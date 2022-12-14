ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX West Texas

SAISD celebrates 41 PAYS graduates

SAN ANGELO, Texas — "Non-traditional" students might struggle with unique challenges when attempting to graduate high school. On Dec. 14, a group of 41 PAYS students from San Angelo Independent School District celebrated their graduation at the Sarah Bernhardt Theater. PAYS is a virtual education system within SAISD for...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

COSATX hiring school crossing guards

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Do you have a passion for helping the youth? Need extra funds? Looking for a second job? Then the City of San Angelo may have what you are looking for. Posted on its Facebook page Saturday night, the city is looking for part-time school crossing guards. If hired, one would work […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

New baseball organization arrives in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX— The Adidas Titans are an established baseball organization that began in Central Texas over six years ago. The age groups range from 9 and under to 18 and under, including national high school teams that compete in some of the most extensive showcase tournaments in the country. The staff is determined to […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

City Council receives a recommendation for the Chief of Police position

SAN ANGELO, Texas — During San Angelo’s City Council meeting on December 13, 2022, the Charter Review Committee presented their recommendations regarding the discussion of the position of police chief moving from an elected to an appointed position. When the discussion first began, the committee presented three options – no changes, leave it as an […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
94.3 Lite FM

San Angelo, Texas Is Haunted by the ‘Lady in Blue’

The story of San Angelo's Lady in Blue is a different kind of ghost story. This is a "holy" ghost story. This miraculous ghost story takes place in San Angelo, long before settlers arrived in Texas. Jumano Indians reported more than 500 visions of "The Lady In Blue" from 1620 until 1631. There are many native artworks produced during that time that endured on rocks in the area that depicts the Lady in Blue.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Powerful Earthquake in the Permian Shakes San Angelo

There are no reports of serious damage or injuries at this time. We have had witness reports of feeling the tremors in Buffalo Heights, Highland Range, The Bluffs, and even close to downtown San Angelo on W. Beauregard Ave. The San Angelo Police Department's dispatch was flooded with calls. However, police said no damage or injuries were reported. Police put out a Nixle alert asking citizens to avoid calling the emergency line unless it citizens are reporting a real emergency or injury.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

COSATX announces animal shelter must lower capacity

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has announced that its animal shelter is over capacity once again due to a hoarding case that resulted in 14 dogs being impounded at the shelter. Per direction from the City Council, the shelter may not hold more than 180 dogs at any given time with […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

FOX West Texas

Abilene San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Abilene and San Angelo local news

 https://www.myfoxzone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy