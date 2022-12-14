ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

theadvocate.com

Guest column: Louisiana needs an ombudsman for children

Louisiana’s Department of Children & Family Services is not the only state agency struggling to deliver effective services to our children. Yet our state’s concerned parents have no designated official who hears and responds to their complaints. I am convinced that Louisiana requires an office of ombudsman for children.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

SWLA Christmas Lights Map

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’ve compiled a map of some of the best spots in the area if you’re out looking at Christmas lights. Of course, there are plenty more light displays in Southwest Louisiana, so if you think your house should be on the list, email us HERE.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

How to help: Louisiana charities rally to aid tornado victims

BATON ROUGE - Numerous charitable groups joined with state and local agencies to help those who lost their homes and other property in this week's tornado outbreak across Louisiana. State leaders said the situation will not likely qualify for federal assistance, so relief is coming from other avenues. Organizations that...
LOUISIANA STATE
beckersdental.com

Louisiana dental office damaged by tornado

A Louisiana dental practice was damaged by a recent tornado that tore through the Iberia Parish area, CBS affiliate KLFY reported Dec. 14. A string of tornados began hitting Southern states Dec. 13, leading to the deaths of three people and injuring more than a dozen others, CNN reported Dec. 15.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Texas Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty in a Louisiana Court to Trafficking More than 2 lbs of Heroin and 11 lbs of Cocaine

Houston Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty in a Louisiana Court to Trafficking More than 2 lbs of Heroin and 11 lbs of Cocaine. New Orleans, Louisiana – A 47-year-old Texas man was sentenced to 20 months in prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy that involved the distribution of more than a kilogram (2.2 lbs) of heroin and over five kilograms (11 lbs) of cocaine. The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration and other law enforcement agencies in Louisiana and Texas as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force’s efforts to disrupt and dismantle major drug trafficking organizations.
HOUSTON, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Another Louisiana Defendant Sentenced to Prison in Staged Automobile Crash Conspiracy

Another Louisiana Defendant Sentenced to Prison in Staged Automobile Crash Conspiracy. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Thursday, December 15, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Henry Randle (“Randle ”), age 66, of Gibson, Louisiana, was sentenced on December 14, 2022, for Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371, arising out of staged automobile accidents with tractor-trailers occurring in New Orleans.
GIBSON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Could North Louisiana get a white Christmas?

Christmas is still nine days away so the most wonderful time of the year is still pretty far off when it comes to accurate weather predictions. However, some weather models are saying there is a much higher than normal chance of some winter weather round the same time that Santa comes calling.
LOUISIANA STATE

