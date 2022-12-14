WESTERVILLE — The Historic Genoa Township Hall is already raised and ready to be moved by truck to a new location. Currently at 5007 Tussic Street Road, the brick building will be moved a half mile away to the eastern end of McNamara Park. The often-delayed event is expected to take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. Traffic will be closed on Big Walnut Road and Old 3C Highway during the move.

WESTERVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO