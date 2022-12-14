ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston elementary school placed in ‘safe mode’ after intruder breaches grounds, interacts with staff

BOSTON — An unknown person breached the grounds of a Boston elementary school Friday afternoon and interacted with multiple school staff members, according to officials. Boston Public Schools said the William E. Russell Elementary School in Dorchester was placed in “safe mode” for approximately 20 minutes after an intruder was reported on campus and approached several staff members.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

MassLive.com

‘Concerning levels’ of flu cases in Boston prompts warning to healthcare providers

Boston public health officials are sounding the alarm about what they say are “concerning levels” of flu activity during the early stages of the winter season this year. In light of higher-than-normal numbers, Boston Public Health Commission Executive Director Dr. Bisola Ojikutu urged healthcare providers earlier this week to put in place recommendations and protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “to address increased respiratory virus activity and to mitigate severe strain on the healthcare system.”
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Proposed school start time changes

WILMINGTON — Wilmington Public Schools’ Transportation Coordinator Lisa Faretra provided updates for proposed school start time changes to the School Committee at their most recent meeting. Pending School Committee approval, the changes could be instituted as early as the 2023-2024 school year. Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand introduced the...
WILMINGTON, MA
NECN

Shelter-in-Place Issued in Cohasset Neighborhood

Police in Cohasset, Massachusetts issued a shelter-in-place order on Sunday at 3:40 p.m. to residents living within a quarter of a mile of Norfolk Road and Cushing Road. Police say they are at the area where they ordered the shelter-in-place. According to Massachusetts state police, the situation involves a "barricaded...
COHASSET, MA
rnbcincy.com

Boston Approves Creation of Reparations Task Force

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Boston’s City Council unanimously approved the creation of a reparations commission. As reported by WGBH, the city council’s move will establish a five-person task force to consider proposals on reparations. It could require the task force to make...
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Board of Health: Local hospitals face capacity crisis

We are writing out of concern for public health and urge residents to take strong precautions as we witness the biggest hospital capacity crisis since the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Patients arriving at emergency departments are encountering increased wait times, and many leave without being evaluated or treated, potentially putting themselves at great risk. ...
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Man Arrested in New York Days After Woman Killed in Stoughton, Mass.

A man has been arrested in New York on a murder charge in connection to a woman's death last week in Stoughton, Massachusetts, authorities announced Saturday. Victor Carter, 39, was taken into custody on a Stoughton District Court warrant for the murder of Amber Buckner, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said in a press release.
STOUGHTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Sudden change in leadership at the Boston Symphony Orchestra

BOSTON — The Boston Symphony Orchestra announced today that former Sesame Workshop executive Jeffrey D. Dunn will step in to temporarily replace the orchestra’s outgoing president and CEO, Gail Samuel, who has announced that she is stepping down from the position. Dunn, a 30-year BSO subscriber who already sits on the orchestra’s finance committee and board of advisors, will begin serving as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer starting on January 4.
BOSTON, MA

