Boston elementary school placed in ‘safe mode’ after intruder breaches grounds, interacts with staff
BOSTON — An unknown person breached the grounds of a Boston elementary school Friday afternoon and interacted with multiple school staff members, according to officials. Boston Public Schools said the William E. Russell Elementary School in Dorchester was placed in “safe mode” for approximately 20 minutes after an intruder was reported on campus and approached several staff members.
NECN
Boston Elementary School Placed on Lockdown After Intruder Found on Campus
A Boston elementary school was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon due to an intruder on campus, school officials said. According to a letter sent to families, the William E. Russell Elementary School in Dorchester went into "Safe Mode" for about 20 minutes after an unknown, unauthorized person made it onto school grounds and spoke with staff. Boston Public Schools Safety Services and Boston police were both called in.
NECN
Teens Gather at Town Hall in Dorchester to Help Address ‘Senseless Violence' in City
There was a round of applause Saturday night for a group of focused teenagers who want to make a difference in Boston after a recent spike in gunfire. The Center for Teen Empowerment hosted a town hall at the Lena Park Community Center in Dorchester to discuss strategies and solutions to end senseless violence.
Boston issues health warning related to recent sewage discharge
BOSTON — Boston Public Health has issued a warning related to recent sewage discharged into the Harbor, also known as a combined sewer overflow, which was the result of the heavy rain that flooded the region overnight and overwhelmed the sewer system. This prevents sewage backups into homes and businesses.
whdh.com
Randolph school administrator off the job after allegations of inappropriate conduct
RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A school administrator in Randolph is off the job amid allegations of inappropriate conduct with students. The district announced its decision to place the Randolph Public Schools administrator on leave after learning of the allegations against them. “Upon learning of these allegations, we took immediate steps...
‘Concerning levels’ of flu cases in Boston prompts warning to healthcare providers
Boston public health officials are sounding the alarm about what they say are “concerning levels” of flu activity during the early stages of the winter season this year. In light of higher-than-normal numbers, Boston Public Health Commission Executive Director Dr. Bisola Ojikutu urged healthcare providers earlier this week to put in place recommendations and protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “to address increased respiratory virus activity and to mitigate severe strain on the healthcare system.”
Here’s who Gov.-elect Healey picked as the new secretary of education
“Our kids need results, and I know Dr. Tutwiler will deliver." Patrick Tutwiler is taking up the mantle of secretary of education, appointed by Governor-elect Maura Healey. Tutwiler is the former Lynn Public Schools superintendent and the first Black person appointed to Healey’s cabinet. “Our kids need results, and...
homenewshere.com
Proposed school start time changes
WILMINGTON — Wilmington Public Schools’ Transportation Coordinator Lisa Faretra provided updates for proposed school start time changes to the School Committee at their most recent meeting. Pending School Committee approval, the changes could be instituted as early as the 2023-2024 school year. Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand introduced the...
whdh.com
Health officials warning of RSV, COVID-19, flu as cases surge before holidays
BOSTON (WHDH) - Hospitals across the nation are struggling to provide services as a triple-threat surge of flu, COVID-19, and RSV sweeps the nation. And though the CDC says conditions are improving, the flu risk in New England remains very high. With a week to go to Christmas, health experts...
NECN
Shelter-in-Place Issued in Cohasset Neighborhood
Police in Cohasset, Massachusetts issued a shelter-in-place order on Sunday at 3:40 p.m. to residents living within a quarter of a mile of Norfolk Road and Cushing Road. Police say they are at the area where they ordered the shelter-in-place. According to Massachusetts state police, the situation involves a "barricaded...
NECN
As Holidays Near, Cambridge Clinic Offers COVID Vaccine, $75 Gift Cards
People receiving initial or booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday at a clinic in Cambridge, Massachusetts, also got some money ahead of the holidays. There was a long line at CambridgeSide Thursday night as people waited for the vaccine and the $75 that came with it. "I wanted a...
rnbcincy.com
Boston Approves Creation of Reparations Task Force
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Boston’s City Council unanimously approved the creation of a reparations commission. As reported by WGBH, the city council’s move will establish a five-person task force to consider proposals on reparations. It could require the task force to make...
WBUR
Proposed permanent housing building for those experiencing homelessness raises concerns with some Dorchester residents
Residents have a little less than three weeks left to submit comments on a proposal to convert a Dorchester hotel into permanent housing for those who are experiencing homelessness. "Hotels really are, in so many ways, the ideal conversion for ... single people who ... just need a little bit...
Worcester Board of Health: Local hospitals face capacity crisis
We are writing out of concern for public health and urge residents to take strong precautions as we witness the biggest hospital capacity crisis since the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Patients arriving at emergency departments are encountering increased wait times, and many leave without being evaluated or treated, potentially putting themselves at great risk. ...
Boston Police looking for suspect that allegedly attacked three women in one afternoon
BOSTON — Boston Police are asking for public help identifying a man that allegedly attacked three women in a two-hour span on Saturday. According to BPD, all three incidents of assault and battery occurred on Dartmouth Street near the Back Bay MBTA station. All three incidents happened between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire have closed school Friday due to snow. Check the latest list here.
Three UNH frat members acquitted of hazing, others agreed to service
DOVER, New Hampshire — Three fraternity members at the University of New Hampshire have been acquitted of hazing charges stemming from an event in April that resulted in dozens of student arrests. The three were acquitted by a district court judge in Dover earlier this week, who said the...
UMass Dartmouth Professor Charged With Assault, Banned From Campus
DARTMOUTH — An associate professor at UMass Dartmouth's Charlton College of Business is facing assault charges and is now banned from campus after allegedly fighting another university staffer at the college. The alleged victim is another faculty member in the same department, according to a police report filed in...
NECN
Man Arrested in New York Days After Woman Killed in Stoughton, Mass.
A man has been arrested in New York on a murder charge in connection to a woman's death last week in Stoughton, Massachusetts, authorities announced Saturday. Victor Carter, 39, was taken into custody on a Stoughton District Court warrant for the murder of Amber Buckner, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said in a press release.
theberkshireedge.com
Sudden change in leadership at the Boston Symphony Orchestra
BOSTON — The Boston Symphony Orchestra announced today that former Sesame Workshop executive Jeffrey D. Dunn will step in to temporarily replace the orchestra’s outgoing president and CEO, Gail Samuel, who has announced that she is stepping down from the position. Dunn, a 30-year BSO subscriber who already sits on the orchestra’s finance committee and board of advisors, will begin serving as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer starting on January 4.
