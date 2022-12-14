Read full article on original website
SAN ANGELO, Texas — "Non-traditional" students might struggle with unique challenges when attempting to graduate high school. On Dec. 14, a group of 41 PAYS students from San Angelo Independent School District celebrated their graduation at the Sarah Bernhardt Theater. PAYS is a virtual education system within SAISD for...
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Do you have a passion for helping the youth? Need extra funds? Looking for a second job? Then the City of San Angelo may have what you are looking for. Posted on its Facebook page Saturday night, the city is looking for part-time school crossing guards. If hired, one would work […]
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce held a farewell reception for Diann Bayes, the Vice President of the Destination Marketing organization and Discover San Angelo. Bayes has helped the city of San Angelo receive a number of awards such as being ranked the number one true western town in the United […]
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Diann Bayes has served the role of Discover San Angelo vice president for the past five years. She recently announced she is leaving her position for a new role in Tyler, and a farewell celebration is being organized in her honor. The "come and go"...
Pray For West Texas, THE RAPTURE is upon us. As people all over West Texas asked one another "did you feel it"? A lot of people actually felt this temblor (yes, that's how you spell it) on Friday. The quake, which is the 4th largest ever recorded in the Lone...
SAN ANGELO, TX— The Adidas Titans are an established baseball organization that began in Central Texas over six years ago. The age groups range from 9 and under to 18 and under, including national high school teams that compete in some of the most extensive showcase tournaments in the country. The staff is determined to […]
SAN ANGELO, Texas — During San Angelo’s City Council meeting on December 13, 2022, the Charter Review Committee presented their recommendations regarding the discussion of the position of police chief moving from an elected to an appointed position. When the discussion first began, the committee presented three options – no changes, leave it as an […]
The story of San Angelo's Lady in Blue is a different kind of ghost story. This is a "holy" ghost story. This miraculous ghost story takes place in San Angelo, long before settlers arrived in Texas. Jumano Indians reported more than 500 visions of "The Lady In Blue" from 1620 until 1631. There are many native artworks produced during that time that endured on rocks in the area that depicts the Lady in Blue.
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Sunday, Dec. 18, is the first night of Hanukkah, a holiday celebrated by Jewish people around the world for eight days in November-December, depending on where it falls on the Jewish calendar. San Angelo’s only Jewish synagogue is inviting the community to celebrate the first...
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Local author Eve Kiem has recently published her first book, “Why My Mother Lied” – a tale that spans generations of deceit and love in the journey to uncovering the truth. Keim’s book is about a multigenerational family that starts with her character, Erin Cahill, as she travels to Houston to […]
There are no reports of serious damage or injuries at this time. We have had witness reports of feeling the tremors in Buffalo Heights, Highland Range, The Bluffs, and even close to downtown San Angelo on W. Beauregard Ave. The San Angelo Police Department's dispatch was flooded with calls. However, police said no damage or injuries were reported. Police put out a Nixle alert asking citizens to avoid calling the emergency line unless it citizens are reporting a real emergency or injury.
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked five individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Possession of Marijuana. 44-year-old Lisa Gorski was arrested early Sunday morning by San Angelo Police for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of...
SAN ANGELO, TX – The 'Welcome to San Angelo' sign on the north side of town was vandalized the past weekend. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Dec. 12, 2022, at around 8:45 a.m., officers with the SAPD were dispatched to the 400 block of W. 4th St. for the report of a criminal mischief.
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has announced that its animal shelter is over capacity once again due to a hoarding case that resulted in 14 dogs being impounded at the shelter. Per direction from the City Council, the shelter may not hold more than 180 dogs at any given time with […]
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Elect or appoint? The debate on selecting San Angelo's next police chief has been the source of research and discussion for a charter committee created in June of this year. Tuesday, the group presented its findings to City Council: Keep the position an elected one,...
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Valley knows when to come together as a community and help out, especially in times of need. With the help of many generous citizens, they’ve contributed to fill the Rainbow Room with clothes, toys and other essentials. The Rainbow Room is a...
Shortly after the vehicle stopped, Smith exited the passenger seat of the vehicle and ran from cops on foot through an alley and into a yard.
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo said Wednesday the San Angelo Animal Shelter is over capacity because of a hoarding case which resulted in 14 dogs being impounded at the shelter. City Council direction says the shelter may not hold more than 180 dogs at any...
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked 16 individuals booked into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including serious weapons and drug charges. 29-year-old Jimmy Larue was arrested by San Angelo Police early Saturday morning for unlawfully carrying...
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A cancer patient and a heart attack survivor will soon have access to leave their homes without being stuck inside. After suffering through various medical concerns, these individuals are attempting to return to a sense of normalcy, much of which is made possible by the San Angelo chapter of the Texas Ramps Project.
