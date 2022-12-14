Read full article on original website
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s when Arkansas could feel like the arctic
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arctic air is on the way and will impact the natural state this week. Temperatures will start off slightly below average on Monday, however, Thursday’s cold front will drastically change temperatures. Temperatures on Monday will be a bit on the cold side with highs...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A few wet snowflakes are likely Monday
TONIGHT: Clouds will increase overnight. These clouds will act as a blanket and keep temperatures above freezing across most of Arkansas. I’m forecasting a low of 34° in Little Rock. The rain/snow mix should hold off until Monday Morning. MONDAY: Rain/snow will move in Monday morning. The precipitation...
KTLO
Slight chance for wintry mix Monday morning
A slight possibility for a wintry mix is expected for the Twin Lakes Area Monday morning. Meteorologist Justin Condrey of the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock says a week system will be moving into the area. Listen:. Condrey says forecasters are not expecting much accumulation. Listen:. Tune...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Colder weather and snow chances next week
TONIGHT: Winds will start to calm down tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 20s under mostly clear skies. TOMORROW: Temperatures will stay in the upper 40s and lower 50s on Sunday as sunny and dry weather continues. Winds will start to calm down tomorrow. EXTENDED: Slight rain...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A sunny Sunday, and a wild workweek!
SUNDAY: We will have another sunny seasonable day Sunday. Morning temperatures will be in the 20s and warm near 50° in the afternoon. High clouds will move in from the west Sunday around sunset. MONDAY: Our next storm system moves in on Monday morning. Temperatures in the morning will...
salineriverchronicle.com
On this day: December 16, 1983 snow storm surprises meteorologists and hits south Arkansas
Today, we’re taking a look back at a severe weather event from nearly four decades ago. On December 16, 1983, southern Arkansas was hit with a snow storm like few others in our history. Mainly effecting the southern half of the State, Bradley County was blasted with between six and eight inches of snow. According to the National Weather Service, a massive cold front somewhat unexpectedly moved through the region, plunging temperatures far below freezing and leaving snow accumulation on the ground for some two weeks in many locations.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunny this Weekend; Frigid Late Next Week
High pressure will bring clear skies and slightly cooler than normal temperatures through the weekend with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s to around 50. A cold front will move through the Mid South Monday with areas of rain, possibly mixed with sleet and snow especially north of US64 and in the higher elevations of the Ouachitas, with lows around 32 and highs in the low 40s.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Chilly & breezy today, but at least no rain. But that is coming next week
It will be a breezy and chilly afternoon. Temperatures will not get out of the 40s. Get that coat!. It will be rain and all precipitation-free for all of Arkansas over the weekend. But rain returns Monday with far West, NW, and Central North Arkansas with a chance of snow before it changes over to snow.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Chilly & breezy again today; dry weather through the weekend
It’s a cold start to our Friday. It will be chilly and breezy today. Light rain is coming Monday, and NWA will likely get some light snow. 1-2″ of snow is likely in NWA. Some parts of North Central Arkansas may get a little light snow.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Could North Louisiana get a white Christmas?
Christmas is still nine days away so the most wonderful time of the year is still pretty far off when it comes to accurate weather predictions. However, some weather models are saying there is a much higher than normal chance of some winter weather round the same time that Santa comes calling.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Winter is coming
OVERNIGHT: Clouds clear out quickly this evening. It will be clear and cold with a westerly wind of 5-10mph. Temps drop to the 40s by 6pm and 30s after midnight. The Geminids Meteor Shower peaked early this morning, but there will still be some meteors leftover tonight. We have ideal viewing conditions since it will be clear. Timeframe of 10pm to 2am will be the best to catch a shooting star in Little Rock or surrounding areas. Sunset is 4:59pm, and moonrise is 10:53pm tonight.
Forecasts hint at a rare white Christmas for parts of Mississippi
Could it be? Could people in Mississippi really dream of a “White Christmas”? Such a rare event may excite even the biggest Grinch, but people shouldn’t get excited (or worried with dread) … yet. Some national weather forecasters, including The Weather Channel, are hinting at the...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes In Arkansas
With approximately 10,000 miles of streams and rivers, over 600,000 acres of lakes, and other natural features, Arkansas should have plenty of places for you to enjoy. Browse a few swimming holes while you’re out exploring, whether you’re looking for dazzling treasures, taking in the state and national parks, or exploring The Folk Capital of America.
fox16.com
Special treats hidden in AGFC’s holiday stockings
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Last week, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission hatcheries burned the midnight oil to transport 15,500 keeper-sized rainbow trout to Family and Community Fishing Program locations throughout the state as part of its annual winter fish stockings. Not only will these trout offer a great experience and tasty meal to those who frequent these ponds, but many have been marked with special tags to give a few lucky anglers an early gift for the holiday season.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: No rain today, but rain and thunderstorms with a chance of severe storms is coming tomorrow
With a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon, it will only warm into the mid and upper 50s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 57°. It will remain mostly cloudy this evening and then cloudy overnight. Temperatures will stay in the 50s. Some fog and mist are possible again overnight.
Bentonville guide's conviction leaves the hiking community puzzled
HARRISON, Ark. — The social hiking group community in Northwest Arkansas was left with questions after the conviction of Jeffrey Michael Johnson. Dennis Gundersen and Rick Hammerle consider themselves friends of Jeffrey Michael Johnson, and they say that Johnson had put together groups for outdoor enthusiasts on Facebook and the Meetup app called Arkansas Nature Lovers.
KYTV
Winter energy assistance becoming available soon across the Ozarks
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) announced residents could begin submitting applications for help with winter heating bills starting January 9. LIHEAP is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and is designed to lower the energy burden for low-income households. This...
NOLA.com
Snow in Louisiana? Here's what forecasters are saying about the cold front on the way.
A massive winter storm that's dumping inches of snow across the Midwest is heading south and expected to reach Louisiana late Tuesday. A cold front is expected to follow. Severe storms — tornadoes, flash floods and hail — are the biggest threats for Louisiana. But, the cold weather has spawned talk of a White Christmas in parts of the Bayou State.
fox42kptm.com
Semi Truck driver speaks about being stuck in Nebraska for three days due to road closures
(Omaha,Neb.) — Nebraska roadways were shut down earlier this week due to weather conditions, leaving many Semi Truck divers stuck in the state. “I don’t want to be stranded, nobody wants to be stranded, nobody likes to be stranded,” said truck driver Rodger Thornock. He has been driving a Semi Truck for the past 20 years.
Live Blog: No Problem for Change for Hogs in North Little Rock
Rest of Arkansas gets chance to see Razorback basketball in person
