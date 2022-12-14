Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Olympian and WNBA coach addresses graduates at 2022 winter commencementThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Among The Best Steakhouses In Ohio During This Holiday SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson to miss CFP due to injuryThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Five people, a dozen dogs rescued from Driving Park house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus firefighters rescued five people and about a dozen dogs from a Driving Park-area house that ignited in flames on Sunday. Around 7:30 a.m., the Columbus Division of Fire responded to a fire that erupted from the rear of a two-and-a-half-story, single-family house on the 1000 block of Seymour Avenue. While […]
myfox28columbus.com
Delaware County cancels level 1 snow emergency
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A level one snow emergency was issued for Delaware County as of 8:33 p.m. Saturday. The sheriff's office canceled the snow emergency at 8:26 a.m. Sunday.
cwcolumbus.com
Some Central Ohio counties issue snow emergencies Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some Central Ohio Counties issued level 1 snow emergencies as colder temperatures move in. The following counties issued level 1 snow emergencies:. Athens (7:40 a.m. on Dec. 18) Muskingum (2:37 a.m. on Dec. 18) Delaware County canceled its level 1 snow emergency Sunday morning at...
Delaware Gazette
New home for old town hall
WESTERVILLE — The Historic Genoa Township Hall is already raised and ready to be moved by truck to a new location. Currently at 5007 Tussic Street Road, the brick building will be moved a half mile away to the eastern end of McNamara Park. The often-delayed event is expected to take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. Traffic will be closed on Big Walnut Road and Old 3C Highway during the move.
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths - The plague city: Daily life in Columbus, Ohio
Almost all visitors to Columbus comment with surprise about the city’s dirtiness, trash, broken streets and sidewalks, confusion about parking, and uncontrolled vehicular traffic including bicycles and especially electric scooters. With no recognized identity or documented history, I dub Columbus, Ohio, the United States’ “plague city.” Knowledgeable residents may...
Columbus, west side business work to curb violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The owners of a west Columbus gas station with a history of problems are now working with city leaders to prevent further violent incidents. The Sunoco on West Broad Street and Harris Avenue was the scene of the fatal shooting of Andrew Combs, 21, on Tuesday. Combs was shot during an […]
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business
Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GaxYxj. Columbus extends lifeline to ‘nuisance’ west side …. Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GaxYxj. The Spectrum Dec. 18, 2022. The Spectrum Dec. 18, 2022. Sen. Rob Portman on his career in public...
Grove City Thanksgiving burglary suspect from Columbus
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Grove City police are searching for 25-year-old Kah’lil Wade, a Columbus man accused of committing multiple burglaries in the neighborhood of Hoover Crossing over Thanksgiving. “Most burglaries, nationwide, most burglaries happen during the daytime, during the week, when people are likely to be at work. This happened at night, which […]
cwcolumbus.com
Man shot multiple times in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the Hilltop area of Columbus Sunday morning. Columbus police said officers responded to the 300 block of South Eureka Avenue around 4:50 a.m. Police found an unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds in between vehicles. Medics...
myfox28columbus.com
Grove City burglary suspect identified
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect involved in a string of home break-ins that happened last month has been identified by Grove City Police. Police say 25-year-old Kah'lil Wade of Columbus broke into three houses and tried to break into another one in the Hoover Crossing neighborhood on Thanksgiving night and Black Friday.
Brooks Running to more than double Central Ohio presence with move to 600K SF building at Rickenbacker Logistics Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A running performance retailer is relocating its distribution center to a new facility that will more than double its Central Ohio presence. Seattle-based Brooks Running, currently located at 2829 Rohr Road in Groveport, will move to nearby 10302 Transport St. in the second quarter of 2023. The company will […]
Family, friends of Andrew Combs hold vigil at gas station where he was shot
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Andrew Combs was excited about the next few years of his life. He was a father-to-be to a boy. He loved his family and friends. However, his future was taken away from him abruptly late Tuesday night. Combs, 21, had just finished Christmas shopping with his...
columbusunderground.com
Top 10 Breakfast Spots in Columbus
While brunch may be more trendy, breakfast is still the most important meal of the day. So it’s crucial that we consult our readers each year to help us figure out the best spots in town for this first meal in the morning. For the second year in a...
Delaware Gazette
Region on track for passenger rail service
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission is keeping the region on track for the future with rail service connecting Central Ohio to other major urban centers, rural and Appalachian areas on the national passenger rail network. MORPC, along with other regions, communities, and businesses across Ohio, recently...
myfox28columbus.com
Surveillance video shows barrage of gunfire at Columbus gas station shootout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A senseless shootout claims an innocent life. Now surveillance video released Friday shows the barrage of bullets between two groups of teens at a north Columbus gas station. Police said Youngstown State student Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was with three friends when their car was fired...
Does Ohio require a front license plate?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For any people who are new to Ohio, you might have noticed cars in the Buckeye State that don’t have a front license plate. There is a good explanation for that. Ohio is one of the 29 states in the USA that does not require a front license plate on vehicles […]
614now.com
This 50 year-old central Ohio pizzeria has opened a new Columbus-area location
Over the course of half a century, Pizza Cottage has represented Columbus-style pies and maintained a serious following of fans. And recently, the pizzeria has officially the doors of another Columbus-area location. On Nov. 1, Pizza Cottage held the grand opening of its newest restaurant, which is in Lancaster. The...
Look inside: $4.2 million newly built home in Jerome Village
PLAIN CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A newbuild in Plain City is on the market for $4.2 million, complete with opulent finishes, an open floor plan and an expansive outdoor space. Located at 11103 Plum Ridge Place, this property sits on 0.76 acres inside Jerome Village off of I-270 and U.S. 33 connecting to Glacier Ridge […]
myfox28columbus.com
Toys for Tots distribution day puts smiles on faces of kids throughout Central Ohio
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Families wasted no time lining up outside The Marion Franklin Community Center early Saturday morning for the Toys for Tots distribution day. Thousands of people helped ABC 6/FOX 28 with our Toys for Tots drive by donating toys to help families in need during the holiday season.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police searching for suspect in Walmart theft and assault
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio —– Authorities are on the lookout for a white male suspect who is believed to have fled south on Route 23 after committing a theft and assaulting a woman at the Walmart in Chillicothe. The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black coat and a black hat.
Comments / 0