Suit: US ship canal dredging in summer threatens sea turtles
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A conservation group has filed suit over a U.S. agency’s planned timeframe for dredging a Georgia coast shipping channel, arguing that using powerful pumps to suck up harbor sediments in summertime would endanger rare sea turtles. For two years, environmentalists have battled an effort...
WATCH: Tornado crosses Mississippi River near New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Thousands were left without power in Southeast Louisiana after a series of severe storms and tornadoes ripped through the Bayou State on Wednesday. This included one tornado caught on camera by Jacob Blouin. Blouin’s video was shot just outside of Algiers Point, facing south toward...
Snow pummels parts of Northeast; thousands without power
BOSTON (AP) — Utility crews raced Saturday to restore power to tens of thousands of customers across New England and New York after a powerful storm dumped 2 feet of snow in some places. More than 160,000 customers in New England were in the dark as of the afternoon...
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (12/16/22)
Winter weather alerts remain in place this morning and most of the Twin Tiers have a Winter Weather Advisory that goes until 7:00pm. As for Tioga (PA) county, the Winter Weather Advisory goes until noon today. This is as we deal with some mixed precipitation and snow showers. The steady precipitation has turned to shower activity and that will be the case for the majority of the day. Our system pulls away from the area going into the evening and then we have a lake-effect set-up. Additional snowfall totals will be ranging from a trace to two inches today from our system. Lower amounts to the west and higher totals to the east.
