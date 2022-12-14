Read full article on original website
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Drake & Tekashi 69 Among Rappers Named As Potential Defense Witnesses In 2018 Murder Case Of XXXTentacion
Drake and Tekashi 69 are among the rappers scheduled to be called as potential defense witnesses in the upcoming murder case of XXXTentacion, RadarOnline.com has learned.The two rappers were among a number of other hip-hop stars to be called as potential witnesses when Dedrick Williams, who is accused of being involved in XXXTentacion's June 2018 death, faces trial on January 9.According to the defense witness list submitted by prosecutors on Tuesday, other rappers scheduled to be called include Joe Budden and members of the hip-hop Migos.The late Migos member Takeoff was also initially set to be called as a potential...
Sharon Osbourne’s Son Jack Provides Update After Her Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne appears to be feeling better as her son Jack is letting the world know that she is at home recuperating. Osbourne was filming an episode of Jack’s TV show when she reportedly fell ill. Jack Osbourne headed over to Instagram and gave everyone an update. He said that Sharon has been given the “all clear” by her doctors and was at home. Sharon fell ill while filming an episode of Jack’s Night of Terror show. She was rushed to Santa Paula Hospital, reports indicated. As of Saturday night, Sharon Osbourne appeared to be in stable condition and doing better, the New York Post reports.
Steven Spielberg Says He “Truly” Regrets ‘Jaws’ Influence on the “Decimation of the Shark Population”
Steven Spielberg sees the regular malfunctioning of his mechanical shark while filming Jaws as a cinematic gift, but says the fear the film drummed up against real-life sharks is something he wishes he hadn’t played a part in. During an interview with the BBC’s Desert Island Discs, the director plays some of his favorite songs and unpacks his cinematic resume, the discussion spanning everything from his work on films like The Fabelmans, West Side Story, E.T. and Schindler’s List, to his own personal life and pop cultural influences like Bruce Springsteen and Alfred Hitchcock. More from The Hollywood ReporterSteven Spielberg...
Jean-Michel Jarre’s poignant tribute to music mentor on new album
Jean-Michel Jarre has paid tribute to his late mentor on his new album. The 74-year-old electronic music pioneer was mentored by composer Pierre Henry - who died in 2017 at the age of 89 -while he was studying in Paris, France in the late 1960s and has credited him with creating an “organic approach to music” that influenced all his later work and he wanted to collaborate with him on a track for new record ‘Oxymore’ but Henry died before work could begin.
22 People Who Made Biiiig Messes At Work, Like, One Person Burned Down The Whole Building
"I looked at the bill and noticed it said 'movie prop' on it. She somehow missed it."
