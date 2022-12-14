ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Park, TX

These San Marcos businesses celebrate anniversaries this December, January

Summer Moon Coffee roasts its beans at a roastery in Dripping Springs. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Summer Moon Coffee, located at 1180 Thorpe Lane, Ste. 206, San Marcos, is slated to celebrate five years of business in San Marcos in January. The coffee shop has indoor and outdoor seating and serves coffee beans, lattes, mochas and other drinks. Summer Moon also has its signature Moon Milk, which is a secret seven-ingredient blend that can also be made dairy free. In addition to the San Marcos location, Summer Moon Coffee has shops in Kyle, Buda, Austin and San Antonio. 512-392-2191.
Experts say water infrastructure, not supply, an issue as Williamson County grows

From left, Paul Thompson, assistant managing editor for the Austin Business Journal; Russ Boles, Precinct 4 Williamson County commissioner; Karen Bondy, Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority general manager; David Collinsworth, Brazos River Authority CEO; and Brian LaBorde, Taylor city manager, discuss conservation technology at the Williamson County Growth Summit on Dec. 15. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact)
Italian-style fast-food chain Fazoli’s closes Lake Creek location

Fazoli's at Lake Creek closed its doors Nov. 27, but the East Anderson lane location is still open. (Taylor Stover Caranfa/Community Impact) Fazoli’s, an Italian-style restaurant serving pasta and sauces along with freshly baked breadsticks at 13201 N. RM 620, Austin, is permanently closed. Fazoli’s, which was located next to Walmart and Chick-fil-a closed its doors Nov. 27. The East Anderson location at 1300 E. Anderson Lane, Bldg. D, Ste. 1202, Austin, is open and serving the public as usual.
Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Southwest Austin opens off Hwy. 290

Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Southwest Austin opened Nov. 14. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Southwest Austin opened Nov. 14 at 11210 Hwy. 290, Ste. A-230, Austin. Gracie Jiu-Jitsu serves the Southwest Austin and Dripping Springs community by offering beginner to advanced jiujitsu classes for men, women and children. Gracie Jiu-Jitsu also offers...
Community First! Village forges connections for the chronically homeless

In far East Austin, Community First! Village continues to expand the footprint of its tiny-home community for people exiting chronic homelessness. On the Dec. 16 episode of "The Austin Breakdown", host Olivia Aldridge takes a tour of the neighborhood and talks with Alan Graham, CEO of Mobile Loaves & Fishes, about the community’s mission to create rooted connections in addition to housing.
Tiny garden art gallery becomes newest addition to The Price Center in San Marcos

The inaugural art installation, titled "A Conversation" by Karen Cross is displayed in the garden at The Price Center. (Courtesy The Price Center) The Price Center in San Marcos is expanding its outdoor art gallery to feature a tiny garden art gallery that showcases tiny art. The garden art gallery will be set up inside the archway entrance by the garden.
CapMetro drivers put forward grievances to the board

CapMetro contracts with agencies, such as MV Transportation and MTN, to provide bus operations and maintenance services for the transit agency, (Community Impact staff) Drivers running the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority buses daily across Austin put forward a list of grievances to the CapMetro board on Dec. 16 at the monthly board meeting at CapMetro's Administration building, 2910 E. 5th St. in Austin.
