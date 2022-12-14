ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Steven Spielberg Says He “Truly” Regrets ‘Jaws’ Influence on the “Decimation of the Shark Population”

Steven Spielberg sees the regular malfunctioning of his mechanical shark while filming Jaws as a cinematic gift, but says the fear the film drummed up against real-life sharks is something he wishes he hadn’t played a part in. During an interview with the BBC’s Desert Island Discs, the director plays some of his favorite songs and unpacks his cinematic resume, the discussion spanning everything from his work on films like The Fabelmans, West Side Story, E.T. and Schindler’s List, to his own personal life and pop cultural influences like Bruce Springsteen and Alfred Hitchcock. More from The Hollywood ReporterSteven Spielberg...
hotnewhiphop.com

Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss

TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
InsideHook

A Paul Cézanne Painting in Cincinnati Might Conceal a Different Paul Cézanne Painting

If you’ve ever visited the Cincinnati Art Museum, you may well have seen Paul Cézanne’s 1865 painting Still Life with Bread and Eggs among the works of art. Now, however, evidence has come to light that this painting might conceal an entirely different work of art by Cézanne just below the surface. Writing at ARTnews, Daniel Cassaday has more details about the discovery — and what it might mean for what we know about Cézanne’s body of work.
