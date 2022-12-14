If you’ve ever visited the Cincinnati Art Museum, you may well have seen Paul Cézanne’s 1865 painting Still Life with Bread and Eggs among the works of art. Now, however, evidence has come to light that this painting might conceal an entirely different work of art by Cézanne just below the surface. Writing at ARTnews, Daniel Cassaday has more details about the discovery — and what it might mean for what we know about Cézanne’s body of work.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 19 MINUTES AGO