ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Doctor Who’ First Look Reveals Ncuti Gatwa’s 15th Doctor Costume

With each passing day, the long wait for the highly anticipated “Doctor Who” 60th anniversary festivities gets a little bit shorter. The announcements made over the past few months have been an embarrassment of riches for fans of the long-running British sci-fi show. First, it was announced that beloved showrunner Russell T. Davies would be taking over the series again, and that actors David Tennant and Catherine Tate would return to the show for the 60th anniversary. Then, BBC revealed “Sex Education” and “Barbie” star Ncuti Gatwa had been cast as the 14th actor to play the iconic role. “There aren’t quite...
MyArkLaMiss

Best new TV shows of 2022 to watch in the new year

STACKER (WSYR-TV) — Some say we’re living in a golden age of television, and 2022 gave us nothing less than a stunning collection of new shows to binge-watch. Whether it’s visiting a dystopian society in “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners,” uncovering a corporate conspiracy in “Severance,” or looking at life in a high-adrenaline sandwich shop kitchen in “The […]
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy