2 Florida men thrown from tumbling tanker truck
Two Florida men were lucky to escape serious injury Thursday when they were ejected through the front windshield of a tanker truck carrying over 1,300 gallons of cooking oil.
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf talks efforts to send $2,000 stimulus checks
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf talks efforts to send $2,000 stimulus checks.
Pennsylvania Republican leader orders special elections amid dispute over majority
Pennsylvania Republican leader orders special elections amid dispute over majority.
Lake snows, blustery and cold this weekend
ERIE, PA – The weekend will be a blustery and cold one as low pressure over the Northeast continues to exit. For Saturday, nothing worse than a few passing snow showers especially near Lake Erie, with little/no snow accumulation. Elsewhere, it will be mainly snow free, blustery, and cold.
