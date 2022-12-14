Read full article on original website
5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Construction on Cedar Park’s Brushy Creek North Fork Trail project moves forward
The city will begin construction on the Brushy Creek North Fork Trail project at the beginning of 2023. (Courtesy Pexels) Cedar Park City Council approved an agreement with Fazzone Construction Company for the construction of the Brushy Creek North Fork Trail project at its Dec. 15 meeting. Stretching from Parmer...
These San Marcos businesses celebrate anniversaries this December, January
Summer Moon Coffee roasts its beans at a roastery in Dripping Springs. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Summer Moon Coffee, located at 1180 Thorpe Lane, Ste. 206, San Marcos, is slated to celebrate five years of business in San Marcos in January. The coffee shop has indoor and outdoor seating and serves coffee beans, lattes, mochas and other drinks. Summer Moon also has its signature Moon Milk, which is a secret seven-ingredient blend that can also be made dairy free. In addition to the San Marcos location, Summer Moon Coffee has shops in Kyle, Buda, Austin and San Antonio. 512-392-2191.
Experts say water infrastructure, not supply, an issue as Williamson County grows
From left, Paul Thompson, assistant managing editor for the Austin Business Journal; Russ Boles, Precinct 4 Williamson County commissioner; Karen Bondy, Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority general manager; David Collinsworth, Brazos River Authority CEO; and Brian LaBorde, Taylor city manager, discuss conservation technology at the Williamson County Growth Summit on Dec. 15. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact)
Pflugerville to renovate historic Bohls House, convert to parks office
The two-story Bohls House was relocated to Heritage Park in 2013 to make way for a development. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) Pflugerville's historic Bohls House will soon act as an office for city parks and recreation staff following a project renovating the house. According to city materials, the Bohls House...
Construction on PD Labs in Cedar Park to finish in April
PD Labs is preparing to finish construction on a new building in the New Hope Professional Center in April. (Rendering courtesy Prescription Dispensing Labs) Following about a year of construction, Cedar Park-based pharmaceutical company Prescription Dispensing Labs is preparing to open its new building in April. PD Labs is a...
Italian-style fast-food chain Fazoli’s closes Lake Creek location
Fazoli's at Lake Creek closed its doors Nov. 27, but the East Anderson lane location is still open. (Taylor Stover Caranfa/Community Impact) Fazoli’s, an Italian-style restaurant serving pasta and sauces along with freshly baked breadsticks at 13201 N. RM 620, Austin, is permanently closed. Fazoli’s, which was located next to Walmart and Chick-fil-a closed its doors Nov. 27. The East Anderson location at 1300 E. Anderson Lane, Bldg. D, Ste. 1202, Austin, is open and serving the public as usual.
Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Southwest Austin opens off Hwy. 290
Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Southwest Austin opened Nov. 14. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Southwest Austin opened Nov. 14 at 11210 Hwy. 290, Ste. A-230, Austin. Gracie Jiu-Jitsu serves the Southwest Austin and Dripping Springs community by offering beginner to advanced jiujitsu classes for men, women and children. Gracie Jiu-Jitsu also offers...
New intensive outpatient program coming to New Braunfels
Starlite Recovery Center clinicians utilize cognitive behavioral therapy and a 12-step program to assist patients in overcoming substance use disorders. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The Starlite Recovery Center will host an open house for its new intensive outpatient program located at 2790 Generations Drive, Ste. 515, New Braunfels, on Jan. 17...
Regional coffee drive-thru chain On the Grind to open San Marcos spot
On the Grind Coffee is set to open in several new locations in the coming year. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) New Braunfels-based coffee company On the Grind is working on the construction of a new location in San Marcos at 1508 Aquarena Springs Drive that is anticipated to open in September 2023.
Knowmadics announces first Texas office to be located in Round Rock
Knowmadics Co-founder and CEO Paul Maguire said his company selected Round Rock for their new office to "hire people, [and] find new clients and new partners" for the business. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Knowmadics, a Virginia-based defense company specializing in software, integrated solutions and training, announced Dec. 14 the opening of...
Community First! Village forges connections for the chronically homeless
In far East Austin, Community First! Village continues to expand the footprint of its tiny-home community for people exiting chronic homelessness. On the Dec. 16 episode of "The Austin Breakdown", host Olivia Aldridge takes a tour of the neighborhood and talks with Alan Graham, CEO of Mobile Loaves & Fishes, about the community’s mission to create rooted connections in addition to housing.
Hutto adopts new water, wastewater master plans to address growing demand
Hutto City Council approved updated water and wastewater master plans at a Dec. 15 meeting. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Hutto has updated plans for addressing water and wastewater needs following Hutto City Council approval of new water and wastewater master plans. Council approved the two plans—the first update since 2016 for...
Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority to discuss 183 North system at upcoming meeting
The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority oversees the183 North mobility project and construction along Hwy. 183 between MoPac Expressway and SH 45. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) The 9-mile stretch of 183 North undergoing construction between MoPac and SH 45 will will have a toll system in place for the north and...
New reusable takeout containers now available at Texas State University
Students will now have a reusable container option for campus dining. (Community Impact staff) Texas State University announced Nov. 15 that Texas State Dining, Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services and Ozzi teamed up to provide reusable containers in the dining halls on campus. Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services serves as...
Tiny garden art gallery becomes newest addition to The Price Center in San Marcos
The inaugural art installation, titled "A Conversation" by Karen Cross is displayed in the garden at The Price Center. (Courtesy The Price Center) The Price Center in San Marcos is expanding its outdoor art gallery to feature a tiny garden art gallery that showcases tiny art. The garden art gallery will be set up inside the archway entrance by the garden.
TxDOT opens eastbound RM 620 overpass in Round Rock
The city of Round Rock announced Dec. 15 that the Texas Department of Transportation opened the eastbound overpass on RM 620 to traffic. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) The city of Round Rock announced Dec. 15 that the Texas Department of Transportation opened the eastbound overpass on RM 620 to traffic.
New Lakeway street, residential development will be considered at Dec. 19 council meeting
An aerial view shoes 507 Rupen Drive, the future site of Taranga Drive and several residential lots. (Courtesy city of Lakeway) Preliminary plans for the development of a new street called Taranga Drive will be presented during Lakeway City Council’s Dec. 19 regular meeting. The street is part of...
BBQ Outfitters to celebrate 25th anniversary in Austin in January
BBQ Outfitters owners Kristin and Layne Mayfield pose with their daughter in front their San Antonio location. The Mayfields celebrated their one-year anniversary as owners of the Austin location Dec. 1. (Courtesy Kristin Mayfield) BBQ Outfitters, located at 6715 N. RM 620, Austin, will be celebrating its 25th anniversary as...
Central Health to welcome two new board of managers members in 2023
Central Health announced Dec. 14 they will be welcoming Ann Kitchen and Dr. Manuel Martin to the board of managers. (Community Impact Staff) Officials with Central Health—the county’s health district that delivers health care to low-income residents—announced Dec. 14 they are welcoming two new members to the board of managers at the end of January.
CapMetro drivers put forward grievances to the board
CapMetro contracts with agencies, such as MV Transportation and MTN, to provide bus operations and maintenance services for the transit agency, (Community Impact staff) Drivers running the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority buses daily across Austin put forward a list of grievances to the CapMetro board on Dec. 16 at the monthly board meeting at CapMetro's Administration building, 2910 E. 5th St. in Austin.
