Stunning Louisiana lightning strike caught on camera
The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office has released a video showing a lightning strike this week in LaPlace, Louisiana, as tornadoes and severe weather swept through the region.
Guest column: Louisiana needs an ombudsman for children
Louisiana’s Department of Children & Family Services is not the only state agency struggling to deliver effective services to our children. Yet our state’s concerned parents have no designated official who hears and responds to their complaints. I am convinced that Louisiana requires an office of ombudsman for children.
Is Louisiana entering a seventh surge of COVID ahead of Christmas?
On Thursday’s edition of the Newell Normand Show, Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer and Medical Director at the Louisiana Department of Health, joined Newell to put recent medical stories in focus.
Family of Ronald Greene reacts to north Louisiana grand jury’s decision
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of Ronald Greene gathered in Baton Rouge Thursday night as a Union Parish grand jury’s decision about criminal charges for those involved in Greene’s deadly arrest was released. The grand jury decided to charge five Louisiana law enforcement officers. Louisana State Police Master Trooper Kory York faces the […]
Videos Capture Tornadoes That Wreaked Havoc on Gretna, Killona, Greater New Orleans Area
Tornadoes that tore through the greater New Orleans area were captured on video by tower-traffic surveillance, doorbell cameras, and via the cell phones of numerous people who saw the twisters from their cars. According to the National Weather Service, at least 2 EF-2 tornadoes have been confirmed in areas surrounding...
Satellite images reveal dramatic loss of Louisiana wetlands
NASA-funded researchers have determined that Louisiana has lost enough wetlands to cover the entire state of Rhode Island.
Top 9 Places to Get a Great Po’boy in Louisiana
Am I the only one that craves a Po'boy from time to time?. I am a creature of habit so no matter where I go to get a po'boy I always stick to my go-to order, a Fried Shrimp po'boy. I came across an article on Only in Louisiana that...
SWLA Christmas Lights Map
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’ve compiled a map of some of the best spots in the area if you’re out looking at Christmas lights. Of course, there are plenty more light displays in Southwest Louisiana, so if you think your house should be on the list, email us HERE.
Video shows tornado ‘jumping’ from New Orleans across Mississippi River
Check out the video submitted to our team by viewer Jacob Blouin. The video was shot just outside of Algiers Point, facing south toward St. Bernard Parish.
How to help: Louisiana charities rally to aid tornado victims
BATON ROUGE - Numerous charitable groups joined with state and local agencies to help those who lost their homes and other property in this week's tornado outbreak across Louisiana. State leaders said the situation will not likely qualify for federal assistance, so relief is coming from other avenues. Organizations that...
School drop-off line disturbance lands two Louisiana residents in jail
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 16, 2022, officers were dispatched to an elementary school on Reddix Lane in reference to a man disturbing a school drop-off line. The suspect was described as a barefoot Black male wearing shorts and a tank top. The suspect was later identified as 38-year-old David Ford III. According to […]
Louisiana dental office damaged by tornado
A Louisiana dental practice was damaged by a recent tornado that tore through the Iberia Parish area, CBS affiliate KLFY reported Dec. 14. A string of tornados began hitting Southern states Dec. 13, leading to the deaths of three people and injuring more than a dozen others, CNN reported Dec. 15.
See who won Louisiana's exclusive 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license
A company owned by a pharmacist and a former Baton Rouge area judge has won Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, putting it in an exclusive club of businesses allowed to sell the drug legally. Crescent City Therapeutics, which plans to open a pharmacy at 100 Airline Highway...
Texas Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty in a Louisiana Court to Trafficking More than 2 lbs of Heroin and 11 lbs of Cocaine
Houston Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty in a Louisiana Court to Trafficking More than 2 lbs of Heroin and 11 lbs of Cocaine. New Orleans, Louisiana – A 47-year-old Texas man was sentenced to 20 months in prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy that involved the distribution of more than a kilogram (2.2 lbs) of heroin and over five kilograms (11 lbs) of cocaine. The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration and other law enforcement agencies in Louisiana and Texas as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force’s efforts to disrupt and dismantle major drug trafficking organizations.
Forecast Has Temperatures in Louisiana Way Below Freezing Prior to Christmas
As Christmas approaches, we are beginning to see temperatures drop across the country. How cold will it get for Christmas in Louisiana? The answer is, VERY cold. Early forecasts have temperatures in the 20s just days before Christmas, but one model even has temperatures here in the teens. So yes,...
After 21 tornadoes hit Louisiana, residents wake up to aftermath of another natural disaster
After 21 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana over the course of 24 hours, residents across this weather-battered state – who have contended with a litany of severe storms over the last few years, from major hurricanes to twisters – woke up Thursday morning to an eerily familiar scene.
3 people on life raft after helicopter crash off Louisiana coast, USCG says
TERREBONNE BAY, La. (WVUE) - Three people are in a life raft awaiting rescue after a helicopter crashed about 30 miles off the Louisiana coast in the Gulf of Mexico, the United States Coast Guard reports. The crash happened sometime Thursday morning before 10 a.m. about 30 miles offshore of...
Another Louisiana Defendant Sentenced to Prison in Staged Automobile Crash Conspiracy
Another Louisiana Defendant Sentenced to Prison in Staged Automobile Crash Conspiracy. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Thursday, December 15, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Henry Randle (“Randle ”), age 66, of Gibson, Louisiana, was sentenced on December 14, 2022, for Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371, arising out of staged automobile accidents with tractor-trailers occurring in New Orleans.
Could North Louisiana get a white Christmas?
Christmas is still nine days away so the most wonderful time of the year is still pretty far off when it comes to accurate weather predictions. However, some weather models are saying there is a much higher than normal chance of some winter weather round the same time that Santa comes calling.
Crew members back on shore following helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico
UPDATE: The three crew members who were found on a life raft following a helicopter crash 30 miles off the Coast of Louisiana in Terrebonne Bay are back on shore.
