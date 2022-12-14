Read full article on original website
Grand Floridian Lobby to Be Refurbished, Disney Removes ‘Ding-a-ling’ From Show Dialogue, Annual Passholder Lawsuit Could Be Dismissed, and More: Daily Recap (12/15/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, December 15, 2022.
New Annual Passholder and Cast Member Merchandise Available at the Marketplace Co-Op in Disney Springs
D-Tech on Demand is offering a new selection of Annual Passholder and Cast Member merchandise inside the Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs. Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Ornament – $19.99. New for 2022, this Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Ornament features the top of Minnie Mouse peering up from...
Construction of Summer House on the Lake Visible at Disney Springs
Construction of Summer House on the Lake is visible over the walls at Disney Springs. The new restaurant was announced this summer, taking over the space formerly planned for Beatrix. Summer House on the Lake will be on the West Side of Disney Springs, near the AMC. The restaurant’s structure...
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 12/15/22 (Christmas Decor at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort, New Anastasia Mug, ‘Willow’ Costume Displays, & More)
Good morning from a stormy Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Today a tornado watch has been issued for the Disney Parks. We were hoping the storms and rain would keep people away from the parks, but it’s very busy this morning. Today we’re planning on riding some rides and doing some shopping. We also plan on stopping by Disney’s Port Orleans Resort Riverside and French Quarter later today. Let’s get started!
Pteranodon Flyers at Universal’s Islands of Adventure Reopening Christmas Day
Pteranodon Flyers in Universal’s Islands of Adventure closed earlier this month for an indefinite amount of time. We now know it will reopen on December 25, Christmas day. The Universal Orlando Resort calendar now lists the attraction as closed through December 24, 2022. There is still no listed reopening date for Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls, which closed for unplanned maintenance in October.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Earns $135M During Opening Weekend, Falls Below Projections
After a successful opening day, “Avatar: The Way of Water” has earned $135 million domestically during its opening weekend. This is below projections of $150-$175 million, but still not a small amount. “Avatar: The Way of Water” has the sixth-best domestic debut in December behind “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and four “Star Wars” films.
New Fuzzy ‘Monsters, Inc.’ Sulley Spirit Jersey at Walt Disney World
Keep warm this winter with a fuzzy Spirit Jersey inspired by Sulley from “Monsters, Inc.” now available at Walt Disney World Resort. The top half of this Spirit Jersey is solid light blue. The bottom (fuzzy) half is light blue with purple polka dots, just like Sulley’s fur.
New Mad Hatter Spirit Jersey Inspired by Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort Water Playground
A new Mad Hatter Spirit Jersey available at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is inspired by the resort’s “Alice in Wonderland” water playground. The jersey is white and made of a UPF-protective fabric. The Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa logo is in blue on the chest.
New Traffic Ramp Opens, Connecting Floridian Way and World Drive Near Magic Kingdom
A new traffic ramp along Floridian Way has opened up, easing travel near the Magic Kingdom Parking Lots, Walt Disney World Car Care Center, and Disney’s Polynesian Village and Grand Floridian Resorts. If you find yourself behind the wheel, here’s a look at what you can expect during your...
Giant Pencil and More Added Outside Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
The grand opening of Roundup Rodeo BBQ, the table service restaurant coming to Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, may have been delayed, but work is still underway outside. A giant pencil and more details have been added. Even with work picking up speed, it was clear the...
Nearly Half of ‘Electrical Water Pageant’ Missing for Urgent Repairs
Several of the floats in the “Electrical Water Pageant” at Walt Disney World are currently out of commission, leaving nearly half of the show missing at present. Reportedly, there’s a major issue with the barges that requires major repairs, and they will be out for 6-8 weeks. This puts them on track for a (roughly) January return. When they return the show and floats should be exactly the same as it was previously, we’re told.
Walls Removed, Gutted Interior Visible During Construction of Cake Bake Shop at Disney’s BoardWalk
The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers will be taking over the former ESPN Club building at Disney’s BoardWalk next year. ESPN Club signage was removed months ago and now some walls have come down so we can see the gutted interior. The Cake Bake Shop will utilize the...
Welcome Sign Possibly Returning to Universal CityWalk Orlando
After nearly nine months since its last sighting, it looks like the welcome sign may finally return to CityWalk at Universal Orlando Resort! The iconic sign went missing in March of this year without a trace, and has not returned. The sign reading “Welcome to Universal Orlando Resort” used to...
Spider-Man Meet and Greet Gets New Cityscape Background at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Guests at Universal’s Islands of Adventure can now get a picture with Spider-Man in his more natural habitat, the city! Fans can now choose between two photo opportunities when meeting their favorite arachnid-enhanced superhero. The meet and greet background options may have changed, but the location remains the same....
New ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Reversible Jacket, Plush, and Pandora Sketchbook at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
More new “Avatar: The Way of Water” merchandise is available in Pandora – The World of Avatar in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, including plush ilu and skimwings. One side of this reversible jacket is blue, green, and purple — the colors of the ocean. It’s covered...
Disney Parks Blog Gets Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Anniversary Wrong
In their post officially announcing changes to the lobby of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney Parks Blog got the anniversary of the resort wrong. Disney stated that the Grand Floridian would be celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023. We originally copied the year from them, but have since updated our post to reflect the resort’s actual anniversary: 35th.
American Adventure Reopening Delayed Until Next Week at EPCOT
The American Adventure at EPCOT was supposed to reopen today, but it has been delayed. It will now reopen on Monday, December 19. It has been closed since September 19. Guests can still enter the building to see the gingerbread displays and watch the Voices of Liberty perform their holiday set.
The American Sirens Announce Holiday Green & Red Coconut Club Residency at Universal CityWalk Orlando
The holly, jolly Green & Red Coconut Club is still a popular weekend hangout for those getting in the jolly seasonal spirit, and just in time for the holidays a residency by the vocal group The American Sirens has been announced!. The news was revealed on their Instagram page, where...
Disneyland Park Closing Earlier Than Disney California Adventure Select Weeknights in January 2023
Closing earlier during less busy seasons is not unusual at all for Disney theme parks around the world, but some changes to the Disneyland Resort operating calendar indicate several nights in January when Disneyland Park will actually close earlier than Disney California Adventure across the esplanade. While Disney California Adventure...
First Look at Artwork and Artist Signing Schedules for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The International Festival of the Arts is returning to EPCOT on January 13, but a number of artists have already begun sharing their original works that will be debuting at the 2023 festival, featuring classic Mickey and Friends characters alongside the likes of Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, “Encanto,” Orange Bird, Stitch, and Russell, Kevin, and Dug from Pixar’s UP, among many others.
