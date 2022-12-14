Which death row inmates were convicted in eastern NC and what’s the status of the death penalty in the state?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There are 137 people on North Carolina’s death row roster, despite the state not carrying out an execution since 2006.

Due to a series of lawsuits, a de facto moratorium on executions in North Carolina has been in place since then.

Samuel Flippen was the last person executed in North Carolina. He was put to death on Aug. 18, 2006, for the murder of his 2-year-old stepdaughter.

The N.C. General Assembly eliminated execution by lethal gas in 1998, making lethal injection the state’s only method of execution. North Carolina assumed the power to execute criminals in 1910 and used the electric chair as its execution method for 28 years. The state used the gas chamber in 1936. In 1983, the General Assembly allowed death row inmates to choose lethal injection or the gas chamber.

Several current death row inmates were convicted in eastern North Carolina.

This chart includes each inmate’s name, the county they were convicted, their sex and the specific charges that resulted in their death sentence.

Click the links in the “offense” column for a complete list of charges each inmate was convicted of.

Click here to view a complete list of North Carolina death row inmates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.