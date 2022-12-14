Read full article on original website
Winter storms are back — and scientists say climate change is making them a lot worse
As winter storms continue to pummel much of the United States, is climate change partially — or majorly — to blame?. As with any natural disaster that relates to the weather, it is natural to wonder whether climate change plays a role. Certainly the weather this winter has been extreme, with Texans and Oklahomans being warned of potential tornadoes and Americans everywhere bracing for possible power outages (which on their own can be devastating). Winter storms mean blocked roads, damaged property, crumbling infrastructure and possibly even injuries and deaths.
Will It Be a White Christmas In Your Area? This Handy Tool Predicts Whether or Not You'll See Snow This Year
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? There's nothing better than a fluffy white blanket of snow on the ground with large snowflakes drifting down to meet it. It's the ice-ing on the cake that makes the holiday extra pretty and cozy—maybe because it conjures up images of the North Pole or of dashing through the snow on a one-horse open sleigh. There is definitely a strong connection between snow and Christmas that everyone longs for. So, will there be a white Christmas weather forecast in your area?
Holiday travel to hit roadblock as large storm looms ahead of Christmas
AccuWeather meteorologists say the chances are increasing for a major storm with snow, rain, strong winds and plummeting temperatures to occur in the days before Christmas over the central and eastern United States. The massive system will coincide with an outbreak of Arctic air that will send temperatures to bone-chilling...
Scientists Confirm Depletion of Planet's Oxygen Levels Will Suffocate Life on Earth
Earth's oxygen levels are dropping.Photo by(@xiaoke chen/iStock) A study published earlier this month discloses the findings of Earth undergoing a deoxygenation event. Oxygen levels are expected to decrease and methane levels are expected to increase. This is considered a natural phenomenon and not entirely influenced by global warming. However, global warming is indicative of an event set to transpire, and current environmental standards are not slowing the process.
AOL Corp
Extremely cold air from Siberia will send US into deep freeze days before Christmas
December has begun on a fairly mild note across a large part of the United States, but a bitter blast of cold air that will flow into North America from Siberia is forecast to plunge the eastern two-thirds of the U.S. into a deep freeze in the days leading up to Christmas.
Arctic blast to move in as coast-to-coast storm winds down
Bitter cold temperatures are expected in northern parts of the U.S. next week as an arctic blast moves in. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
Cold and ice warnings before blizzards sweep in, forecasters warn
Weather warnings of severe cold, ice and snowy conditions are in place for the weekend before blizzards are expected to sweep across the north of the country.The Met Office has issued the yellow warnings of ice for much of Scotland, the North West and Wales for Saturday, with this extending to snow for the north and ice for most of the rest of England on Sunday.A level three cold weather alert has also been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for all of England until midnight on Sunday, which it warns could “increase the health risks to vulnerable...
U.S. West Coast power and natgas prices soar on extreme cold
Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. West Coast power and natural gas prices have almost tripled over the past couple of weeks and are on track to hit annual multi-year highs as freezing weather and snow blankets parts of California, and gas pipeline outages and constraints limit flows into the region.
The cost of wildfires is rising. But by how much?
With wildfires growing more intense and frequent, the United States is burning through funds in an attempt to manage the costly blazes. In the last decade, the Department of the Interior and the Forest Service — the two federal agencies most often involved in wildfire preparedness, suppression, and recovery — have nearly doubled their combined spending, according to data collected by The Pew Charitable Trusts.
Midwest soil is eroding faster than ever. Modern farming could be to blame.
Midwest soil is eroding at an alarming rate according to new, first-of-its-kind research. Researchers at the University of Massachusetts found that the rate of soil erosion in the Midwestern US is 10 to 1,000 times greater than it was before modern agriculture practices reigned supreme across the region. The study found that before modern agriculture, the rate of soil erosion was vastly smaller than what is now deemed an acceptable amount of erosion by the United States Department of Agriculture, or USDA.
The world is struggling to figure out conservation. First Nations have some ideas.
This story was published in partnership with Mongabay. As nearly 200 countries struggle to negotiate a new plan for nature conservation at the United Nations’ Biodiversity Conference in Montreal, Canada, known as COP15, Indigenous-led guardian programs in Canada may offer tangible successes in protecting crucial lands and waterways. Representatives...
ZDNet
Forget the Moon, NASA's next big mission is a lot closer to home
2022 has been a huge year for NASA -- it launched the Artemis moon mission, saw images from the James Webb Space Telescope, smashed into an asteroid, and more -- but the year isn't over yet. In the next few days, NASA and its partners are due to launch a mission that will give humanity its best look yet at nearly all of the water on the Earth's surface.
TODAY.com
Winter storm brings blizzard conditions as it sweeps across US
Close to 17 million people are under some type of winter advisory Tuesday morning, with some parts of the Midwest anticipating up to two feet of snow. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for TODAY.Dec. 13, 2022.
Travel Alert December 2022: Winter Storm to Impact Northeastern United States
If the northeastern United States and southeastern Canada are in your travel plans over the next few of days or so, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to the weather — due to the latest major winter weather system which is forecast to bring significant amounts of snow to parts of the region.
birdsandblooms.com
Don’t Let a Female Cardinal Fly Under the Radar
It would be easy to take northern cardinals for granted, yet people rarely do. Instead, this species is one of the most beloved birds. The northern cardinal is the official avian species for seven states after all. It’s also a bird where the female cardinal garners as much attention and affection as the male counterpart.
watchers.news
Powerful storm continues across Northern U.S., Ice Storm Warnings issued
The powerful and massive multi-day storm continues across the Northern U.S. and in Florida on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Heavy snow, gusty winds and blizzard conditions continue across the Upper Midwest, while frozen precipitation of ice and snow begins in the central Appalachians and interior portions of the Northeast. Heavy...
US News and World Report
U.S. Northeast Braced for Arrival of Sprawling Winter Storm
(Reuters) - A massive winter storm that spawned deadly tornadoes in the South and pummeled the Northern Plains with blizzard-like conditions earlier in the week was expected to arrive in the Northeast on Friday, bringing heavy snows and fierce winds. Some spots across a band stretching from northern Pennsylvania into...
European Wind Turbines at a Standstill Amid an Ongoing “Wind Drought”
Like much of the world, Western Europe is in a major energy bind — but an ongoing wind drought is making things so much worse. As gas prices continue to soar, many are resorting to cleaner means of renewable energy. But as of recently, barely even a breeze has made its way through the through the winter air.
AOL Corp
'Potential blockbuster' snowstorm brewing in central, eastern states ahead of Christmas
A major snowstorm may be brewing over the central and eastern U.S. in the days before Christmas with the potential to complicate holiday travel. The likelihood of a "potential blockbuster system" hitting before Christmas is increasing, AccuWeather forecasters said, although high-confidence forecasts for Christmas Day are still several days away.
agupdate.com
Drought could ease with end of la Nina
Next year could bring an end to the dry la Nina pattern that’s gripped much of the western U.S. in drought for the last three years, but soils could take a while to recover. That was the take DTN ag meteorologist John Baranick gave farmers gathered for South Dakota Soybean’s annual Ag Outlook convention in Sioux Falls Dec. 8.
