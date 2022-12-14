ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which death row inmates were convicted in eastern NC and what’s the status of the death penalty in the state?

By Brandon Tester
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There are 137 people on North Carolina’s death row roster, despite the state not carrying out an execution since 2006.

Due to a series of lawsuits, a de facto moratorium on executions in North Carolina has been in place since then.

Samuel Flippen was the last person executed in North Carolina. He was put to death on Aug. 18, 2006, for the murder of his 2-year-old stepdaughter.

The N.C. General Assembly eliminated execution by lethal gas in 1998, making lethal injection the state’s only method of execution. North Carolina assumed the power to execute criminals in 1910 and used the electric chair as its execution method for 28 years. The state used the gas chamber in 1936. In 1983, the General Assembly allowed death row inmates to choose lethal injection or the gas chamber.

Several current death row inmates were convicted in eastern North Carolina.

This chart includes each inmate’s name, the county they were convicted, their sex and the specific charges that resulted in their death sentence.

Click the links in the “offense” column for a complete list of charges each inmate was convicted of.

NAME COUNTY OF CONVICTION ADMISSION DATE M/F OFFENSE
Jerry Conner Gates April 30, 1991 M Two counts of first-degree murder
Michael Reeves Craven May 14, 1992 M First-degree murder
Warren Gregory Pitt May 18, 1993 M Two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury
Vincent Wooten Pitt April 29, 1994 M First-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury
Wade Cole Camden June 14, 1994 M Two counts of first-degree murder
Charles P. Bond Bertie March 24, 1995 M First-degree murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping
Timothy Richardson Nash June 1, 1995 M First-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping
Stacey Tyler Hertford Nov. 14, 1995 M First-degree murder
Melvin White Craven Oct. 15, 1996 M First-degree murder
Terrence Taylor Lenoir Feb. 18, 1997 M Two counts of first-degree murder
Johnny Hyde Onslow July 23, 1998 M First-degree murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree conspiracy to commit burglary
Mark Squires Pitt May 17, 2000 M Two counts of first-degree murder
Bryan Christopher Bell Onslow Aug. 24, 2001 M First-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, burning personal property
Clifford Ray Miller Onslow Oct. 25, 2001 M First-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, armed robbery conspiracy
Reche Smith Washington March 14, 2002 M First-degree murder
Antwan Anthony Pitt April 4, 2016 M Three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon
David Godwin Carteret April 23, 2019 M First-degree murder
Mikel Brady Dare Oct. 28, 2019 M Four counts of first-degree murder
Information provided by North Carolina Department of Public Safety

Click here to view a complete list of North Carolina death row inmates.

