WDW News Today

Construction of Summer House on the Lake Visible at Disney Springs

Construction of Summer House on the Lake is visible over the walls at Disney Springs. The new restaurant was announced this summer, taking over the space formerly planned for Beatrix. Summer House on the Lake will be on the West Side of Disney Springs, near the AMC. The restaurant’s structure...
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 12/15/22 (Christmas Decor at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort, New Anastasia Mug, ‘Willow’ Costume Displays, & More)

Good morning from a stormy Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Today a tornado watch has been issued for the Disney Parks. We were hoping the storms and rain would keep people away from the parks, but it’s very busy this morning. Today we’re planning on riding some rides and doing some shopping. We also plan on stopping by Disney’s Port Orleans Resort Riverside and French Quarter later today. Let’s get started!
WDW News Today

Pteranodon Flyers at Universal’s Islands of Adventure Reopening Christmas Day

Pteranodon Flyers in Universal’s Islands of Adventure closed earlier this month for an indefinite amount of time. We now know it will reopen on December 25, Christmas day. The Universal Orlando Resort calendar now lists the attraction as closed through December 24, 2022. There is still no listed reopening date for Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls, which closed for unplanned maintenance in October.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Earns $135M During Opening Weekend, Falls Below Projections

After a successful opening day, “Avatar: The Way of Water” has earned $135 million domestically during its opening weekend. This is below projections of $150-$175 million, but still not a small amount. “Avatar: The Way of Water” has the sixth-best domestic debut in December behind “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and four “Star Wars” films.
WDW News Today

New Fuzzy ‘Monsters, Inc.’ Sulley Spirit Jersey at Walt Disney World

Keep warm this winter with a fuzzy Spirit Jersey inspired by Sulley from “Monsters, Inc.” now available at Walt Disney World Resort. The top half of this Spirit Jersey is solid light blue. The bottom (fuzzy) half is light blue with purple polka dots, just like Sulley’s fur.
WDW News Today

New Traffic Ramp Opens, Connecting Floridian Way and World Drive Near Magic Kingdom

A new traffic ramp along Floridian Way has opened up, easing travel near the Magic Kingdom Parking Lots, Walt Disney World Car Care Center, and Disney’s Polynesian Village and Grand Floridian Resorts. If you find yourself behind the wheel, here’s a look at what you can expect during your...
WDW News Today

Nearly Half of ‘Electrical Water Pageant’ Missing for Urgent Repairs

Several of the floats in the “Electrical Water Pageant” at Walt Disney World are currently out of commission, leaving nearly half of the show missing at present. Reportedly, there’s a major issue with the barges that requires major repairs, and they will be out for 6-8 weeks. This puts them on track for a (roughly) January return. When they return the show and floats should be exactly the same as it was previously, we’re told.
WDW News Today

Welcome Sign Possibly Returning to Universal CityWalk Orlando

After nearly nine months since its last sighting, it looks like the welcome sign may finally return to CityWalk at Universal Orlando Resort! The iconic sign went missing in March of this year without a trace, and has not returned. The sign reading “Welcome to Universal Orlando Resort” used to...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Disney Parks Blog Gets Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Anniversary Wrong

In their post officially announcing changes to the lobby of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney Parks Blog got the anniversary of the resort wrong. Disney stated that the Grand Floridian would be celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023. We originally copied the year from them, but have since updated our post to reflect the resort’s actual anniversary: 35th.
WDW News Today

American Adventure Reopening Delayed Until Next Week at EPCOT

The American Adventure at EPCOT was supposed to reopen today, but it has been delayed. It will now reopen on Monday, December 19. It has been closed since September 19. Guests can still enter the building to see the gingerbread displays and watch the Voices of Liberty perform their holiday set.
WDW News Today

First Look at Artwork and Artist Signing Schedules for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

The International Festival of the Arts is returning to EPCOT on January 13, but a number of artists have already begun sharing their original works that will be debuting at the 2023 festival, featuring classic Mickey and Friends characters alongside the likes of Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, “Encanto,” Orange Bird, Stitch, and Russell, Kevin, and Dug from Pixar’s UP, among many others.

