going to do? It’s just something you gotta live with,” Fischer said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wqcs.org

FWC: Hurricane Ian Derelict Vessel Removal Efforts Continue

Florida - Saturday December 18, 2022: Almost 12 weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and partner agencies continue their efforts to remove vessels rendered derelict by the storm in Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Monroe counties. Imagery from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral-Fort Myers still most overvalued housing market in U.S.

While a U.S. housing correction has started, home prices are still rising in many areas, including Cape Coral-Fort Myers, according to the latest study from researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. Cape Coral-Fort Myers is the nation’s most overvalued market, with buyers paying 67.48% percent more than they should, based on the market’s pricing history. Four other Florida markets — Palm Bay, Deltona, Lakeland and Tampa — are also in the top 10, along with Atlanta, Charlotte, Las Vegas, Ogden, Utah; and Boise, Idaho.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Car drives off US 41 bridge into Caloosahatchee River

Fort Myers, Fla. — The Caloosahatchee Bridge is shut down after a car drove off the bridge and into the river. The Fort Myers police closed both lanes and multiple units are on the scene. The driver has been rescued and taken into a hospital. The incident is currently...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

More options could be coming for boat owners in Cape Coral

The City of Cape Coral is considering giving homeowners more options, like having boats fenced in on the side of their homes instead of just their backyard. There’s a pretty good chance you have a boat if you live in Cape Coral. It’s one of the reasons Pat Samborski,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
santivachronicle.com

Bailey’s Will Be Rebuilt More Resilient Post Ian

The Johnson Family, third and fourth generation owners of Bailey’s General Store and shopping center, this week confirmed they will build back more resilient after Hurricane Ian inundated the on-the-ground plaza with storm surge and roof damage contributed to more destruction from wind-driven rain. Bailey’s General Store, at the...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bayside Estates community on the long haul toward recovery

When Debra Gingell heard that a Category 4 hurricane was headed toward her Bayside Estates home, she couldn’t take her eyes off the television. Gingell watched it all unfold from Maryland. “It wasn’t even two hours into the storm I got an email from my insurance company saying your...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

Market Trends 2023 to spotlight SWFL real estate market

Local real estate experts will convene in Southwest Florida to present Market. Trends 2023, Southwest Florida’ s largest real estate summit, which will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14 at Caloosa Sound Convention Center in Fort Myers. The theme of the spring Market Trends...
FORT MYERS, FL
westorlandonews.com

Florida’s First Aristocrat Gaming Lightning Link Lounge Opens

Players who enjoy Aristocrat Gaming’s™ Dragon Link™ and Lightning Link™ games celebrated Florida’s first Lightning Link Lounge™, which opened with a grand debut at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee. The new Lightning Link Lounge at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee is the first to open in...
FLORIDA STATE
University of Florida

Water restrictions across Sarasota County

Water used for landscape irrigation poses a significant demand on Sarasota County’s water supply. In fact, up to 50% of a household’s water use can be attributed to the home’s landscape irrigation system. In order to ensure the long-term supply of our water resources, water restrictions are in place year-round throughout Sarasota County. Sarasota County’s water restrictions allow for the application of sufficient water to maintain a beautiful landscape, while conserving this precious resource for future generations. Some ordinance details may vary among municipalities, so it is important to follow the guidelines set forth for your specific community. This blog outlines water restrictions for unincorporated Sarasota County and municipalities within the county boundary.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Residential parking back on the Cape Council agenda

Cape Coral City Council took another look at parking and storage in residential neighborhoods this week. The debate over what kinds of vehicles can be parked in driveways, storage of trailers and boats on residential property front and rear is not new. Mayor John Gunter said Wednesday he wants to...
CAPE CORAL, FL
CBS Miami

Man bitten by alligator in Florida pond sustains "serious injury"

A man was seriously injured when he was bitten by an alligator in a Florida pond, officials said.The man was washing his hands in a pond in Sanibel, Florida, at around 11 a.m. on Thursday when the alligator bit him, the city said in a statement. The man was able to free himself from the alligator's jaws and was able to call 911, the city said. Other individuals at the scene were able to apply a tourniquet to a "serious injury" on his right forearm, according to the statement.The man, who has not been publicly identified, was transported to an...
SANIBEL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
37K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy