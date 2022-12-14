Several of the floats in the “Electrical Water Pageant” at Walt Disney World are currently out of commission, leaving nearly half of the show missing at present. Reportedly, there’s a major issue with the barges that requires major repairs, and they will be out for 6-8 weeks. This puts them on track for a (roughly) January return. When they return the show and floats should be exactly the same as it was previously, we’re told.

3 DAYS AGO